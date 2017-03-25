Super Rugby 2017: Cheetahs v Sharks

Kick-off time at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein is at 17h15 for these two sides, both seeking redemption after disappointing in their previous outings.
Will Rob du Preez have the last laugh here, or will Franco Smith have a plan up his sleeve to frustrate the Harks, seeking a fourth successive victory?
Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Nico Lee, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Teboho Mohoje, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche.
Replacements: 16 Elandré Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Carl Wegner, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ryno Benjamin/Clinton Swart.
Sharks: 15 Clément Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu (captain), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Garth April.
Good start by the Sharks! Excellent phases set up a few chances. They went behind 3-0 but just scored a lovely try through Mvovo to now lead 3-7…
Wonderful steal at the breakdown by EO. That’s why he’s back…
3-7 after the 10 minutes…
Good turnover by Ettas
Much better play by Reinach…no kicking so far and pretty good service…
Sharks just guilty of too many turnovers
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Excellent…
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : Though that was a knock on as opposed to a turnover…
Great defence of the maul there…
Another great turnover by AE…
Bosch nails a penalty…3-10 after 16 mins…
Shocker of a kick by Reinach…out directly…
More good defence, this time by Botha and it is a maul turnover…
Lineouts good so far…
Some more good work by the backline leads to a penalty to the Sharks…
Sharks turn down an easy three points to kick to the corner…
Another penalty…if Reinach had dummied there he was through…
Kick to the corner again…
Sharks knock it in the maul…and now handbags!
3-10 after 23 mins…golden opportunity lost there…
Oupa gets a yellow for another niggly high tackle…
So much for the Sharks whingeing about Peyper’s impartiality!
Sharks go to the corner again…
This time they score after 12 phases…well done! The other wing, Kobus van Wyk, is in…
Forwards creating good momentum and then let it go to the wing.
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : I always said he’s the BEST ref in the world!
Conversion is wide and it is 3-15 after 28 mins…
Venter is a quality player and scores the Tjietas first
Oh dear…poor mistake at the kick off receive gives the Cheetahs a scrum…and then poor defence by the Sharks let’s Venter waltz through…damn!
15-10
10-15 after 30 mins…
Good stuff by the Sharks is spoiled by a handling error…sigh…
Beast penalised for the second time in the scrum…
The Cheetahs tightehead’s bind slipped…rough call on Beast…
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : Now Peyper is the worst ref in the world…
@pastorshark (Comment 35) : Now he is definitely the worst
Sjoe…that was a really, really tough call on Coenie by Peyper…TMO said no yellow, Peyper gives yellow…
15-12
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : Well tmo says just a penalty no card, so no sharks hate there buddy
Great unbiased decision from the ‘lawyer”from Bloom,Toilet Peyper
Zeilinga gets the penalty and it is 13-15 after 35 mins…
What absolute bullshit by Peyper!! Cheetahs get a warning for far worse, Coenie gets a straight card
Another knock by our backs…that was a bit ponderous…
Good kick from Bosch – just 1m to deep
Unlucky Bosch…ball just rolls out on the wrong side of the flag…
@pastorshark (Comment 43) : Sharks just need to hang on two phases longer onto the ball.
Poor defence by the Sharks and the Cheetahs are in…
Esterhuyzen just a bit too slow to tackle Rhule and Jonker scores in the corner. 20-15 Tjietas lead
Peyper peyper he’s the man if the cheetahs can’t win this, he surely can
Zeilinga nails it from the touchline and it is 20-15 at halftime…
Bad tackle from Frenchie
Good tactics from Peyper,sin bin the prop and give the Cheetahs scrum in our 22,arsehole.
Poor defence by the Sharks has let the Cheetahs back in after a good first 30 mins…from 3-15 to 20-15…
@The hound (Comment 52) : Well, he had to give the scrum, surely? Rubbish defence by the Sharks!
