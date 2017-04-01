Heartbreak as Lions sneak victory

The Sharks were left to rue some first-half indiscipline as they ultimately succumbed to a late Lions try to lose at Ellis Park by 29 points to 34.
Starting brightly, holding the ball and hitting the Lions hard at the point of contact, it was Tera Mtembu’s team who enjoyed the best of the opening spell, running up a handy 10-0 thanks to a penalty by Curwin Bosch and a great try to Coenie Oosthuizen. Penalties were traded, but Bosch kept the Sharks’ noses ahead and matters appeared to have moved strongly in their favour when Andre Esterhuizen went over in the corner for the team’s second score. TMO Johan Greeff, though, has spotted an indiscretion, with Etienne Oosthuizen guilty of making contact with the neck of a Lions player in the buildup. The Lions escaped that time and moved downfield, gaining in confidence after their lucky let off. It was Greeff again who found another Oosthuizen high shot a few minutes alter – surprisingly, no other player was singled out for this level of attention from the TMO despite plenty of opportunity.
The Sharks lock duly saw yellow and the Lions finished the half stronger, having cut back the Sharks’ lead to just 16-13 when Malcom Marx scored a late try.
Oosthuizen’s sin-bin proved costly indeed, with the Lions taking full advantage of their extra man to send Courtnall Skosaan over early in the second period. A wobbly drop goal from Andries Coetzee saw the Lions take a seven points lead (23-16), but that was duly cancelled out after debutant Inny Radebe handled the ball several times in a wonderful multi-phase move that saw van Wyk score his fifth of the season. An intense and brutal game of chess followed, with Bosch and Jantjies trading penalty and drop goal attempts. The Sharks thought they’d won it when the 20-year-old man of the match put over a 65 metre penalty to take a 29-26 lead, but that joy was to be short lives as Jantjies found three for his own side from the next kick off.
Evenly poised until the end, it took a late, heartbreaking try by that man Jaco Kriel against a tiring Sharks defence to seal the deal for a Lions team that were certainly not better than their visitors on the night and had to rely on a fair bit of luck – including some rather one-sided refereeing – to maintain their unbeaten record.
See you in Durban, Lions. See you in Durban.
Lions (34): Tries Marx, Skosaan, Kriel. Conversions Jantjies (2). Penalties Jantjies (4). Drop goal A Coetzee.
Sharks (29): Tries C Oosthuizen, van Wyk, Conversions Bosch (2). Penalties Bosch (4). Drop goal Bosch.
I sure would love an official measurement of that kick, it sure looked closer to 7m in from the halfway line – on the angle that had to be close to a 70m kick.
All I’m going to say is in order for a neckroll to be penalised there has to be a rolling action. If theres none how is it a penalty? The law requires you to bind. If a player is over the ball you bind on his shoulder. If he stands up his head will be in a “headlock”. In Oosthuizens case the back of his hand was against his opponents chest. He bound to the maul he did everything as required and yet he was still penalised.
Later a lock was penalised for touching a shoulder
If this is how “soft” rugby is getting then then I have concerns about where rugby is going.
63.5m …..
Gotta feel for Oosthuizen, clearly the binoculars were on him today. Rugby is an unforgiving game and at the end of the day his indiscretions contributed to a 20 point swing.
I thought it was 2 m inside 10m
@byron (Comment 3) : 63.5?!
Which hokey ruler was used to come up with that measurement.
We got killed by the ref. Scrum dominance penalised and the high tackle bullshit.
@byron (Comment 2) : agree completely about how soft rugby is getting, it’s an absolute joke. I live in Australia and rugby league is a lot more popular than rugby union over here. I don’t like league but it isn’t nearly as soft as rugby, they don’t have rediculous penalties for nothing. Rugby fans are attracted to the game because of its physicality..
Good performance by the sharks, changes I would make would be to replace oosthuizen, terror, and reinach
We was robbed. Everyone knows it.
