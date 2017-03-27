Bosch, Tera among Bok training camp invitees

Allister Coetzee continue to cast a wide net in preparation for the 2017 Springbok campaign and has invited a host of players to a training camp in Stellenbosch early next week. Sharks captain Tea Mtembu and star play-maker Curwin Bosch are among the players invited to attend the camp.
Sharks players weren’t eligible for the previous camp, due to being on tour at the time, and Coetzee has certainly been generous in inviting 13 members of the squad. While one certainly must applaud the decision to have a look at the likes of Ruan Botha, Etienne Oosthuizen, Lukhanyo Am and Kobus van Wyk, among more expected names, I do have to query how some of the real form Sharks, including Andre Esterhuizen, Franco Marais and Philip van der Walt, can have been excluded. Also seemingly completely out in the cold at the moment is Lourens Adriaanse.
Capped Boks Beast Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Jean-Luc du Preez, Cobus Reinach, Pat Lambie and Lwazi Mvovo complete the list of Sharks players invited to attend, along with 28 others from the Lions, Cheetahs and Stormers. Bulls and Kings players have been omitted this time on the basis that
they are kak they are currently on tour.
Here’s the full group:
Ruan Ackermann, Lukhanyo Am, Clayton Blommetjies, Curwin Bosch, Ruan Botha, Uzair Cassiem, Andries Coetzee, Ruan Combrinck, Ruan Dreyer, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Elton Jantjies, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Pat Lambie, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Lionel Mapoe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Beast Mtawarira, Lubabalo Mtembu, Lwazi Mvovo, Ox Nche, Coenie Oosthuizen, Etienne Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Cobus Reinach, Raymond Rhule, Seabelo Senatla, Kobus van Wyk, Jano Vermaak, Francois Venter, Shaun Venter, EW Viljoen, Warren Whiteley, Fred Zeilinga
Thanks for the laugh
@T-Shark (Comment 1) : Mondays are hard, mate…. we need all the help we can get
After watching April’s meltdown at the hands of Coetzee,a Sharks call up to the Boks is something we should treat with trepidation,rather than celebration
LOL!! Top stuff Rob. But as they say, if the shoe fits..
Weird that Lourens and Andre is omitted. Also, Franco has been better than Chili IMO. Happy for him, but a strange call nontheless.
I’m disappointed that Philip is excluded from the group.He is a constant performer and one of the best loosies in SA IMO. He deserves some recognition.
What is the point of inviting Reinach? Based on the new rules he won’t be eligible for the Boks after leaving the Sharks at the end of the season.
@Rienke36 (Comment 5) : This. Boks could really do with the physicality and workrate that players like Phillip, Andre and Ettiene are currently providing.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : Thought the same. We seem to have a bit of a problem at scrumhalf at the boks in any case..
I can not understand how Phillip is ignored, you’ve either got to be blind or simply not watching the games to miss him (unless the only Sharks game AC watched was vs the Cheetahs ). Feel it is probably to early for Bosch to play test rugby, I’d like him to play domestic rugby for another year before we start flirting with tests.
On another note, I see Faf as been omitted. Surely he hasn’t been that poor?
@Hulk (Comment 9) : Yes hopefully bosch is only there as a trainee like lil barret at the AB’s as his going to be a super star but not if we play him at test rugby before his ready, push him too soon and we will be in trouble
wow no faf ? must be injured ?
I love chilli but his selection makes not sense unless marais is still injured and they needed a hooker in camp, chilli’s form has been poor thus far this season
@revolverocelot (Comment 10) : I thought that Bosch is possibly there too be assessed and hopefully told he’s in the plans for the future and not to go overseas, his time will come, but it won’t be 2017. That would make the most sense but I fear the Boks have a terrible track record of introducing youngsters to early and really destroying them.
I believe Faf is fit, just not selected. Anyone in the know about this?
@revolverocelot (Comment 11) : I often feel fringe players are selected on reputation.
What is the use of these camps? Has it ever produced any results? (it hasn’t). Is Springbok rugby better because of these camps? (it isn’t).
Just noticed Tera’s in there too! Well done man
(And yes I know, I should read the headline and article body. Was in a mad rush today)
It’s travesty leaving out Esterhuizen and van der Walt
Did anyone watch the Stormers game? I think Senatla did very well for them.
Seeing Blommetjies name there reminds me to ask….who was the man of the match on Saturday.
@durbsguy (Comment 16) : Perhaps not taking any centres into the squad ensures AC that his man De Allende is ensured of his place
@The hound (Comment 3) : Watching last the Sharks last 2 games I came to the conclusion that April is just not a good enough Currie Cup player, SupeRugby yes, but just not CC.
Jeepers they did the poor guy a disservice last year.
@durbsguy (Comment 16) :
Spot on. Coaching shambles at Bok level sadly seems to be on track to continue.
Oh great news! More talent for the idiot AC to wreck! I forget is it a privilege or a punishment to get called up by this arse clown?
Kakaka…thanks for brightening up the Monday, Rob!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 18) : Man of the Match was Curwin…
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 20) : wait now what?!?!?! You completely lost me in that argument?!?!?!
@JD (Comment 25) :
He’s being ironic, Oom.
@Big Fish (Comment 26) : thanx that’s also the idea I had but had to ask as I’ve seen some weirder arguments before! Oh and thanx for making me feel old had a lot of that on Saturday from the young players!!!