@The hound (Comment 52) : Now if only Xerox would sponsor us Mr toilet “peyper” might like our team
Pyper has been a homeside ref tonight.scrums have been penalised in one direction only. And that should never have been yellow let alone a penalty.
@The hound (Comment 52) : Looks like we actually drilled them in that scrum
@pastorshark (Comment 54) : Agreed the boys lost some focus after the card, 40minutes to rectify. Couple of handling errors aside already better than last week
@pastorshark (Comment 37) : Yeah, Peyper says he can’t see clearly on the big screen and asks the TMO to confirm it’s a yellow for connecting with the head. TMO says no clear head contact, so Peyper ignores that and gives a yellow anyway. If he’s going to ask for advice and ignore it why bother asking. What a cock.
stupid mistakes. ffs counie, knock on from the kick off also a issue.
we are so luck sergeal isnt playing
we can come back
@jdolivier (Comment 58) : Agreed. We need to tighten up keep it with our loosies because we’re bossing it. Cut out the kicking in open play because as soon as they gather it they look dangerous.
Cheetas first try should have been a penalty to the sharks. Collapsed scrum same as the 3 penalties against beast
@jdolivier (Comment 58) : Agreed…
We have looked good in most areas and can still win this game…focus!
That lineiut was not straight
Reinach needs to stop kicking. Am turnovers the ball and CR kicks it out directly
That line-out wasn’t 5wasn’tm
@Bokhoring (Comment 66) : And makes up with a good try saving turnover
Thats a neckroll on rinach
Renarch and Peyper are twins separated at birth
another poor kick from cr
cheetahs are coming alive
April replaces Frenchie…
WTF do we keep kicking the ball and let the Cheetahs back 3 running on us
@pastorshark (Comment 64) : lol, at last normality has returned lol. Peyper is the man! And Greeff who is the teacher from Grey, has been most fair it seems!
Not a good start to the second half…23-15 Cheetahs…
Where is king cheater would love to hear if Peyper is still calling a fair game with 4 obvious mistakes in the first 5 minutes
23-15. Sharks need to start playing like in the first 20 minutes
@KingCheetah (Comment 74) : I told you he was the best TMO ever!!
Take Steinbach off now…………magic hands April
Van wyk scores after Peyper rules the ball is ripped from April.
@jdolivier (Comment 79) : Reinach autocorrected
Great break by April ultimately leads to a try…great decision by Peyper! He’s the best ref in the world…
April adds some zip to the Sharks. Freuchie has been invisible
23-22 after 48 mins…
garth april just comes on and changes the game, I really feel we should have started him at fh and bosch at fb
Knock on missed by Peyper…he is the worst ref in the world!!
Lots of early replacements for the Sharks…
Tackle in the air!!!!
Bosch takes a long shot…
What must April do to get his recognition? That boy is talent.
25-23 Sharks lead
…and nails it…23-25 after 56 minutes…
Bosch gets one back on Blommetjies who kicks to deep
@GreatSharksays (Comment 90) : Yeah, he’s been good since coming on. He’ll get his chance…
@GreatSharksays (Comment 90) : follow team protocols apparently
Peyper gets really confused there ????
@Bokhoring (Comment 96) : That was funny…he’s the funniest ref in the world!!
I would not mind Shaun Venter joining the Sharks
When is peyper going to notice the arms around our players necks in tackle and maul situations
Cheetahs nailing the Sharks in the scrum there
Big defensive scrum coming up!
@Bokhoring (Comment 98) : Owen just said Shaun Venter is 30. Is that so?
Scrumming in
@pastorshark (Comment 102) : Apparently he is. Did not realize
Win it here men!!
Excellent maul and Dan scores
Try time!!!! Dan du Preez…
Important conversion…
Mr assistant referee, you deserve a beer……
Important kick
Bosch nails a difficult one. 32-23
Greeeeaaaaat kick…23-32 after 68 mins…
Great chase Kobus van Wyk…
One more try for a bonus point…come on!
