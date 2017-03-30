Du Preez goes BIG for Lions

Rob du Preez has made a few changes to his starting team for Saturday’s key clash against the Lions at Ellis Park, with the inclusion of son Daniel at number 8 perhaps the most noteworthy.

After nearly ten months out with a groin injury, Dan has worked his way back into selection contention over the last two weeks by playing off the bench and with the Sharks clearly embracing an all-out forward onslaught this week, he will play alongside twin brother Jean-Luc and captain Tera Mtembu in a physical back row. Mtembu shifts to open side flank this week. The only other change up front comes at loose head prop – Beast Mtawaira has been given time off due to a family bereavement, with Thomas du Toit starting in his place at loosehead prop.

Another interesting switch sees Garth April earn his first start of the season, replacing Clément Poitrenaud in the number 15 jersey. Curwin Bosch continues at flyhalf, but expect him and April to alternate as first receiver in the hopes of providing plenty of attacking threat and X factor for the Lions to counter.

Inny Radebe makes his long awaited first appearance in a Super Rugby match day squad, the young flyhalf having impressed coach du Preez enough during warm up action to warrant a bench spot. There’s a welcome return from injury for Franco Marais (replacing Stephan Coetzee), while Husky Schoeman comes in to provide cover at loosehead.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe, 23 Jeremy Ward.