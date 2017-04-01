Super Rugby 2017: Lions v Sharks

Ellis Park. This is war. Go Sharks!
Kick-off is at 17h15 today.
Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Corné Fourie, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Albertus Smith, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Dillon Smit.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Lubabalo Mtembu (captain), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Mahlatse Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe, 23 Jeremy Ward.
Come On Boys!!!
Just a thought on this morning while watching the the Bulls – Lood de Jager left the Cheetahs, saying that he wants to join a team that plays winning rugby, then joined the Bulls…I wonder how that is working out for him???
@DuToit04 (Comment 2) :
It is war; the lions are due for a loss however I’m not sure it’s the Sharks that are going to fix their red wagon for them.
Win or lose this is gonna be a good game. Win would be much better though. Smash em Sharks
as long as the scoreline isn’t similar to stormers cheetahs – but Eish I have great difficulty being on the losing side…Let’s just get this lions bogey out the way and overcome, what i believe is a mental thing – the lions are not better than The Sharks!!!
Mallet backed the Sharks for a win
My dstv might be broken
Mallet thinks the sharks could surprise the Lions! I didn’t see that coming.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 7) : I was shocked when I heard that.
Can anyone please assist me with the new DSTV explora, I’m totally lost, and not sure if I’m doing something wrong, but every time i set it to record the biggest looser, it is recording a game ofvthe bulls this year
@HB (Comment 10) :
@Hulk (Comment 9) : So its not just my dstv…;)
@HB (Comment 10) : Eina
Come oooooon!!
Hey look, there’s the best ref in the world!!
I see Marais is on in place of Chilli and immediately wins a penalty…good start…
Great kick Bosch…0-3 Sharks…
Cooooeeeeennnnniiiiiiieeeeeee!!!
Grrrrrreat try…van Wyk with the break and puts Coenie away…
0-10 after 9 minutes…
3-10 after 16 mins…
Ref has to stop the off the ball niggle soon
Would’ve made 70m with a smile
Curwin Bosch nails a 55m kick with plenty to,spare…3-13 after 20 mins…
I’m tired of this boot licking by the commentators
Second lineout lost by the Sharks…
We are tops at the breakdown up to now…
Curwin hits the upright…great pressure by the Sharks!!! Turnover, TRYYYY!!
Van Wyk having his best game in Sharks colours
TMO now to check for a high tackle by the Sharks…
Unlucky Sharks…try disallowed…EO touched some okes kneck and that was enough to disallow the try…
Sharks playing so well…lots of pressure on the Lions!
@pastorshark (Comment 31) : Couple of unlucky calls (no ref bias) just unlucky
Ach ref…Lions knock first, then Sharks…ref calls double knock and then gives the Lions a scrum…
Ai…but then we crunch the scrum and get the penalty…
Our line-outs have been kak
@jdolivier (Comment 33) : Agreed…except for that knock call…that was just swak…
Refs now digging into ref for that last call…3 points to the Lions…6-13 after 34 minutes…
Drop kick Bosch…6-16 after 36 mins…
This TMO is ridiculous…stops things for foul play by Sharks…yellow card for EO…sorry. That is pretty ridiculous…
What the fuck……..Thanks greeff you just had to influence the game
And the Lions score from that…hmmm…
And then in the replay a Lions player clearly has a Shark around the neck, but this time Greeff doesn’t interfere and turn the try over. I’m sorry, that is the sort of,inconsistency that makes fans,fume…
Bloody pathetic, rugby has turned so soft
13-16 at halftime…
Greeff screws us again
@pastorshark (Comment 42) : We knew this panel have been very controversial officiating sharks game in the past, shouldn’t be surprised
The ref is clearly Redding one side. This is totally unacceptable. We need unbiased refs. Should have brought overseas refs here. Let’s keep the faith guys. Lions are not used to a power game. Let’s push.
@RuckingFun (Comment 43) : Bring back rucking and this shit will stop. No more slow balls
Around the neck is sadly where the tutus comes out.
Oosie needs to work on his technique, as well as Ruan Botha.
