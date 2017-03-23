Sharks XV head to Kokstad

Odwa Ndungane will be the old man amongst youngsters when he leads the Cell C Sharks XV out against Border in a friendly at Kokstad Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon.

Umadala Odwa is joined by another experienced man on the other wing, S’bura Sithole, with Rhyno Smith named at fullback. Marra Louw partners Johan Deysel in midfield, with a nippy halfback combination in Namibian scrummy Damian Stevens and Inny-Christian Radebe.

Up front, Juan Schoeman and Johnny Meyer will anchor the scrum, after both doing duty with the Super Rugby side against the Kings. Young hooker Kerron van Vuuren is in between them, while Hyron Andrews and Rikus Zwart will be the locks. Coach Paul Anthony has opted for a beefy back row, with both flanks Wian Vosloo and Jean Droste equally comfortable in the second row. The slightly more compact Graham Geldenhuys is at number 8.

The match kicks off at 15h30.

Sharks XV: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane (capt), 13 Johan Deysel, 12 Marius Louw, 11 S’bura Sithole, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Damian Stevens, 8 Graham Geldenhuys, 7 Jean Droste, 6 Wian Volsoo, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Rikus Zwart, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Sam Swanepoel, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 19 Andrew Evans, 20 Michael Meyer, 21 Hanco Venter, 22 Sibusiso Nkosi