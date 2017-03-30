Super Rugby 2017: Round 6 predictions

Another week and another set of games to call. Let’s see how we go this week.

Highlanders v Rebels (Friday 08h35)

Landers were the only team to go against my prediction last week – I thought they’d lose in Canberra, but they only went and won an ugly game. I’ll not make that mistake again, though. Highlanders to win by 15 or more.

Blues v Force (Saturday 06h15)

Geez, not much of a challenge in calling these ones, now is there? The Blues are the worst of the Kiwis, but that doesn’t mean there’s any hope in hell of them losing to the Force. Blues by 12.

Chiefs v Bulls (Saturday 08h35)

Ok look, you guys are going to think I’m mad here, but I’m not actually predicting a hiding for the Bulls. My feeling is that they are due a “dead cat bounce” kind of performance and it might just come in this game. That’s not to say the chiefs won’t win, but I don’t think they’re going to win by 30. Here’s my bolter of an almost upset, I’m backing the Chiefs by just 5 points.

Reds v Hurricanes (Saturday 10h45)

The run of home victories ends here – it’s the Canes all the way against the woeful Reds who saved their best performance for the Sharks in the opening game. Damn them. Canes to win by 15.

Stormers v Cheetahs (Saturday 15h05)

Both of these teams are blowing a little hot and cold this year, but let’s face it, the Cheetahs are more cold than hot and even at what was probably their very best last week, were no match for the sharks. The Stormers might huff and puff a little here, but the end result will be the visitors’ house coming down. Stormers by 9 points.

Lions v Sharks (Saturday 17h15)

Close your eyes, fans, because I’m going to do something that I almost never do; I’m going to predict a Sharks loss. This will be a tight, close game but I suspect the Lions will just have a bit too much firepower at home and will score a late try or two to seal this one. I’m hoping Sharks can end within 7 for a handy losing bonus point here, so I’ll say Lions to win by 5.

Waratahs v Crusaders (Sunday 08h05)

A good one to miss church for? Not convinced, personally. The Aussie challenge has been stillborn this year and I expect the unbeaten Crusaders to remain so. Saders by 12.