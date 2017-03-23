Super Rugby 2017: Round 5 Predictions

Let’s see how the next round of Super Rugby actions is going to pan out.

Now, before I start, I wanted to point out that up until the Waratahs-Brumbies game (where I called a draw), I was on a run of 17 correct calls. It’s possible that I really am quite good at this prediction thing after all. If only I could turn my hand to betting on football games, I reckon I could stand to make a bit of money, especially by taking advantage of free bets at footballbets.tips. It’s not an area I’ve looked into in much detail, but as someone with leanings towards the Mighty Reds of Liverpool, one thing I have learned is never to put money on them to win a game of any importance.

The Reds aren’t looking too bad at the moment, all things considered, but the smart money must surely be on Chelsea, with a handy 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Spurs, a club who haven’t had much success in recent years, are surprisingly in second, but much of the talk right now is focused on North London rivals Arsenal, who once again seem to be flirting with a plan to replace long-suffering manager Arsene Wenger. My money would be on the Frenchman staying, though, based on historical events.

Back to rugby, though and let’s see how many Super Rugby games I can get right this week.

Crusaders v Force (Friday 08h35)

The Force are a funny team and often perform better than you’d expect them to, particularly when they’re given no hope of a win. Still, few teams win in Christchurch and the one that does so most often is the Crusaders. As one of just three unbeaten teams left in the competition, I’ll back the Canty crew to pull this one through, she’ll be right! Crusaders to win by 15.

Rebels v Waratahs (Friday 10h45)

Sorry Rebs, but you okes are rubbish this year. The Tahs are no great shakes either, but hard to see the men in light blue with the red flower on their chest losing here. Waratahs by 8.

Blues v Bulls (Saturday 08h35)

Sorry Bulls, but you okes are rubbish this year. The Blues are no great shakes either, but hard to see the men in light blue with the red flower on their chest winning here. Blues by 15. And yes, I did that intentionally.

Brumbies v Highlanders (Saturday 10h45)

This should be a good game. One feels that these two sides could be pretty evenly matched; sad if you consider that the Brumbies are right at the top of the Aussie conference, with the ‘Landers at the foot of the Kiwi one. We’ll get a good indication of relative strength here, but I’m going to back the Brumbies to win, further heaping pressure on the unlucky Highlanders. Brumbies by 4 points.

Sunwolves v Stormers (Saturday 12h55)

I think the Wolves are actually improving. Their forwards actually had the better of the contest at Loftus and had it not been for some sloppy execution further back, I think they could have taken that game. The Stormers have opted to field a weaker side, but I think that will be countered by the fact that the Sunwolves have had to make the same journey themselves and are also not as good in Singapore. So perhaps not one-way traffic, but still expect the Stormers to win by around 15 points.

Kings v Lions (Saturday 15h05)

I’d love to say I smell an upset here, but the Kings put in their big performance last week in Durban. I’m afraid they’ll be little more than cannon fodder this week. Lions by 25.

Cheetahs v Sharks (Saturday 17h15)

This is going to be a big challenge for the Sharks, who will need to shake off their malaise from last week and find their spark again. If they can play like they did against the Waratsh and Brumbies, I feel they’ll win this one easily, so let’s back them to do just that and say Sharks by 8.

Jaguares v Reds (Saturday 23h40)

Don’t stay up for this slaughter, fans. The Reds are already tired from their travels and will be no match for the fired up pampas powerhouse. Jaguares by 20.