Sharks get the scrum penalty this time…
@jdolivier (Comment 49) : Yes it’s actually sad that you poor Sharkies can’t watch a game of rugby and enjoy it! You all too busy add mistakes made by the refs
Well luckily the Sharks are leading, or we would never hear the end of Peyper bashing. Led by the cheerleader aka the Hound
Bosch will take another shot…
A player is either lying on the wrong side or he is not … what the hell is dont milk it? The onus is on the opposition player to get out of the way. Not on the sharks team
Another great kick!! 23-35 after 71 mins…
Massive penalty from Bosch. 35-23
@KingCheetah (Comment 116) : Nooooo…he’s the best ref in the world!!
Chilli’s shoulder is sore…let’s see our reserve hooker…
@KingCheetah (Comment 116) : Read between the banter buddy, this is by no means a great performance by the ref, both ways, at least it is entertaining rugby
Another great Sharks scrum…penalty!
@jdolivier (Comment 123) : I actually thought – bar one or two calls – he’s been good…
38-23. Cheetahs need 3 scores to be ahead
Great kicking by Bosch makes it 23-38…now go for the bonus point!!
Good win Sharkies! Good win Sharks! Congrats, even to those who are still pushing pins into their Peyper voodoo dolls
Much better exit there. Claasens playing with a lot more savvy than Reinach
Reserve hooker us on…
Blommetjies kicks a penalty out in,goal…come on, rub it in and score a bonus point now…
Should have been going for the bonus point try for the last 20 minutes
Try Cheetahs…
See how important those penalties were
Loves how the Tjietas make the ball do the work when they on song. Rhule scores. 38-30
@RuckingFun (Comment 132) : Not the last 20…the last 8…
@byron (Comment 134) : Yup…
Tackler penalised for being the tackler
@Bokhoring (Comment 135) : Yup to that too…
Bosch The Boss
@byron (Comment 138) : Oh don’t spoil it now! You have been doing so well
Penalised for lying on the ground during a maul
Surely the Cheetahs had to kick,the penalty and assure the bonus point there?
Cheetahs held up. Sharks win 38-30.
Why go for the try there??? South African rugby is bloody stupid
Another bullshit card by Peyper
Poor decision taking by the Cheetahs there costs them a bonus point…crazy! They couldn’t win and the penalty would have got them within 7…
Peyper has got to be the worst ref ever.
Anyway, well done boys.
@RuckingFun (Comment 145) : That was daft…
@Wian vd Walt (Comment 140) : Good stuff…
Kobus van Wyk has been an excellent acquisition…
@pastorshark (Comment 149) : it’s not a one off, every week we see South African teams making dumb decisions and plays. So very frustrating
@GreatSharksays (Comment 148) : I take it that in a world with Bryce Lawrence and Steve Walsh this is hyperbole on your part?
that spell of good play we had in the second half helped us, im glad we went for those kicks cause as you can see cheetahs can come back strong, I really hope the cheetahs play well against the weather girls next weekend, I hope I can gp watch that game live at newlands.
we road our luck a little this week, next week against the lions we need to start april and bosch, id prefer bosch at fb, cause if we play like this against the lions we are dead. I hope marais is back next week cause chilli wasnt bad like last week but he looks tired. that coatsee hooker we have as third choose is good, iv followed his career from stormers to cheetahs and now sharks, his decent at worse. strange they dont want to give him ten minutes
@pastorshark (Comment 147) : Tut, tut….amnesia is so sad. Remember Brycie?
I am sure Peyper is terrible, but the worst?? Well in Sharkslandia, I guess
Curwin MotM…well done, son!
