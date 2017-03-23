Curwin steps up for Sharks

Rob du Preez has named his Sharks team to face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday, with the return to fitness of fullback Clément Poitrenaud paving the way for Curwin Bosch to start in the number 10 jersey.
Bosch switches position in one of three changes to the starting backline. Poitrenaud’s inclusion and the return of Lwazi Mvovo for Odwa Ndungane are the others; Mvovo replaces Odwa Ndungane and will also be vice captain this week. Bosch’s switch means Benhard Janse van Rensburg moves out of the match 23.
Du Preez has made changes up front as well. Franco Marais sits out for another week, but Chiliboy Ralepelle will have a Bok prop on either side of him, with Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen coming in to start. Also back in the mix is Etienne Oosthuizen, who will start alongside Ruan Botha. Captain Tera Mtembu leads an unchanged loose trio.
Last week’s props, Thomas du Toit and Lourens Adriaanse, are on the bench, meaning Juan Schoeman and Johnny Meyer make way. Stephan Lewies is also on the bench, while Garth April retains his spot after a good cameo last week.
Stephan Coetzee remains the only uncapped member of the squad and will again hope to make his Sharks debut off the bench.
Sharks: 15 Clément Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu (captain), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Garth April.
Solid team. Let’s hope that we get some cohesion going this weekend.
Also good to see Dan du Preez back in the mix.
I like
Ox Nche
Torsten van Jaarsveld
Johan Coetzee
Justin Basson
Francois Uys
Paul Schoeman
Oupa Mohoje
Henco Venter
Shaun Venter
Fred Zeilinga
Raymond Rhule
Nico Lee
Francois Venter (c )
Sergeal Petersen
Clayton Blommetjies
Elandré Huggett
Charles Marais
Tom Botha
Carl Wegner
Niell Jordaan
Tian Meyer
Niel Marais
Ryno Benjamin / Clinton Swart
If only the Ginger-Ninja was back, then this would have been one hell of a team. But it is not bad as it is. Glad that April seems to be working his way back up in Rob’s good books.
@KingCheetah (Comment 4) : Only two of those guys that I would really like to be in my team, Ox and Sergeal. And Tian Meyer as well
It can only mean that Ginger is still injured. I would have picked Dan to start at 8 and Tera to move to 6. I am still not convinced by Vermuelen.
@KingRiaan (Comment 6) : Not Paul Schoeman, or the centres?
@KingRiaan (Comment 5) : Rhule and Blommetjies have also been really good
@KingCheetah (Comment 9) : Yes they have been good, plus a few other Cheetahs, I just really like Ox and Sergeal, Ox is a character and Sergeal has got gas to burn.
Sharks team very lean on, on field experienced leadership.
Would have given the captaincy to Botha.
@The hound (Comment 11) : Terra would be fine, remember that he has Beast and Chillyboy as well on the field that has captaincy experience with Claasens on the bench also.
Best side in the circumstances. Let’s hope we can step up against the Cheetahs – they have showed us many times that they will not be as generous as the King’s if we don’t take them seriously enough.
@Big Fish (Comment 13) : I hardly think motivation is lacking this week.
@Hulk (Comment 14) :
I hardly think it was lacking in previous encounters either, yet the history is there. The leadership core needs to set the tone.
Lekker team this. Looking forward to a much improved performance.
Anyone know what is up with Marais? Injury?
@Another Nick (Comment 16) : ja, hurt his shoulder against the Tahs. I think he was touch and go for this week
@KingRiaan (Comment 12) : Would question Chili’s leadership and Beast is not a natural leader.
Botha is.
@robdylan (Comment 17) : Thanks Rob, thought as much. Hopefully back next week.
Hope Reinach gives better ball to Bosch this week – otherwise the poor oke is going to get smashed. Most of the players of last week owe the coach, the team and the fans a much better performance than last weekend. Motivation should not be an issue.
poor kid got completely dropped.
@Poisy (Comment 21) : Yes and the main culprit for that mess gets chosen back at 9,go figure that one
@Big Fish (Comment 15) : Touché
Our loose trio
Duppie is a machine, Vermeulen needs to step up, and Terra needs to perform a miracle by covering the back, as well as killing ball at the break-down….maybe that’s where Oosthuisen plays a big role: disrupting and irritating opposition forwards.
When’s Keegan coming back? Is his injury one of those season enders?
@The hound (Comment 18) : @Bokhoring (Comment 20) : Agreed and agreed. Chilli looks completely off form, let’s hope we see more of the old player we know as we need solid backup for the long run if Marais gets injured again. How is Stephan Coetzee, any good?
Very glad to see Etienne back, we needed someone to do the dirty work last week but our forwards were looking at other areas of play like (lob passes and playing on the wing) instead of clearing the rucks and being disruptive come lineout and maul time.
I think the team looks good overall.
@benji (Comment 22) : don’t even get why we using him. CR is fucking off after super rugby, classes should start and a junior scrumhalf as back up. send CR to north early so we don’t have to pay him.
@Poisy (Comment 26) : Just like to see him given one shot on the wing, he can tackle, handle the high ball, kick and I doubt apart from Beudon Barritt there is no one in rugby quicker over 50 meters.
@Bokhoring (Comment 20) : Yes that will be a telling factor. The squad selection looks good I would however have started Claasens even if jus for the first 40-50 minutes. Just to build a base.
@The hound (Comment 27) : you think he can do a Hougaard?