See there is a petition to remove Zuma, can we start one for cobus reinach?? He hasn’t been close to his 2015 form and at the moment looks shaky under pressure
@RuckingFun (Comment 9) : Oosthuizen is THE rolling maul defence, as well as breakdown mennace, just need to fix his his technique to avoid the neck at all times
I’m so proud of this team.
Yeah look…inconsistency in refereeing is just a killer! Very frustrating. The TMO called us back several times for high tackles or grabbing around the neck…but not once the Lions, despite several,of them including one in their try. Consistency is all we ask…
@GreatSharksays (Comment 13) : Yup…we’re back! That was a good performance. I hope we keep it up and keep improving!
@FireTheLooser (Comment 6) : x2 + y2 = r2 … standard 6 mathermatics
@byron (Comment 16) : Think you might’ve over simplified that equation
@FireTheLooser (Comment 17) : how else do you describe the linear distance between two points?
@FireTheLooser (Comment 17) : Nope – just good old Pythagoras
@byron (Comment 18) : he’s right. Pythagoras has the answer.
Look, let it make it perfectly clear, from the start, I am accepting the Lions win. : Okay?
But
The Sharks were hard done with some of the decisions. And Curwin Bosch IS the real deal at 10.
Tough luck Sharks but a great game
@pastorshark (Comment 14) : Greeff should have overruled the ref when he judged a swinging arm to the neck to be contact to the shoulder
@byron (Comment 16) : Yup, I called it 64m…
This was one hell of a good performance by the Sharks! If RdP snr can keep this group intact they could be a major contender!!! As for seeing them in Durbs I just hope we never see or hear from the idiot tmo Johan Greeff again. He was for sure the Lions best player and should be the man of the match!!!
@Baylion (Comment 21) : Pretty much spot on on all fronts…
@pastorshark (Comment 25) : All things being equal, we had 3 try scoring opportunities missed through not passing or knock-ons. So in spite of the tmo we made chances to win and got damn close. This gives me hope for the rest of the season. Go SHARKS
For me the real heartbreak is this shit Super rugby system!!!! Brumbies is the best Ozzie team on a impressive 11 log points! Going on log points they should be 10th now with this wonderful system they’re 4th and will get a home semifinal (if they stay on top)!!! Btw the rest of the Ozzie teams are also really on fire with 8, 6, 5 and 1 point!
@Baylion (Comment 21) : thanx and congrats with your teams victory. It was a very hard and good game spoiled a bit by an idiot watching tv!!! Bosch is a super special talent just hope AC gives him a bit more time before selecting him to play All Blacks!
Well played guys. Poor refereeing and ill discipline cost us the win. But the lions know how lucky they were! Every sharks player put in commendable performances. I feel that some of the substitution was wrong. Terra did not offer much in the second half and should have been subbed instead of Dan Dup. CR should also have stayed on longer and Franco looked like he was taking strain late in the second half. But this was a very good performance by the team in spite of the Jaco X2 and tmo.
@Bokhoring (Comment 19) : He might be right, but how did he measure x and y?
Great job by the TMO. Must have been given directive to keep an eye on the dirtiest teams/players.
@McLovin (Comment 31) : He clearly ignored the lions, you’re statement is mute
Nevermind, I somehow got it in my mind that the halfway line is 60m….And not 50m. So 60m + is pretty darn special, any way you slice it.
@jdolivier (Comment 32) : you mean moot?
I know you guys are hurting and I accept that some decisions went against you unfairly, maybe. That happens, we Lions have also felt it in other games. But … However, I still believe the Lions deserved the win
Why?
Sometimes it’s about the ability to absorb pressure. The Lions did that tonight, the same way the Chiefs did it this morning. Outplayed at the breakdowns, outplayed for possession and territory during the first half, they absorbed pressure until they finally got a small window of opportunity.
And that is what it’s all about in these tight games.