@KingCheetah (Comment 141) : surely even you get pissed off wgen oyper makes up his own rules? Since when does a tackler have to go to ground to be the yackler
@KingCheetah (Comment 155) : I’m assuming you meant to reply to comment 148? Because I am completely in agreement with you. I thought Peyper was good tonight (bar a few calls either way)…
@pastorshark (Comment 153) : No the didn’t penalise the Sharks off the park! Peyper is definitely the worst!! Only Berry likes the Sharks
@KingCheetah (Comment 159) : Kakakaka…
@pastorshark (Comment 158) : Probably Pastor. I couldn’t say, just followed the match on radio. Sharks were the better team on the day, and full value for their win. Losing bonus point would have good, but in the bigger picture the Cheetahs needed the win. So I don’t think the decision to go for the try was daft. It’s a mentality thing.
@KingCheetah (Comment 161) : Yeah look, I thought the Sharks deserved the win. I just thought once the Cheetahs were 8 behind after the hooter, the try would have had the same effect as the kick…and the kick was a surer thing…so if you’re going to lose anyway, walk away with the bonus point. Anyway, Sharks were much better than last week. The Cheetahs showed potential again, but just fell a bit short again. I hope they beat the Stormers next week…
Thought CR played and directing traffic well from 9. Don’t think he should have been replaced.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 163) : he kicked it out on the full twice again unfortunately
@RuckingFun (Comment 164) : I agree with GreatSharkssays…CR was much better today and generally did very well…
I think I’ve seen more action from the opposition water-boy, than I’ve seen from our French fullback.
Think today proved that next weekend the starting line-up needs to feature claasens at 9 April at 10 and Bosch at 15
A lucky win.
Why is the Frenchie even playing? He is nothing but shit.
April should be at15.
Starting front row is very suspect.
The Lions are something else. They play the game at such a pace and vary their attack like crazy. How are we going to beat them?
@GreatSharksays (Comment 169) : 1. Thomas the Tank 2. Marais 6. (actually 8) Ginja Ninja 10. Bosch 15. April….rest of the team as is.
@pastorshark (Comment 165) : toward the end yes, but he had some down moments.
its really true that you win with your forwards, that doesnt mean that your forward need to just be big and one dimensional and you will win. but if your forwards are able to out wit and out muscle the other team, them you will have a great platform for your backs to play. our forwards came alive today, vermualen had a quiet game again, tank was amazing off the bench, counie was ok of you take into account his blunders and his good work. jldp was great, tera was great, dan was awesome off the bench.
we would be even more killer if we had ginger, maybe we should rather move tera to the flank, start with tera, dan and jldp and have vermualen play of the bench. as vermaulen had a few decent cameos, his still young.
imagine how good we will be when we get ginger back
the frog should be dropped, sorry we have april and bosch, put inny on the bench. lions will kill the frog, or put the frog on the bench for a late impact, but if thiers ais early injury, id much rather have inny there.
Inny’s drop in form was because in the currie cup all his senior players disappeared around him so he struggled, just as ben did last week
@GreatSharksays (Comment 169) : I agree.
going to be tough as hell in jozi
Well played sharks. Good win in spite of the ref. That yellow to Coenie was ridiculous. Well done to Cobus Reinach for that try saving tackle and winning the back the ball. That effort turned the game. This defence position of Bosch needs to change. It opened a huge hole for Venter score because he ran out to the wing. Let him defend his channel.
I would swap April and Bosch. No need to hide April from the traffic on the wing.
Old Coenie is really getting stuck in. Tackling backline players like a boss contending fir the ball. Looks like he is enjoying himself. Our game tonight not pretty but we got there. CR does so many good things but manages to balance out with equal amounts of stupid things. I honestly thing he is the only thing standing in his way to being a great scrumhalf. April did very well on the sub and injected a spark. Our defense was not great and we should try to get more runners onto the ball. Poor passing also cost us in attacking speed. Especially forwards like beast could stand some lessons in quick and accurate passing.
@Loosehead (Comment 168) : So I don’t agree. We deserved to win today and outplayed the Cheetahs in most areas of the game. And our front row has been good so far this season…for the most part they were good today. I think Chilli is not as good as Franco…otherwise I’m happy…
@GreatSharksays (Comment 169) : They are good. The only way I see us beating them is if we dominate the breakdown…
We probably have 2 of our 3 toughest games coming up – Lions and then the Jaguares. I really hope Ginger Ninja will be available soon.
