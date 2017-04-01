Heartbreak as Lions sneak victory

The Sharks were left to rue some first-half indiscipline as they ultimately succumbed to a late Lions try to lose at Ellis Park by 29 points to 34.

Starting brightly, holding the ball and hitting the Lions hard at the point of contact, it was Tera Mtembu’s team who enjoyed the best of the opening spell, running up a handy 10-0 thanks to a penalty by Curwin Bosch and a great try to Coenie Oosthuizen. Penalties were traded, but Bosch kept the Sharks’ noses ahead and matters appeared to have moved strongly in their favour when Andre Esterhuizen went over in the corner for the team’s second score. TMO Johan Greeff, though, has spotted an indiscretion, with Etienne Oosthuizen guilty of making contact with the neck of a Lions player in the buildup. The Lions escaped that time and moved downfield, gaining in confidence after their lucky let off. It was Greeff again who found another Oosthuizen high shot a few minutes alter – surprisingly, no other player was singled out for this level of attention from the TMO despite plenty of opportunity.

The Sharks lock duly saw yellow and the Lions finished the half stronger, having cut back the Sharks’ lead to just 16-13 when Malcom Marx scored a late try.

Oosthuizen’s sin-bin proved costly indeed, with the Lions taking full advantage of their extra man to send Courtnall Skosaan over early in the second period. A wobbly drop goal from Andries Coetzee saw the Lions take a seven points lead (23-16), but that was duly cancelled out after debutant Inny Radebe handled the ball several times in a wonderful multi-phase move that saw van Wyk score his fifth of the season. An intense and brutal game of chess followed, with Bosch and Jantjies trading penalty and drop goal attempts. The Sharks thought they’d won it when the 20-year-old man of the match put over a 65 metre penalty to take a 29-26 lead, but that joy was to be short lives as Jantjies found three for his own side from the next kick off.

Evenly poised until the end, it took a late, heartbreaking try by that man Jaco Kriel against a tiring Sharks defence to seal the deal for a Lions team that were certainly not better than their visitors on the night and had to rely on a fair bit of luck – including some rather one-sided refereeing – to maintain their unbeaten record.

See you in Durban, Lions. See you in Durban.

Lions (34): Tries Marx, Skosaan, Kriel. Conversions Jantjies (2). Penalties Jantjies (4). Drop goal A Coetzee.

Sharks (29): Tries C Oosthuizen, van Wyk, Conversions Bosch (2). Penalties Bosch (4). Drop goal Bosch.