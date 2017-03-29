Van Heerden for Ellis Park

Jaco van Heerden will take the whistle when the Sharks travel to Johannesburg this weekend to take on the Lions in a crucial Super Rugby Africa 2 conference clash.

It’s important to note that we, as Sharks fans, have no issues whatsoever with van Heerden or any other match official. I feel I need to get this out of the way early on.

The assistant refs this week will be Jaco Peyper and AJ Jacobs, with another official towards whom Sharks have literally zero (0) animosity, Johan Greeff, in the TMO booth.

I could not be more thrilled about these excellent appointments. I’m sure you all agree with me.