The Lions didn’t play well tonight, mainly because they weren’t allowed to, but they handled the pressure and that’s why I am proud of them. And would have been even if they had lost
This was a cracker of a game, one where one is sorry that one team had lost
@McLovin (Comment 31) : Holy smokes fellar, where’ve you been?
PS: I come in peace. A kakprater of note. 99.9% of my posts you should take with a shovel of salt.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 36) : Lang storie.
@McLovin (Comment 38) : The floor is yours
@McLovin (Comment 34) : Autocorrect is the bane of my existence
@FireTheLooser (Comment 39) : Going to have to ‘plead the 5th’.
@McLovin (Comment 41) : As long as prison didn’t turn you into a bulls supporter
@jdolivier (Comment 40) : No worries. Pointing out spelling/grammar errors in an online chat is pretty lowbrow anyway. I should know better. Or not.
@McLovin (Comment 41) : …Or have you been hiding from the via for your part in releasing vault7….Say no more Assange
@FireTheLooser (Comment 44) : *cia
@FireTheLooser (Comment 42) : Now amount of torture will turn me into a Bulls supporter.
@McLovin (Comment 46) : Seems supporting them would be the torture in itself these days
@FireTheLooser (Comment 44) : Madonna claims she ‘loves’ him. B**ch will have to take a number, I got there before her.
@McLovin (Comment 48) : Madonna loving Julian Assange, but hating Trump – split personality disorder right there….All these hollyweird types are severely touched
@FireTheLooser (Comment 49) : It’s Pamela Anderson not Madonna. Sorry Madge if you’re reading.
@Baylion (Comment 35) : In the last 8 home games, which calls went against you???? Sharks missed a few opportunities to secure the match, however, how can you state the lions did better, 14 point swing based on the tmo needing attention. That puts the match without a doubt in the favor of the sharks. Rose coloured lenses tend to skew the image
@jdolivier (Comment 51) : Look, this is a Sharks fan site and I tried to put as an unbiased spin on my comment as I could, as a Lions fan – you don’t diss a guy in his own house.
Please accept it as that
@Baylion (Comment 52) : Lions deserved to win. Fair and square.
Officials will always miss a few calls. Best way to avoid it is to not transgress. Simples.
Last week in some match someone took a knee to the head. No tmo, no citing, nothing.
@Baylion (Comment 52) : History of the tournament will reflect that the lions won, no space for commentary on the scoreboard. You could have gone completely stormers supporter on the comments, you didn’t, appreciated.
@jdolivier (Comment 11) : I woulkd prefer 1 for the 2 blue bull refs, the ref of the day and the tmo who last year was the chairman of the bull reffing association from what i was told last year.
@Dunx (Comment 57) : Van heerden was really not bad, felt he gave a solid performance he made mistakes, both ways. Greeff on the other hand needs a double step flying Bitch slap to wake up and smell his own bias
@jdolivier (Comment 56) : Ja those Stormers supporters are the worst. Probably sucking on a papsak whilst posting.
For the sake of full disclosure and just in case someone suffers a sense of humour failure, I am a Stormers fan. Why wouldn’t you be?
@McLovin (Comment 60) : Because iPhone, man utd, the stormers and cape town are not all there is in the universe
@jdolivier (Comment 61) : man utd? Is that a night club in Mouille Point?
@McLovin (Comment 62) : Thought it was your “guest” house in tableview
@McLovin (Comment 62) : Good evening to all, enjoyed the banter.
@jdolivier (Comment 61) : I agree, the universe is full of kak places. At least we have Cape Town.
@jdolivier (Comment 64) : Sleep easy old boy.
@jdolivier (Comment 56) : I think RdP made a decision to go with a heavy forward pack and it nearly paid off. The Sharks dominated the breakdowns in the first half, especially, rucking over the ball but eventually that didn’t work anymore.
Bosch had a great game, mainly ito his goal kicking. Esterhuizen had an okay game as back-up defensive #10 kicker.
Apart from that the Sharks backline offered very little on attack and had very little penetration. One of the reason the Sharks struggled to score tries.
