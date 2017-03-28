Sharks XV win in Kokstad

The Sharks XV were made to work hard for their victory, but prevailed 47-22 over the pluck Border Bulldogs in kokstad on Saturday afternoon.
Despite battling to get their hands on the ball and ending with a scant 30% possession, the Sharks made every opportunity count and scored 5 tries in the second half, after leading by a narrow 14-10 margin at the break.
Coach Ricardo Loubscher had a few words to say about the performance, as you can see below:
Loubscher has confirmed that various Sharks XV squads will be in action against the touring Griquas team twice this week; today and then again over the weekend.Tweet
Its good to see that the good Doc Venter has been taking his special brand of pre-season defence coaching to the East London area this year.
Nice one Sharks XV!
Well done guys!
Rob, any idea on who scored the tries?
@vanmartin (Comment 4) : no, afraid not. Let me see if I can find out
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Not a big deal if it’s going to be a lot of trouble. Just curious more than anything else.
@vanmartin (Comment 6) : Inny and S’bura 2 each. Marra 1…. not sure of the others
@robdylan (Comment 7) : Need to make a plan for Inny. Can’t lose that young man.
@vanmartin (Comment 8) : I agree with you.
Lions announced their team for the weekend. Looks pretty much the same as last week.
Nice to see the boys doing well. Thanks for the updates Rob. I’m keen to see these guys in action in the Supersport competition.
Well done, men!
@StevieS (Comment 11) : same here, always keen to see the next generation develop
@vanmartin (Comment 8) : I’m sure he’ll get more time in the CC.
Is he not part of UKZN anymore?