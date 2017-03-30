Super Rugby 2017: Round 6 predictions

Another week and another set of games to call. Let’s see how we go this week.
Highlanders v Rebels (Friday 08h35)
Landers were the only team to go against my prediction last week – I thought they’d lose in Canberra, but they only went and won an ugly game. I’ll not make that mistake again, though. Highlanders to win by 15 or more.
Blues v Force (Saturday 06h15)
Geez, not much of a challenge in calling these ones, now is there? The Blues are the worst of the Kiwis, but that doesn’t mean there’s any hope in hell of them losing to the Force. Blues by 12.
Chiefs v Bulls (Saturday 08h35)
Ok look, you guys are going to think I’m mad here, but I’m not actually predicting a hiding for the Bulls. My feeling is that they are due a “dead cat bounce” kind of performance and it might just come in this game. That’s not to say the chiefs won’t win, but I don’t think they’re going to win by 30. Here’s my bolter of an almost upset, I’m backing the Chiefs by just 5 points.
Reds v Hurricanes (Saturday 10h45)
The run of home victories ends here – it’s the Canes all the way against the woeful Reds who saved their best performance for the Sharks in the opening game. Damn them. Canes to win by 15.
Stormers v Cheetahs (Saturday 15h05)
Both of these teams are blowing a little hot and cold this year, but let’s face it, the Cheetahs are more cold than hot and even at what was probably their very best last week, were no match for the sharks. The Stormers might huff and puff a little here, but the end result will be the visitors’ house coming down. Stormers by 9 points.
Lions v Sharks (Saturday 17h15)
Close your eyes, fans, because I’m going to do something that I almost never do; I’m going to predict a Sharks loss. This will be a tight, close game but I suspect the Lions will just have a bit too much firepower at home and will score a late try or two to seal this one. I’m hoping Sharks can end within 7 for a handy losing bonus point here, so I’ll say Lions to win by 5.
Waratahs v Crusaders (Sunday 08h05)
A good one to miss church for? Not convinced, personally. The Aussie challenge has been stillborn this year and I expect the unbeaten Crusaders to remain so. Saders by 12.
With you 100% of the way Rob. Happy to lose brush points if Sharks win
Interesting to see you think, that the Cheetahs were at their best vs the Sharks Rob? I actually think they were better vs the Bulls. They had no fluidity on attack, and Blommetjies in particular was error prone. The Cheetahs will benefit from the space afforded them by the Stormers loosies. The Sharks loosies outmuscled the Cheetahs, and that was a big contributor.
I don’t think 19 yr old Wiese, Kolisi and Notshe will dominate the trio of Schoeman, Mohoje and Venter. Your thoughts?
Lions vs Sharks, think the Sharks will pop them at the post, if they play with the same intensity. If Dan, J-L and Terra keep Kriel busy, it can get interesting.
@KingCheetah (Comment 3) : Interesting point, the Cheetahs have an amazing opportunity to surprise the breezers. If the sunwolves had been slightly more fit and a bit lucky, there would be a L in the record column for the stormers. So run everything at them and you can win. Similar to the effort the SHARKS need this weekend. Lions are not great defenders, they are however one of the best attacking teams in the tournament
@KingCheetah (Comment 2) : Cheetahs only played for half of the match against the Bulls, though. I thought their challenge was more consistent overall last week.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : There is that too, however they were more cohesive on defence, and in attack. I imagine the returnees could have impacted too.
Agree with the won predictions except I think the sharks will edge this one by 5.
OK here goes:
Landers by 17
Blues by 14
Chiefs by 24
Canes by 14
Stormers by 10
Sharks by 4
Saders by 9
Absolutely going with my hart in the Sharks game! Think this is the best chance the Sharks have of beating the Lions since 2014 and I think the team RdP snr selected is probably the strongest Sharks side for at least the last 2 years.
@KingCheetah (Comment 6) : if the game was in Blom I think Cheetahs could beat them but being in Capetown I’m really not sure!? Best of luck for your team and really hope they prove me wrong!
Is it nasty to say that Cobus is my biggest concern? Even Dan plus the and aquired handling gives me confidence. Coenie must just be allowed to enjoy himself, I love how involved he gets.
Not sure about the situation this year so far but last year the Lions starved their opposition of possession, allowing their opponents only 13 minutes and 13 seconds with the ball in hand each game, the fewest of any team.
Just saying
@KingCheetah (Comment 2) : I think what looked very good and maybe what can be construed as best is the fact that they were loose and willing to experiment which helped them a lot. If the finishing was there that kind of play would have been a great benefit to them. I liked that unpredictable energetic play it just needed something extra to finish it off.
@JD (Comment 9) : Oh we don’t mind playing at newlands. Thanks Bud, good luck for your team. Picked them to shade the puddytats from Gautengaleng
@KingCheetah (Comment 13) : think both games could go either way!
Soooo…after finally cracking full marks for my picks last week, let’s see whether I can stay on a roll!
Let me start by listing the results I am hoping for:
Rebels by 5
Force by 5
Chiefs by 1000000!
Canes by 14
Cheetahs by 1000!
Sharks by anything
Reds by 9
@pastorshark (Comment 15) :
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : On a serious note, here are my picks of the head variety:
Landers by 19
Blues by 17
Chiefs by 22
Canes by 19
Stormers by 10
Lions by 8
Crusaders by 9
@KingCheetah (Comment 13) : You don’t know HOW much I want the Cheetahs to win! Good luck…
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : had an awesome two weeks 100% correct both weeks. This week Stormers/Cheetahs and Lions/Sharks could go either way. Let’s see if the Sharks can help me to make it 3 perfect weeks in a row!