Also really glad for Dan dup. Getting a try. I know his brother is good but it seems he is getting less attention ( play time) than he should. Hope we get to use him more often. Curwin does well at flyhalf bar some defensive coaching he still needs.
@KingCheetah (Comment 161) : You got some beeeeeg stones, you tell us that you listened to the game on the radio, probably Afrikaans commentary from a Bloem commentator and you feel you are in a position to pass commentary on Peyper’s performance.
I rest my case.
@coolfusion (Comment 179) : Dan duP’s lack of playing time purely has to do with injuries…you can’t keep a good man down…
@Bokhoring (Comment 174) : I would prefer april at fh for now as well while bosch is still young and not as physically capable (his only 19)
Did any of you pick up that Bosch was defending the front of the lineouts on the Cheetahs throws?
@The hound (Comment 180) :
Better fair now. This is the Free State we are talking about. Probably the best one can do if not at the game is gather in the voorkamer of the Posmeester’s house to listen to the wireless.
@JD (Comment 183) : Yup…he was doing that against the Tahs already…
@pastorshark (Comment 185) : only saw it in the second half. Problem with this is throwing to the front (interplay between first player and hooker) could leave him exposed.
@Big Fish (Comment 184) : @The hound (Comment 180) : hey nobody is allowed to talk shit about Middle Earth well except me cause I live here!!!
@JD (Comment 187) :
@JD (Comment 186) : It started with Radebe,then continued with Pat when he first came back from the concussion.
Its not a good thing and Venter’s try today was caused by it Curwin was not in that defensive channel.
Watching the Stormers today the only good thing on display was Rob jnr.he had a wonderful game as good as Pollard today.
He would thrive at the Sharks,big and strong in attack and defense.
Curwin did alright today ,but against the Lions we can’t afford to hide him in defense.Could be horribly exposed next week.
@JD (Comment 187) : How was it at the game?
@pastorshark (Comment 190) : awesome!!!!!! Sitting on the main stand all 4 of us dressed up in our best Sharks jerseys (waving our massive Sharks flag) and the Sharks nailing the Cheetahs! Live was good today!
If it was a Master card advert it would be:
Tickets – R320
Fuel – R600
Jerseys – R800 (can’t mention the real price out of fear that my wife might see it)
Watching Sharks nailing Cheetahs in Bloem live – PRICELESS!!!!
Thinking of doing an article on our match day experience where all will be revealed.
@The hound (Comment 189) : did not watch a lot of TV rugby today but the little that I saw RdP jnr is for sure a physical player that can defend in the 10/12 channel. Personally I don’t the “hiding the small guy” defensive setup. Problem is however who to play at 10 that’s currently available for the Sharks? April was really good at 15 today and I’d love to see him start at 15 against the Lions so who else is there except Bosch?
Live was good today! Sharks beating the Cheetahs and then to top it 8 out of 8 on Superbru with 6 margin points!!!
@The hound (Comment 180) : Ha ha! You crack me up hound! Nowhere did I comment on Peyper’s performance! I commented on what I highlighted in the week, that some on here, blamed the ref even before the match started. As Dancing Bear also stated. You live bashing the ref! Try watching the rugby. Still a good win for the Sharks. Despite the ref’s blunders!
Some say he was shit both ways. You obviously only see the Ines that go against the Sharks!
@Big Fish (Comment 184) : Oh Fishy, you really should get out more! I don’t even live in the States
I stay on a delightful little game farm close to Kruger. I listen to whatever radio station that I can get decent reception on. Dstv is crap, and don’t miss it at all. So your little snide presumptions don’t fuss me. Amuses me rather. That said you and the Posmeeater are obviously well accquainted.
