robdylan

Ben is the Baby Bok 10


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks on 31 Mar 2017 at 09:58
The Sharks are well represented in the back line as SA under 20 coach Chean Roux names his first match 23, to face the Griffons in a warm up game this afternoon. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, fresh from making his Sharks Super Rugby debut against the Kings a fortnight ago, starts at flyhalf, with provincial team mates close at hand.

Handed a start in the number 9 jersey, young Faf de Villiers will look to continue a meteoric rise after standing out in a poor Sharks under 19 side last year. Both wingers are also contracted in Durban; powerful Ilunga Mukendi starts on the left, with the dangerous Mfundo Ndhlovu on the other side.

Somewhat amazingly, there’s only a single Blue Bulls player in the starting team.

SA under 20: 15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Mfundo Ndhlovu, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Wayne van der Bank, 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Francois de Villiers, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Hendre Stassen, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Salmaan Moerat, 4 Ewan Coetzee, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Daniel Jooste, 1 Boan Venter
Subs: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Carlü Sadie, 19 Muller Uys, 20 Marnus van der Merwe, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Jean-Luc Cilliers, 23 Cornel Smit



7 Comments

  • First off congrats to our Sharks players. Good luck!

    “Somewhat amazingly, there’s only a single Blue Bulls player in the starting team.” Almost bizarre considering their resources.

  • thats for sure, only question i have is what other scrummies do we have on our books? Any suitable replacements for CR

  • Backline looks like it can cause some damage especially the back 3 and Rass the #13

    • Comment 3, posted at 31.03.17 11:03:18 by The Alpha Reply

    		 

  • Good luck, boys!!

  • Nice to see so many Sharks youngsters in the team!!! Good luck lads and enjoy the game!

  • @vanmartin (Comment 1) : Yeah I’m concerned that we aren’t planning ahead for when CR leaves. All talk at the moment.

  • What’s the take on faf de Villiers? Anyone been watching him?

