Sharks XV win in Kokstad


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks on 28 Mar 2017 at 09:33
The Sharks XV were made to work hard for their victory, but prevailed 47-22 over the pluck Border Bulldogs in kokstad on Saturday afternoon.

Despite battling to get their hands on the ball and ending with a scant 30% possession, the Sharks made every opportunity count and scored 5 tries in the second half, after leading by a narrow 14-10 margin at the break.

Coach Ricardo Loubscher had a few words to say about the performance, as you can see below:

Loubscher has confirmed that various Sharks XV squads will be in action against the touring Griquas team twice this week; today and then again over the weekend.



  • Its good to see that the good Doc Venter has been taking his special brand of pre-season defence coaching to the East London area this year.

    Comment 1, posted at 28.03.17 10:34:14 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the Subtle
    		 

  • Nice one Sharks XV!

    Comment 2, posted at 28.03.17 11:04:17 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartin
    		 

  • Well done guys!

    Comment 3, posted at 28.03.17 11:11:12 by JD
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JD
    		 

  • Rob, any idea on who scored the tries?

    Comment 4, posted at 28.03.17 12:00:32 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartin
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 4) : no, afraid not. Let me see if I can find out

    Comment 5, posted at 28.03.17 12:02:02 by robdylan
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylan
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 5) : Not a big deal if it’s going to be a lot of trouble. Just curious more than anything else.

    Comment 6, posted at 28.03.17 12:04:58 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartin
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 6) : Inny and S’bura 2 each. Marra 1…. not sure of the others

    Comment 7, posted at 28.03.17 12:20:38 by robdylan
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylan
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 7) : Need to make a plan for Inny. Can’t lose that young man.

    Comment 8, posted at 28.03.17 12:39:31 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartin
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 8) : I agree with you.

    Comment 9, posted at 28.03.17 13:37:39 by robdylan
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylan
    		 

  • Lions announced their team for the weekend. Looks pretty much the same as last week.

    Comment 10, posted at 28.03.17 13:57:11 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • Nice to see the boys doing well. Thanks for the updates Rob. I’m keen to see these guys in action in the Supersport competition.

    Comment 11, posted at 28.03.17 14:03:43 by StevieS
    Author
    StevieS
    		 

  • Well done, men!

    Comment 12, posted at 28.03.17 14:24:41 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorshark
    		 

  • @StevieS (Comment 11) : same here, always keen to see the next generation develop

    Comment 13, posted at 28.03.17 16:40:59 by revolverocelot

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 8) : I’m sure he’ll get more time in the CC.

    Is he not part of UKZN anymore?

    Comment 14, posted at 28.03.17 17:04:13 by Hulk

    Hulk
    		 

