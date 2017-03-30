Du Preez goes BIG for Lions

Rob du Preez has made a few changes to his starting team for Saturday’s key clash against the Lions at Ellis Park, with the inclusion of son Daniel at number 8 perhaps the most noteworthy.
After nearly ten months out with a groin injury, Dan has worked his way back into selection contention over the last two weeks by playing off the bench and with the Sharks clearly embracing an all-out forward onslaught this week, he will play alongside twin brother Jean-Luc and captain Tera Mtembu in a physical back row. Mtembu shifts to open side flank this week. The only other change up front comes at loose head prop – Beast Mtawaira has been given time off due to a family bereavement, with Thomas du Toit starting in his place at loosehead prop.
Another interesting switch sees Garth April earn his first start of the season, replacing Clément Poitrenaud in the number 15 jersey. Curwin Bosch continues at flyhalf, but expect him and April to alternate as first receiver in the hopes of providing plenty of attacking threat and X factor for the Lions to counter.
Inny Radebe makes his long awaited first appearance in a Super Rugby match day squad, the young flyhalf having impressed coach du Preez enough during warm up action to warrant a bench spot. There’s a welcome return from injury for Franco Marais (replacing Stephan Coetzee), while Husky Schoeman comes in to provide cover at loosehead.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe, 23 Jeremy Ward.
Yes man! Now THIS is a proper team!! I reckon we will go all balls out at Ellis come Saturday, with avery real chance of victory. Let’s starve them of possession gens and take all points on offer. Going to be a corker.
It’s a monster pack. TdT is looking awesome in his position as LH. My only concern is defence of GA and CW. Am happy to lose out on superb running if Sharks win.
That’s more like it. Pitty Phillip is not ready. Our French flair has not delivers at all. Give the local guys a chance.
Blimey, the starting front row is YUUUGE. Go Sharks! To quote John Connor: there is no fate but what we make for ourselves. Just because it’s a home does not mean the lions will automatically win.
@Bayshark (Comment 2) : But will we need the defense if we keep the ball? @Another Nick (Comment 1) : as long as CR doesnt kick everything
Condolences to Beast and his family! He’ll be missed but team looks great otherwise.
Wow what an awesome team!! Brilliant!! Go Sharks!
@Dunx (Comment 5) : Agreed. *fingers crossed*
Massive starting pack – 934 kgs
But will they be able to keep up?
@Baylion (Comment 9) : Sharks conditioning is much improved this year. Will be interesting to see if the Highveld air has any effect late game.
@vanmartin (Comment 10) : What type of game are they conditioned for though? As was discussed in Rob’s article, ball retention will be key for the Sharks as well as trying to slow the game down, not allowing the Lions to play at pace
Sharks should use the likes of Coenie, Thomas and the twins to soften up the Lions forwards. Elton is not so flash behind a losing pack.
However the guys will really have to respect the ball, as any spilled ball will result in immediate counter from the dangerous Lions backs and loosies. Likewise any poor box kicks from Reinach and Claasens will be punished – I would keep the box kicks to a minimum.
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : i could have written that comment myself
Defense around the rucks would have to be rock solid. Cant afford to be as slack as they were against the Cheetahs
Jaco Kriel must be a little nervous knowing he has two du Preez’s to outsmart. Awesome team. Surprised about April’s inclusion though. Go Sharks!
Big cudos to April, from being chucked into the wilderness to back in the starting team.
@robdylan (Comment 13) : Thank you kind sir
@Baylion (Comment 11) : We’ll have to wait for the weekend to get an answer regarding that particular question. While ball retention is probably the best option to counter the Lions preferred style of play I’m not convinced that there will be a major departure from the way the Sharks play this season. Personal opinion but aiming for a gameplan based on ball retention may just be too disruptive and ultimately result in the opposite of the desired effect.
I suspect there will be a major focus on clinical defense and a concerted push to dominate physically with the forwards (especially at the breakdown). Think the coach will also be hoping to dominate territory through good use of Curwin’s boot. If the Sharks pull it all off it’s going to be a great contest but I’m still leaning towards backing the Lions on this one.
Ultimately, this is all simply speculation on my part so really excited to see how we approach this one.
awesome team
everything in place except for beast, sorry to hear about his loses hope his family pulls through the tough time, could really have used him, But im not righting off schoeman, his shown glimpses of ability, lets see him perform so that he moves out of the shadow of his much hyped younger brother.
still no ginger , thats going to affect our chances
I also would have swapped bosch and april around
stoked! to see inny on the bench.
so thats just about the exact team I was hoping they would pick, besides no ginger and beast.
we can win this game if we learn to keep mental concentration levels high. Lions are the fourth best NZ team in the comp
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Agree very much. CR should also stay away from kicking posession away and focus on sniping around the fringes and put more pressure on the pivots. If they can ensure lions have to play conservatively in the distribution channel to the backs we can ensure they don’t ask too many questions of the backline defense.
