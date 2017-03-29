robdylan

Van Heerden for Ellis Park


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Lions, Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 29 Mar 2017 at 08:40
Jaco van Heerden will take the whistle when the Sharks travel to Johannesburg this weekend to take on the Lions in a crucial Super Rugby Africa 2 conference clash.

It’s important to note that we, as Sharks fans, have no issues whatsoever with van Heerden or any other match official. I feel I need to get this out of the way early on.

The assistant refs this week will be Jaco Peyper and AJ Jacobs, with another official towards whom Sharks have literally zero (0) animosity, Johan Greeff, in the TMO booth.

I could not be more thrilled about these excellent appointments. I’m sure you all agree with me.



  • Rob, me thinks thou doest protesteth too much ;-)

    Jokes aside, I think this is going to be a cracker of a game. Sharks may surprise a lot of people.

    Comment 1, posted at 29.03.17 08:47:18 by StevieS
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I couldn’t agree more on everything written… :mrgreen:
    Think this should be a great game, if we jsut start good with no yellow cards! That could cost us dearly. Glad we are not favourites, we seem to love getting stuck in the big games when we are. Sharks by 12!

    Comment 2, posted at 29.03.17 08:52:56 by HeinF

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • Can Peyper stay out of the limelight or will we see the TJ having a major influence where he could not see and then did actually see better than what was on the TV?

    I am willing to put R100 up that Coenie or Ettas will get some enforced rest during the game as these officials believe they exert too much effort and in fear of their health make them take a 10 min rest to prevent any cardiac complications. :twisted:

    Comment 3, posted at 29.03.17 08:54:42 by Kabouter

    KabouterCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Referees are like traffic cops, nobody likes them – they know it, we know it.

    Comment 4, posted at 29.03.17 08:58:10 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Jaco van Heerden, Jaco Peyper and Johan Greeff! Why do those names ring a bell? I suppose they must have officiated during some excellent Shark wins in the past :twisted:

    Comment 5, posted at 29.03.17 09:02:34 by Hulk

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Nice one Rob! Excellent officials for such a big game!

    Comment 6, posted at 29.03.17 09:25:27 by JD
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ag fok

    Uh, I mean, good luck gentlemen!

    Comment 7, posted at 29.03.17 10:12:25 by Die Kriek

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Fine, upstanding gentleman who don’t fanny about. We count our blessings.

    Comment 8, posted at 29.03.17 10:27:55 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

  • From what i remember wasnt it this Bulls ref with the Bulls ref chairman as TMO that robbed us against the bulls last year??

    Comment 9, posted at 29.03.17 10:39:13 by Dunx

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • The positivity on here is so syrupy sweet I’m almost afraid of getting diabetes from reading it!!! :???:

    Comment 10, posted at 29.03.17 10:43:50 by JD
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • I can’t tell if he’s being sarcastic or bitchy. ..

    Comment 11, posted at 29.03.17 11:47:04 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Looks. Like one of teams hit the trifecta….

    Comment 12, posted at 29.03.17 11:55:23 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 12) : I say that cause I don’t know any other betting terms that will describe this better.

    Comment 13, posted at 29.03.17 11:56:33 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • This surely is the best of the bunch, could not have asked for anything better, they complete one onther and will be the best force on the field of any game, thank you to the organizers for setting this uo perfectly

    Comment 14, posted at 29.03.17 12:23:04 by HB
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 4) : So true, but without them we would have no game at all.

    Comment 15, posted at 29.03.17 12:33:10 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 5) : Poor Johan Greef, got it right last weekend only to be thrown under the bus by Peyper.

    Comment 16, posted at 29.03.17 12:34:51 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Dear Rob. I’ve always said that you are one perceptive rugby writer. I couldn’t agree more. Jaco van Heerden is arguably the most talented young referee I have ever seen on a rugby field, not just in South Africa, not just in the world, but in the entire universe. I am so excited that he and his brilliant team of assistants have been appoint to ref this game. This is one game that is in good hands. Thank you, SANZAAAAAR. You guys are great. Good luck, Jaco. I hope you have another excellent game to add to your excellent CV!

    Comment 17, posted at 29.03.17 12:41:34 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 9) : No ways, son. This guy is the Jaco that is the best referee in the world. I really, like him…really. I’m so happy that he’s in charge of this game…

    Comment 18, posted at 29.03.17 12:44:24 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 18) : Had to read your comments above twice, sometimes it is very hard to pick up sarcasm in posts.

    Comment 19, posted at 29.03.17 12:51:21 by Dunx

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Dunx (Comment 19) : :mrgreen:

    Comment 20, posted at 29.03.17 12:58:43 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

    Comment 21, posted at 29.03.17 12:59:13 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

  • In the words of the Hound at least it’s not Stàrvin Marvin!!! :twisted:

    Comment 22, posted at 29.03.17 13:16:41 by JD
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 20) : :roll: :lol:

    Comment 23, posted at 29.03.17 14:05:41 by Dunx

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