No use complaining about the refs and tmo….
EO is killing me
These refs are sh#t
Soft soft soft decisions … and then all the refs miss the spear tackle in the denied try
@pastorshark (Comment 42) : Greeff is only watching sharks players…………
I feel we are going to get blown out of this game at this rate.
So now that Oosthuizen is being watched do we bench him?
I really hope Ettienne gets this out of his game – save for his penalty count, he’d by the top 4 lock in SA bar none.
Even Nick Mallet complaining about the TMO and how unfair it is against the Sharks…
@jdolivier (Comment 48) : Agreed
@pastorshark (Comment 55) : And Nick notoriously despises the sharks that does say a lot
Apologies too all for my choice of words earlier, passion coming through will be civil for the rest of the match
@pastorshark (Comment 55) : Nick is clearly still sorry for dropping Teichman from the Boks – so much love for the Sharks has never before been uttered by his lips.
Soft soft reffing
It amazes me that the ref can see a hand around the neck in a ruck but misses the spear tackle on mvovo just before the dusallowed try
Look, I actually think van Heerden is reffing quite well…the TMO is not so great…he can call that, but then he must call it against the Lions too, and when they scored a try he didn’t…
@pastorshark (Comment 61) : Van Heerden has been good so far, how often do teams get penalised off the park against the lions come scrum time. He has kept that fair, as well as the slowing down of our ball
14 point swing thanks to Greef. And clear Lions infringements are ignored. This is not rugby
@pastorshark (Comment 61) : It’s frustrating, but tonight, the Sharks will be better than those one sided calls
Another great break van Wyk…
Van rensburg scared after AE has nailed him a few times
Joel is such a suction pad for the lions
Missed tackles in the corner and the Lions are in…damn…
@pastorshark (Comment 68) : Try to galvanize the sharks now we will see some great rugby
That came off a weak Sharks scrum affected by the yellow…
20-16 after 45 mins…
A lot of errors by cobus again unfortunately
I have not seen such referring in a very long time. Whenever this guy refs us it’s 16 men against us.
23-16 after 53 mins…
Sharks defense is poetic, simply rocks the opposition with those hits…. Beautiful
Boom….Fight back
TRY Sharks…great play! Van Wyk is in…
Yes Sir!
Great conversion from touch by Bisch and it is 23-23…
@pastorshark (Comment 79) : Bisch Bosch…
Nooooooo
Bosch is really something special…..Those clearance kicks are massive, and very rarely misses touch
That was bloody high … where is the consistancy
@byron (Comment 83) : Hard to ignore how blind the tmo’s right eye is
Around the shoulder se moer!! Etienne got carded for less
Bosch nails another one…23-16 after 64 mins…
Vermeulen drops,the kickoff. Nooooooo!!
Illegal scrumming my ass
We crunch them in the scrum and THEY get the penalty?!?!?!
Hey Johan, your bias is hanging out
26-26…that was not right…
We tackle too hard, we scrum too hard, we maul too hard…..Sharks: too hard for rugby
@pastorshark (Comment 89) : Anyone else notice the 4 forward passes from the lions in the last 5 phases
Yes please…..80m attempt at goal
@jdolivier (Comment 93) : Everyone except the poephol with the whistle
Bosch will have a go from 64m on the angle…
Woooooooooooow
Thats a monster
And he NAILS it!!!!
Curwin jou yster!
@pastorshark (Comment 96) : Not 64m on the angle…..Closer to 70m
26-29 after 71 mins…
No curwin hero to zero in one mistake
@Die Kriek (Comment 95) : And a few high tackles
Any one that had doubts about CB defense, i hope you watvhing tonight’s game, he is immense and a boat load full of passion
Ja, give the baby kicks to Elton…
@HB (Comment 105) : The hand off on Elton jantjes alone was enough for me
Tera goes high…and it’s all square…
Now he sees a high tackle…. aparently only white tackle high
Bosch with a huge drop…and it hits the cross bar!!!
