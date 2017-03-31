Sharks XV take on Griquas

Sharks coach Rob du Preez has publicly bemoaned a lack of game time opportunities for his fringe squad members, citing the demise of the Vodacom Cup and late start of its replacement as a major challenge as he seeks to keep his player pool sharp and fit. The Sharks XV are thus playing a number of friendlies before the SuperSport Challenge kicks off, with one such match to take place this afternoon against Griquas.

Paul Anothny and Ricardo Loubscher have selected an interesting side, with the selection of Rhyno Smith at flyhalf sure to raise an eyebrow or two. The coaches have lost the services of Inny Radebe and Garth April to the Sharks, while Benhard Janse van Rensburg is with the Junior Springboks, thus the decision to let Smith play pivot, despite his more recent experience coming at fullback. Du Preez mentioned during the week that he wanted Clément Poitrenaud to get an 80 minute outing under his belt and the Sharks XV coaches have obliged by picking him to start at fullback. The backline is otherwise rather raw; Hanco Venter at scrumhalf has Currie Cup experience, as does Johan Deysel at centre. Tristan Blewett and Morne Joubert are youngsters in the three-quarter line, while a new face at left wing is that of Joey Booysen.

Up front, Mzamo Majola and Johnny Meyer will pack down on either side of Kerron van Vuuren, with Hyron Andrews and Rikus Zwart at lock. Francois Kleinhans wears the number 7 jersey, with big Wian Volsoo and Graham Geldenhuys completing the loose trio.

A large bench comprises a combination of youngsters and club players who will be eager to impress the coaches if they get on later in the game.

Sharks XV: 15 Clément Poitrenaud, 14 Morne Joubert, 13 Johan Deysel, 12 Tristan Blewett, 11 Joey Boysen,10 Rhyno Smith, 9 Hanco Venter, 8 Graham Geldenhys, 7 Francois Kleinhans, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Rikus Zwart, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Keron Van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Subs: 16 Sam Swanepoel, 17 Ngoni Chidoma, 18 Enoch Mnyaka, 19 Ryan Carlson, 20 Gareth Simpson, 21 Nkululeko Marwana, 22 Bandisa Ndlovu, 23 Danrich Visagie, 24 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 25 Thiery “Dash” Kounga Marcial