Hi guys. So excited to be posting for the first time. First of all I would like to congratulate Rob and the whole Sharksworld team for a excellent and very informative sport’s website. Rob’s writing and knowledge of rugby is of the utmost quality and I really hold it in a high regard! Now to the game on Saturday. I did a bit of digging and this was the teams and how they lined – up for 2016 super rugby match last year in Johannesburg:
Lions
15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Warwick Tecklenburg, 6 Jaco Kriel (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Julian Redelinghuys, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith
Substitutes: 16 Armand Van Der Merwe,17 Corne Fourie, 18 Jacques van Rooyen,19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Sylvian Mahuza
Sharks
15. Odwa Ndungane, 14 S’bura Sithole, 13. JP Pietersen, 12.
Paul Jordaan
, 11. Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Garth April, 9. Michael Claassens, 8. Philip van der Walt, 7. Jean-Luc du Preez, 6. Keegan Daniel, 5. Stephan Lewies, 4. Etienne Oosthuizen, 3. Lourens Adriaanse, 2. Franco Marais, 1. Tendai Mtawarira (captain)
Substitutes: 16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17. Thomas du Toit, 18. Coenie Oosthuizen, 19. Ruan Botha, 20. Tera Mtembu, 21. Stefan Ungerer, 22. Rhyno Smith, 23. Heimar Williams
This is how they lined up in the currie cup match last year in Johannesburg:
Golden Lions
15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Koch Marx, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Kwagga Smith (captain), 5 Bobby de Wee, 4 JP du Preez, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Dylan Smith
Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Fabian Booysen, 19 Cyle Brink, 20 Dillon Smit, 21 Howard Mnisi, 22 Sylvian Mahuza
Sharks
15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Rhyno Smith, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Inny Radebe, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Keegan Daniel (captain), 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Francois Kleinhans, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit
Substitutes: 16 Franco Marais, 17 John-Hubert Meyer, 18 Stephan Lewies/Jean Droste, 19 Khaya Majola, 20 Stefan Ungerer, 21 Garth April, 22 Wandile Mjekevu
Two things that are noticable. The Lions team hasn’t changed much in the last season or two. Johan Ackermann proves that consistent team selection is key to success. The 2016 sharks team under Gary Gold were hammerd 38-16. The currie cup team a few months later at the same venue were beaten 28-16, after leading 10-0 at half time.This time Rob Du Preez was head coach, and the improvement was almost immediate. Now wind the clock down a year later, and you guys will notice the consistency in team selection from Rob Du Preez. What I am getting at is that this Sharks team has in a very subtle way been transformed into coach Rob’s identity and values which he stood for and exhibited in his playing days. The players are driven and passionate and play for each other. Given another season or two and this group of players will reach the same heights as this Lions team of coach Ackermann. Sorry for being a bit negative but I don’t believe this Sharks team as yet have the game to beat this special Lions team. Our attack game needs another season to gel, but believe me when it does nobody will stop us! I personally believe the only way to beat the Lions on Saturday, is the same way the Sharks beat the Waratahs. Big hits on defense to create turnover ball, and to be deadly on counter-attack. l .
@John William Hammond (Comment 21) : excellent post John – thanks for the analysis and also your kind comments! Great to have you here.
Thanks Rob!
@John William Hammond (Comment 21) : Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Corné Fourie, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Albertus Smith, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Dillon Smit.
@John William Hammond (Comment 21) : Welcome John! That is quite a hefty post for a 1st timer, but loved the analysis! And I absolutely agree with you regarding the consistency in selection. The majority of this Lions team has stayed the same for the last few seasons, and you can clearly see it in the way they play. How they play for each other and know one another. This is Sharks team that I believe has the same potential. The youngsters we have are putting their hands up and starting to gel beautifully. And once they really click, they will be one hell of a team.
Keen to see Terror in a more to the ball role, with Duppie taking on the classical 8th man role.
The only glaring mismatch on the field is Marx against Chilli,no contest.
Vorster gets better every weekend Whitely ‘s captaincy is streets ahead of Mtembu.
Game could be won on yellow cards, but a reined in Coennie is not a good thing he needs the freedom to maraud thats his game.
@The hound (Comment 27) : Marx isn’t as bad as you think – it’s just his lineout throwing that’s awful
@robdylan (Comment 28) : *polite golf clap*
@vanmartin (Comment 29) : thank you sir
@robdylan (Comment 30) : I am normally right.
@Baylion (Comment 9) : @vanmartin (Comment 10) : that’s very true @vanmartin! Those forwards may be big and heavy but let me tell you they’re not carrying any fat! It’s all muscle weight and I think they can all play the full 80min if needed.
@John William Hammond (Comment 21) : nice post and very interesting reading. Welcome here and hope you enjoy it here! One thing to add on the Sharks team is they seem happy and really enjoy playing rugby! I like that as I believe a happy player is a better player!
