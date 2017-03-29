Retention key to (slim) Joburg hopes

There’s no denying that the Sharks face a hell of a big task this weekend, heading to Johannesburg to take on the high-flying Lions. This, after all, is a team that has not lost at home in nearly a year and has won comfortably against the Sharks every time they have played over the last 24 months.

In fact, you have to go back to 2014 and the Lions’ “dark days” to find the last memory of a Sharks victory at Ellis Park. Insurmountable-seeming odds, in other words, but if we know one thing about rugby it’s that rules are meant to be broken and the underdog will always have his day.

Now, we can look at the individual contests and mini battles all day – and there will be some interesting ones here for sure. The scrums will be a good indication of how far the Sharks have come, after getting regularly hammered in this phase last year. Lineouts should be about even, with the contest between Jean-Luc du Preez and Ruan Ackermann one to savour as two of the country’s premier young blindsides face off. Will the Lions’ attacking midfield run riot again this week, even against the defensively intimidating Sharks pair of Esterhuizen and Am? How will Curwin Bosch do in a one-on-one contest against experienced Elton Jantjies? We could go on.

For me though, there is one factor and one factor alone that can give the Sharks a chance of victory here: possession. You cannot hope to tackle the Lions into defeat – you have to defeat them by starving them of ball and making them reckless. They are not the best defensive side, but are deadly on attack; you can’t attack without the ball, though, so for me it would make sense for the Sharks to make “retention” their watchword ahead of this vital clash.

We saw against the Brumbies that the Sharks are capable of playing a ball in hand game, and that they need to reign in the temptation to execute scrumhalf box kicks in order to implement this style. Personally, I’d like to see the Sharks have a full crack at Ellis Park on Saturday playing this way – keeping the ball, running the plays and forcing the Lions to tackle until they grow tired of it. We may not even need to score all that many tries this way, because defending teams tend to concede more penalties and we have a guy in our ranks who’s proved very adept at converting those into points.

Could this be the way, the only hope we have, of recording an upset victory? I think it might be.