Like most teams there are still things to work on, especially on attack as they were still outscored 3 tries to 2
@Baylion (Comment 35) : not to sound bitter but its very easy to absorb pressure with what effectively was a 21 point turnaround with oosthuisens yellow.
@byron (Comment 68) : Good grief, 21 points now? By tomorrow it will be 35. And the Lions only scored 34.
Not the 1st time van Heerden and his fellow bulls squad killed the Sharks. When the Lions loose against NZ teams in semi then we want to be up in arms. The wheel turns. I know there are lots of calls missed. But if this is the level rugby has dived down to.. Aka soccer dive… Then whats the point of making contact. Put the rips on the pants and call it what you want. This is beyond what any sports minister can achieve with our sport
@Baylion (Comment 67) : Lions backline was below par. Jantjies was nowhere and faf is playing himself out of SR league. Think Sharks outplayed the Lions
@jdolivier (Comment 58) : geez boet … he might not have been biased but he got alot wrong! Hes still clueless at scrumtime and there were 2 or 3 ruck penalties that just made no sense! As for the greef there were 4 players with arms around necks dueing marxs try and the tmo missed them all yet he pucked out oosthuizen on the fly and then managed after 5 minutes to find a clip to substantiate something. He clearly wasnt looking at the spear tackle on
Mvovo either.
@McLovin (Comment 69) : 7 points for the try turnaround and lions scored 14 during yellow
@byron (Comment 68) : Look, I know how you feel. Against the Jaguares Andries Ferreira wa yellow carded for two nect “tackles” and 50+ minutes later Robbie Coetzee was carded because of then previous cards.
A few years ago props were pinged it they put their hands on the ground at any time after the scrum process started, nowadays that is hardly looked.
Unfortunately the above shoulder tackles is what the refs have been instructed to target this year. Next year it will be something else.
@byron (Comment 73) : @McLovin (Comment 69) : simple maths … ill teach you Pythagoras later :p
@McLovin (Comment 69) : Simple maths. 7 for disallowing try. 14 for 2 tries while we had 14 men vs 17…
7+14=21
But… I will give lions 1 try as I think they good team. But those refs wont be there when you play nz teams. So lions win which means they learn less out of the game. Pitty rugby has become like this, but hey.. We cannot even moer each other. The players cannot even touch each other. So whats the point..
@byron (Comment 73) : As soon as the winning team bitches about the ref/ar’s as much as the losing team, then I’ll pay attention. If you lose, get penalised, carded etc there’s usually a very good reason. Whatever the ref might have missed, the calls he made were correct. Oosthuizen grabbed a player around the neck. Twice in just a few minutes. Irrespective of who else might have done the same or something else, he did what he did. Got pinged today. Next week he might get away with it 5 times over.
I am not going to apologise for the Lions win.
In a close game there will always be arguments about individual decisions but the players play what is in front of them and we supporters have no influence.
In a close game like this it could have gone either way
@McLovin (Comment 77) : Look. That ref is useless. But for a tmo to sit in cubicle and make blatent one sided calls. Priceless
@Baylion (Comment 78) : It couldn’t. Lions were better, they won.
@McLovin (Comment 80) :
Time to go.
Good night, John Boy.
Good night, Elizabeth.
Good night, Daddy.
Good night, Mary Ellen.
Good night, Mama.
Good night Jim Bob.
Good night, Erin.
Good night, Ben.
Good night, everybody.
Ag I was so close to getting the upset call right. But credit to the lions they did not stop playing till 80 minutes were up. Good character shown by them. By both in fact but there must always be a loser I suppose. Well get them next time.
PS: If Stormers win 2/3 out of the next 7/8 games I’ll be impressed.
Why is it that whenever this fork of a ref refs us we are always the only team heavily penalized? Meaning in a tight game he are always at risk of losing the game. Remember against the Bulls last year? Sharks deserved to win.
I hate the head line on this piece, should read ”Anger as the Lions are allowed to steal victory.”