@robdylan (Comment 28) : @The hound (Comment 27) : maybe hound was calling the mismatch the other way?!?!?!
Hello peeps, Am I the only one or am I mad?? Please answer wisely
The team although very good i feel we are not choosing wisely on the bench, for me anyhow it would be far more effective to for example bring in Sithole or Nkosi on the bench as they are bigger and faster and far better defenders,
Why do i say this? it is because i do not see the point of Radebe on the bench, I feel that if Curwin got injured April who has a good boot moves to 10 with Mvovo that should move to 15, thus Sithole or Nkosi would replace him on the wing, the same would be the case if April got injured then Mvovo should replace him at 15 with Curwin at 10 as is.
April might have lost form last year but his kicking out of hand and to poles stayed solid.
Anyhow that is just my thoughts. Other then that great team.
@sharks_lover (Comment 35) : excellent point. Inny worries me a bit also would have gone maybe for Smith?!
@JD (Comment 36) : Smith would also have been a better option than April at 15 as he defends well too and is attacking. I am very worried about defense having to look after Curwin and April, Curwin makes 60% tackles and April 66%. So the more I think about it when looking at that Lions backline? the more I think Mvovo should have played 15 with Sithole at 11 with April on the bench to cover 10.
@sharks_lover (Comment 37) : must say I like the starting team only change I’d make is Smith in for Inny as I think Inny is even worse defender than Bosch and April.
@JD (Comment 38) : Lets see mate, hopefully team as is proves us wrong, for me the secret is that we have to win the collisions and dominate the scrums, Lineouts need to sharpen up too.
We need to not back down when they get aggressive, fight for every situation and also make the right calls when opportunities come our way.
Maybe RdP is looking for options @ 10 if Bosch is selected for baby Boks hence the selection of Inny on the bench. Agree that Smith would be a better bench option but his opportunity will come.
@sharks_lover (Comment 35) : You are so right.
@sudhir (Comment 40) : Mate if he does not know his options by now we in serious trouble. Lions sure as hell not the team to trial against.
@The hound (Comment 41) : I am worried about this game, both Ackerman and De Bruin know the Sharks and the players well. also Ackers will have the Lions players very aggro at the 10 channel.
Cheetahs was a different challenge, Zeilinga also small so no problem we were successful at countering by having CB for example at Hooker when there were lineouts, Lions will have studied this.
@sharks_lover (Comment 42) : for sure this is not a game to trail players! Coach has been right more than wrong this season so let’s hope he’s correct again!
@JD (Comment 44) : Yup, so I say Gooooooo Sharkssssssss, and i will be there cant wait.
@JD (Comment 44) : At some point fans must start trusting the coach to get it right, even if everything isn’t in place yet.
On another site some Lions fans have adopted the mantra #InAckersWeTrust (unfortunately it seems to be only for this season still) but RdP is moving the Sharks in the right direction and maybe fans shouldn’t try and second guess him
@Baylion (Comment 46) : Pressure is on the Lions,serious consequences if they lose the home game.
Sharks on other hand will gain plenty if they win away again.
@The hound (Comment 47) : I think the pressure goes both ways, for the Lions what they have to “lose”, for the sharks what they have to “gain”
@sharks_lover (Comment 45) : that’s super nice ENJOY! Was at the Cheetahs game absolutely awesome to watch them play live and to meet the players after the game!!!
@Baylion (Comment 46) : for sure I trust RdP snr as he sees the players at practice and if the team don’t perform it’s his ass on the line!!! I think Rob has improved a lot of things at the Sharks and I believe he can still do a lot to improve things even more.
@sharks_lover (Comment 35) : Sbu’s hands stop functioning in a senior Sharks jersey as soon as the pressure mounts. He’s a solid defender be we must try and capitalise on every opportunity to stand a decent chance. Inny’s faced a similar looking Lions team and had been under the coaches tutelage for longer but Nkosi’s opportunity can’t be far off.
@JD (Comment 49) : Thanks mate.
@The hound (Comment 47) : @Baylion (Comment 48) : think there’s lots of pressure on both teams. If Lions lose they lost a home game against one of their two main rivals (after already losing away to the other one). For the Sharks if they lose they fall even further behind in the race for a playoff spot. Sharks must know if they want to reach playoffs they will have to beat both Lions and Jaguares at home in Durbs and probably one if not both away. Beating Lions in Jozi or Jaguares in Argentina you decide which one is “easier”!?!? What I do know is they will have a hell of a lot more supporters cheering them on in Jozi than in Argentina!!!
@robdylan (Comment 30) : Is it possible to by the sharks 2017 season warm up gear, the shirt with the white base (middle) black sleeves with thick red trim on them ?
this is the second year in a row that the warm up gear looks cooler to me than the SR game shirt, last year the warm up gear had this cool arrow design