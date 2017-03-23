Curwin steps up for Sharks

Rob du Preez has named his Sharks team to face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday, with the return to fitness of fullback Clément Poitrenaud paving the way for Curwin Bosch to start in the number 10 jersey.

Bosch switches position in one of three changes to the starting backline. Poitrenaud’s inclusion and the return of Lwazi Mvovo for Odwa Ndungane are the others; Mvovo replaces Odwa Ndungane and will also be vice captain this week. Bosch’s switch means Benhard Janse van Rensburg moves out of the match 23.

Du Preez has made changes up front as well. Franco Marais sits out for another week, but Chiliboy Ralepelle will have a Bok prop on either side of him, with Beast Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen coming in to start. Also back in the mix is Etienne Oosthuizen, who will start alongside Ruan Botha. Captain Tera Mtembu leads an unchanged loose trio.

Last week’s props, Thomas du Toit and Lourens Adriaanse, are on the bench, meaning Juan Schoeman and Johnny Meyer make way. Stephan Lewies is also on the bench, while Garth April retains his spot after a good cameo last week.

Stephan Coetzee remains the only uncapped member of the squad and will again hope to make his Sharks debut off the bench.

Sharks: 15 Clément Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu (captain), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Garth April.