If any of those officials are at K.P this weekend,I could incite the crowd to tar and feather them.
In a game like this we should have had New Zealand officials.
Seriously its time some one at the Sharks management does something to put an end to this.
Its beyond a joke, Etienne Oosthuizen is being victimized out of the game.
He is not a dirty player just very robust.
That disallowed try was a travesty of justice, one of the most disgusting displays of partisanship in a long long time.
Have to go back to the thief Habbana’s forward pass that stole the Super cup from us for a comparison.
don’t mean to be funny but just saw an article on news24 saying curwin is a player of “colour” , is curwin actually coloured? does anyone know?
@Poisy (Comment 87) : i think he is a player of colour. But more importantly he is a player of awesomeness.
@The hound (Comment 86) : this Greeff and van Heerden duo are the same fucktards who called Jesse Kriels 10m forward pass at loftus fair because his hands were pointing backwards or some bullshit. There is no doubt that Greeff in particular is a blatant cheat. The Sharks union can not allow this to stand. Grow some balls please someone. Anyone
Question about the Lions maul thingy for which Ettas was carded. I don’t recall any Sharks making contact with that from the start – so technically that was obstruction?
@Baylion (Comment 74) : that would be legit if they didn’t ignore all the lions players with arms around necks,etc.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 89) : that is correct
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 88) : Does it matter he’s a Shark and he’s ours
.@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 89) : I think we should start presurising our union to grow a pair of balls and make a stand on this blatant victimization.
Plan one we won’t play under these incompetent and blatantly biased officials.
Plan two we boycott games being officiated by these morons .
Plan three pitch invasion.
Plan four find out where they live.
@Poisy (Comment 87) : Yes he is, not that it matters, he is a decent young man and a brilliant talent. I loved the way he put Jantjies on his ass in the game
I was quite pleasantly surprised with Nick Mallett’s half-time and post-match reviews. He made a sufficiently big deal of the poor decisions going against us. That was the nicest the chaps in the Supersport studio have ever been to the Sharks.
I don’t expect them to make excuses for us, like they do for the Stormers, just to acknowledge what we were up against. Which they did, for once…
@The hound (Comment 93) : I sat in a huge group of Lions supporters, I did not say much and listened to them apologies to me how the ref cheated us was quite funny, normally you would get that rude group that just dis anything not their team, not the case last night although a lot of booing in the stadium.
@sharks_lover (Comment 96) : Not the Lions fault,I thought Whitelys post match speech was very gracious, could tell he regarded it as a hollow victory and would have preferred it to be on a more level playing field.
@The hound (Comment 93) : A current player and I are actually good friends as he when up north comes and eats at my restaurant, was supposed to last night but team plans had changed so could not make it so he whats app’d me to apologize, in our convo i told him i do not think the best team won on the day, his reply was they feel the same.
Look fact is we got cheated but not by the Lions team, one cannot blame them for poor calls by officials, they did what they had to do,
The match was a great advertisement for SA rugby ( besides poor reffing)
So congrats to the Lions and their supporters.
@The hound (Comment 97) : 100%, I just saw your reply and yes not the Lions fault for poor officiating.
We can’t complain about the disallowed try, he did end up with the lions neck grabbed. The second one was pretty weak though. The high tackle thig was a joke, the scrums were also a joke. Van heerden did his usual thing with marginal calls going against the sharks and those pile up and frustrate the players. I mean he even gave the lions 10m for chirping. Anyone know when the citing commissioner will have his say? Quite interested in the spear tackle on lwazi.
