Sharks XV win in Kokstad

The Sharks XV were made to work hard for their victory, but prevailed 47-22 over the pluck Border Bulldogs in kokstad on Saturday afternoon.

Despite battling to get their hands on the ball and ending with a scant 30% possession, the Sharks made every opportunity count and scored 5 tries in the second half, after leading by a narrow 14-10 margin at the break.

Coach Ricardo Loubscher had a few words to say about the performance, as you can see below:

Loubscher has confirmed that various Sharks XV squads will be in action against the touring Griquas team twice this week; today and then again over the weekend.