Sharks XV head to Kokstad

Odwa Ndungane will be the old man amongst youngsters when he leads the Cell C Sharks XV out against Border in a friendly at Kokstad Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon.
Umadala Odwa is joined by another experienced man on the other wing, S’bura Sithole, with Rhyno Smith named at fullback. Marra Louw partners Johan Deysel in midfield, with a nippy halfback combination in Namibian scrummy Damian Stevens and Inny-Christian Radebe.
Up front, Juan Schoeman and Johnny Meyer will anchor the scrum, after both doing duty with the Super Rugby side against the Kings. Young hooker Kerron van Vuuren is in between them, while Hyron Andrews and Rikus Zwart will be the locks. Coach Paul Anthony has opted for a beefy back row, with both flanks Wian Vosloo and Jean Droste equally comfortable in the second row. The slightly more compact Graham Geldenhuys is at number 8.
The match kicks off at 15h30.
Sharks XV: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane (capt), 13 Johan Deysel, 12 Marius Louw, 11 S’bura Sithole, 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Damian Stevens, 8 Graham Geldenhuys, 7 Jean Droste, 6 Wian Volsoo, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Rikus Zwart, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Subs: 16 Sam Swanepoel, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 19 Andrew Evans, 20 Michael Meyer, 21 Hanco Venter, 22 Sibusiso Nkosi
Hopefully the start of big things for Geldenhuys
Should we read anything into Stevens starting ahead of Venter?
Nice team but please tell me the Supersport competition that replaced Vodacom cup/CC qualification series will not continue with the idiotic 22 man squads!!!
So has Ben10 been banished to Siberia?
@Culling Song (Comment 4) : he’s gone back to the SA Under 20 squad
@robdylan (Comment 5) : OK glad to hear.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Was he really that poor
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : Pity he is foreigner. The De Wet scrummie playing for Maties looks really good and Hawies rates him highly. The queue in front of him looks very very long in CPT and I am sure he will pop up in CC as he is just far to good to play just VC
@FireTheLooser (Comment 7) : think if he’s not playing Super rugby he must be at under 20′s.