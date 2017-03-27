Sharks seal the deal in Bloem

Rob du Preez’s Sharks team turned in a credible performance in Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon to record a 38-30 win over the Cheetahs in Super Rugby – a win that was perhaps more emphatic than the final score line would suggest.

On a day when the Sharks forwards were well on top of the contest and the tackle point intensity so missing from the dour outing against the Kings was back in full force, it’s in fact incredible to think that, but for a later defensive turnover, the Sharks may only have won this game by a single point. The Cheetahs, as we know, are a team more than capable of living off scraps and the Sharks, despite their dominance, simply handed far too many of these morsels the way of their opponents.

An early penalty goal to Fred Zeilinga aside, the Sharks dominated the opening period, with wings Lwazi Mvovo and Kobus van Wyk scoring tries inside 25 minutes to open up a handy 15-3 lead. That second score came after Oupa Mohoje had been sin-binned for repeated high tackles and with the Sharks on a roll and playing against 14, one felt that a very big victory may have been on the cards.

Never a side to apply pressure once they have their foot on the proverbial jugular, though, the Sharks somehow, unbelievably and amazingly, conspired to concede two tries themselves within 10 minutes and go into the half time break trailing 15-20. First, a regulation tackle miss just wide of a ruck allowed Francois Venter to stroll over, then just minutes later, after Coenie Oosthuizen had been shown a yellow card of his own, JW Jonker finished off in the right hand corner to hand the Cheetahs the lead.

Zeilinga extended the lead just after the restart, but the Sharks again started to take control of the match,, winning possession and territory and heaping pressure on their hosts at every opportunity. Van Wyk again turned ace try-poacher as he seized a spilled ball in the Cheetahs’ 22 to score his second, with Curwin Bosch stepping up as the match winner to slot a penalty shortly after to take back the lead. That lead was extended further when Daniel du Preez scored off a rolling maul, but once again, at 32-23 up and with the their tails in the air, the Sharks inexplicably balked at an easy kill – and a potential bonus point. Two further penalties were sent through the uprights by Bosch, but one feels that the braver decision would have been to aim one or both of those at the corner flag in the hopes of scoring a fifth try. Sniffing blood in the final minutes, it was the Cheetahs who controlled matters, closing the gap via a try to Raymond Rhule and pushing hard for another when the Sharks denied them at the death.

Cheetahs (30): Tries Venter, Jonker, Rhule. Converions Zeilinga (3). Penalties Zeilinga (3).

Sharks (38): Tries Mvovo, van Wyk (2), D du Preez. Conversions Bosch (3). Penalties Bosch (4).