Bosch, Tera among Bok training camp invitees

Allister Coetzee continue to cast a wide net in preparation for the 2017 Springbok campaign and has invited a host of players to a training camp in Stellenbosch early next week. Sharks captain Tea Mtembu and star play-maker Curwin Bosch are among the players invited to attend the camp.

Sharks players weren’t eligible for the previous camp, due to being on tour at the time, and Coetzee has certainly been generous in inviting 13 members of the squad. While one certainly must applaud the decision to have a look at the likes of Ruan Botha, Etienne Oosthuizen, Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk, among more expected names, I do have to query how some of the real form Sharks, including Andre Esterhuizen, Franco Marais and Philip van der Walt, can have been excluded. Also seemingly completely out in the cold at the moment is Lourens Adriaanse.

Capped Boks Beast Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Jean-Luc du Preez, Cobus Reinach, Pat Lambie and Lwazi Mvovo complete the list of Sharks players invited to attend, along with 28 others from the Lions, Cheetahs and Stormers. Bulls and Kings players have been omitted this time on the basis that they are kak they are currently on tour.

Here’s the full group:

Ruan Ackermann, Lukhanyo Am, Clayton Blommetjies, Curwin Bosch, Ruan Botha, Uzair Cassiem, Andries Coetzee, Ruan Combrinck, Ruan Dreyer, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Elton Jantjies, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Pat Lambie, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Lionel Mapoe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Beast Mtawarira, Lubabalo Mtembu, Lwazi Mvovo, Ox Nche, Coenie Oosthuizen, Etienne Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Cobus Reinach, Raymond Rhule, Seabelo Senatla, Kobus van Wyk, Jano Vermaak, Francois Venter, Shaun Venter, EW Viljoen, Warren Whiteley, Fred Zeilinga