This is what Nick Mallet had to say about the weekends games.
http://www.sarugbymag.co.za/blog/details/mallett-lions-sharks-game-a-spectacle
@McLovin (Comment 77) : so for the sake of debate you claim the ref got the “rules” correct. If I was to get technical and ask which rule exactly you’d probably find it difficult to identify one. The reason for this is that there is not law that prohibits contact with the neck during a ruck or maul. The only clarrification you will find relates to an actual “roll” where refs are directed to apply the general dangerous play rule and the high tackle law where the sanction has been emphasised. You cannot apply the high tackle law because this was not a tackle it was a ruck and there certainly was no intent to roll the player so the ruck was.certainly not dangerous. So where does this leave us? What do.the laws say about rucking? A player must bind with a full arm. This was done by Oosthuizen. A player may not have his head and shoulders lower than his hips? Marx shoulders were below his hips and this lead to oosthuizen binding onto his upper back. What happened next … the lions player was pushed up and back and he stood up. Where did oosthuizens arm end up. Around a players neck. Was it dangerous? Certainly not.
As for the maul, he was competing for the ball, he was bound, he did not collapse the maul. There was very little to penalise yet the tmo found the need to intervene. During the lions maul try there were 3 sharks players who had a lions arm around a neck. Two were removed from the maul in breach of the laws yet the tmo and ref saw nothing wrong?
I believe there is merit in feeling hard done by or to use another term “cheated”
@byron (Comment 102) : Nige explains: http://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/rugby/rugby-news/nigel-owens-perfectly-explains-new-12545017
Another one with videos
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-union/news/12321/10721120/watch-referee-john-lacey-explains-new-rugby-tackle-laws
@byron (Comment 102) : Very good analysis.
I have a fear that Oosthuizen is being victimized out of the game, very soon he is going to have no option but to leave for Europe
As I said earlier I don’t think he is a Corne Krige type dirty player, he is just very strong and robust.
Crickey, all this ‘cheating’ from officials.
No doubt there will be consequences for these corrupt officials. I will await with bated breath for news of their suspensions arrests etc over the coming days.
@McLovin (Comment 105) : New name ,same old shit ,always amazes me how a Shark hater can be so fascinated with a Sharks fan site, crawl back under your rock you are disturbing the fynbos.
@Baylion (Comment 103) : Baylion you still dont seem to understand the difference between a tackle and a ruck! The new directive only applies to tackles
@The hound (Comment 106) : Mclovin has always between Mclovin. I think you’re mistaking him for another Stormer. Like he said earlier. Bucket lads of salt needed.
@The hound (Comment 106) : Mclovin has always been Mclovin. Use bucket loads of salt with his comments.
@McLovin (Comment 105) : Welcome back!
@The hound (Comment 106) : Take a deep breath boet. It’s just a bit of fun.
Reason I like it here so much is because it’s usually a step or three above your average rugby blog where simply trading insults account for 99% of posts.
Generally speaking, in my experience anyway, folks on here can take a joke and don’t take themselves or the rugby too seriously.
And hats off to Rob an co for managing to keep it civilised for years now.
@Pokkel (Comment 108) : @Pokkel (Comment 109) : @Pokkel (Comment 110) : Thanks, dankie and thanks again.
@byron (Comment 107) : Not all infringements are specifically covered in the laws, some are covered through referee guidelines where they are instructed to focus on certain types of infringements.
I don’t have access to the official WR guidelines but I cannot see them excluding such a basic act when they are trying to clamp down on head and neck injuries. Arguing that it isn’t a tackle and therefore is allowed doesn’t make sense.
Holding a player round the neck or head is considered dangerous play and the catch-all clause of Law 10 (Foul Play) probably applies:
(m) Acts contrary to good sportsmanship. A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship in the playing enclosure.
Crusaders are spanking the Tahs.
The referee guidelines are pretty well defined and explained. Just go to laws.worldrugby.org. Theyre under guidelines
@byron (Comment 115) : From 2015:
http://laws.worldrugby.org/?domain=9&guideline=8
“High Tackles and Neck contact – Law 10.4(e)
Every time the head or the neck is deliberately grabbed or choked, the offending player runs the risk of receiving a yellow or red card
Cleanouts around the neck must be penalised
Match officials should work together to ensure that foul play is strictly penalised and that player welfare is paramount.”
This year they stepped up the penalisation of this