@JD (Comment 191) : Good match to win JD! Glad you had a great time. I still plan to do the trip down to watch a match there, maybe before we get booted lol. Maybe the CC. Congrats on the win.
@JD (Comment 193) : Only one I got wrong on Bru, was (sigh) the Cheetahs match
Will have to see how many MP I received, think 6. I will have to up my game
@KingCheetah (Comment 194) : Look I apreciate your point of view, but mine is ,and I think it has got distorted ,is that refs should be impartial.
In a real world this is difficult ,at the best of times, but there are a lot of steps that could be taken help this,
Firstly don’t appoint a man to ref a game that involves his home team in his home town,
secondly don’t appoint a team of officials from the same home town to assist him.
The grounds for impartiality in this situation are very fertile.
To compound it don’t appoint Peyper and van der Merwe,not Greef,as these are the two most biased and incompetent officials in world rugby.
Finally its about time somebody at the Sharks question why we allow ourselves to be put in this situation.
@pastorshark (Comment 181) : Still glad he is back up and hope he gets a lot of airtime. Hope we can get our ninja back to round off the aggression in the loose trio. coach should then be able to focus on which players he can effectively use as impact.
@KingCheetah (Comment 197) : I think the bulls are in bigger danger of getting booted. But no one has the market cornered like the Kings.
@Loosehead (Comment 168) : Ok, I get it now, King Cheetah listens to the game on the radio and then does live blogging to the Cheetah faithful by Morse Code.
Some info is bound to get lost in translation.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 201) :
@KingCheetah (Comment 195) :
I cower in the glare of your withering quill.
Sounds like a lovely set up you have though! And yes, the Posmeester is someone I call friend. His peach brandy is the nectar of the gods.
@coolfusion (Comment 200) : How many years have it taken the Lions to recover from their Ludeke apocalypse?
I believe the bulls are suffering the same fate…..as with the Lions, relegation might actually be their only saving grace.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 203) : Sure but I think kings are still in the front of the row regardless of bulls current form.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 203) : Besides the relegation thing was a farce. The lions got relegated but how many years now have the kings sucked out loud and not faced the chop? They are just there to fill the numbers SA should have one less team in supers and the relegated teams A- string players should be consigned to the remaining SA teams for the super season so the relegated team don’t falsely shine in CC because they have a full squad.
@coolfusion (Comment 205) : Everyone seems to forget the Kings beat the Lions in the playoff at Ellis Park and was one kick away from overall win, despite the intercept try Lions scored.
The Lions were saved by astute president who ysed the time away despite losing some players. Therein lies the issue, which other union is run by an astute president and board?
Kings deserve the chop but if the second team also has to go. How to choose?
@Kabouter (Comment 206) : Yup my question about relegation is this. Do you relegate one team without promoting another potential bottom dweller. I.e. you relegate by letting the bottom team play the top team from another league or series. For instance the kings end up playing the pumas. You may still end up with an underperformer. Or should you relegate by letting the bottom 2 SA teams in supers duke it out? Then find a way to spread their 1st string players among the remaining SA super teams so you don’t lose that talent but also don’t end up with an uneven balance because the relegated team keeps their supers team for a lower competition. The lions and the cheetahs have benefited from this kind of thing in the past.
Actually quite enjoyed the game yesterday as much as it wasn’t quite a perfect performance. I liked that we actually got a reasonable number of tries on the board for a change. What I can’t get over, though, is the shear lack of desire for a bonus point. When we were 9 points up with 9 minutes left, I can just about understand going for posts even though most teams would have gone for the corner. All we needed was one more try. But then being 12 points up with 5 minutes left, I don’t see how we didn’t go for the touchline! It’s a small risk for a bonus point which will make a huge difference in the end, especially in our conference with the Lions and the Jaguars both playing very well. We have to be bold!
@Hulk (Comment 167) : Agree completely!
This cowardice approach started in the currie cup already. Bosch has 12 years to get his points stats up, bonus points is what we need