Ben is the Baby Bok 10

The Sharks are well represented in the back line as SA under 20 coach Chean Roux names his first match 23, to face the Griffons in a warm up game this afternoon. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, fresh from making his Sharks Super Rugby debut against the Kings a fortnight ago, starts at flyhalf, with provincial team mates close at hand.

Handed a start in the number 9 jersey, young Faf de Villiers will look to continue a meteoric rise after standing out in a poor Sharks under 19 side last year. Both wingers are also contracted in Durban; powerful Ilunga Mukendi starts on the left, with the dangerous Mfundo Ndhlovu on the other side.

Somewhat amazingly, there’s only a single Blue Bulls player in the starting team.

SA under 20: 15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Mfundo Ndhlovu, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Wayne van der Bank, 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Francois de Villiers, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Hendre Stassen, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Salmaan Moerat, 4 Ewan Coetzee, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Daniel Jooste, 1 Boan Venter

Subs: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Carlü Sadie, 19 Muller Uys, 20 Marnus van der Merwe, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Jean-Luc Cilliers, 23 Cornel Smit