Nooooooooooo
No, no, noooooooo
Sometimes there is just no justice in the world…
@pastorshark (Comment 111) : Game set match off a marginal pass at best
Time for a big scrum Sharks
New rules Elton had to tap and then kick out another brilliant performance by greeff
We didn’t deserve to lose that…
I’m very proud to call myself a Shark. Thank you boys. Well played. Very well played. This ref is just bad news.
Had to try……Great game all-round.
Best I’ve seen from SA teams in years. No shame in not winning this game.
Surely AC has plenty to choose from the Sharks, Lions and Streamers to put a monster team on the field.
We didn’t deserve to lose that one…
@FireTheLooser (Comment 119) : And then ruin it with no structure or game plan. Big Andre deserves a call up for sure after this game
Disgusting that an illegal first half can gift a team an undeserved win. And don’t even try any bullshit that that TMO alone wasn’t in the Lions pocket, because he sure as hell is.
@pastorshark (Comment 120) : Nope we didn’t according to my score sheet it was 36-34 unfortunately Johan Greeff just lives his 15seconds of airtime too damn much
A good game…really well played, Sharks! I’m so chuffed we’re back…bad luck…
@pastorshark (Comment 124) : If this continues we sure as hell will be in the running
@pastorshark (Comment 120) : Nobody lost in this game – spectators, fans, supporters, SA, rugby and all are winners for experiencing this game….It was rivetting all the way through.
Refereeing aside, that was a great game and revived my faith in South African rugby
Curwin man of the match…well deserved!!
@RuckingFun (Comment 127) : Absolutely…
@RuckingFun (Comment 127) : Amen
This game goes to the tmo …well done guys, should have won this. Proud of them
Agree it was our game. The decisions against us I think killed off that amazing edge we had. Anyway good game. Just want consistency from the ref and didn’t see that.
Whiteley is a real gentlemen.
@jdolivier (Comment 133) : Loved his comment about playing better opposition…Makes for better rugby
Absolutely heart broken. I’m so proud of our boys, they worked so hard.
Hold your heads high guys! This is what Sharks rugby is about.
Unfortunately you played against 15 rugby players and 2 dickheads!!! Hope those two fuckballs enjoy their shower togethor tonight
Curwin got cocky…
@Apollo (Comment 137) : Pffft
What’s all this praise in the Supersport studio????
@Hulk (Comment 139) : Like us, they’ve also been starved for proper rugby….Other than the score board, we all feel the Sharks won.
@jdolivier (Comment 133) : Its a false humility
We now have 3 teams with genuine SR finals aspirations, there can now be no more excuses for AC….The ball is in your court sir.
If I was a Lions supporter Id be very embarrassed tonite.
@Apollo (Comment 137) : Huh?
@Hulk (Comment 139) : It was so confusing? Mallet pointing how inconsistent refereeing was unfair on the Sharks…what was up with that?
But seriously, that was a top game. Very proud of the men. We’re back!
(but gutted at the same time…)
@pastorshark (Comment 146) : South African rugby has a future if this is what is dished out every weekend
@pastorshark (Comment 145) : Seems Mallets Sharks issue was more CEO related (both van Zyl and Smit), than the Sharks themselves. The new Mallet is a welcome and refreshing surprise.
@jdolivier (Comment 147) : Yup…
Wow what a good game. I was worried about Bosch at However if refs and TMOs have been instructed to be harsh on around the neck issues, then they better be very consistent. TMO should have overruled the ref when he judged the swinging arm tackle from the Lions as just connecting the shoulder
@Bokhoring (Comment 150) : I was worried about Bosch at 10 and Lions clearly targeted him. However he managed with aplomb. Other player who is starting to become more prominent game by game is Van Wyk.
@Bokhoring (Comment 151) : Van wyk is our main unsung hero at the moment
I think we have a great team at the moment. They look like the Lions a season or two ago, playing with and for each other. I am really enjoying the season, even with the two losses. The guys want to play, and that is all you can ask of them. Go Sharks!
@Bokhoring (Comment 151) : @jdolivier (Comment 152) : Van Wyk has been good all season…great acquisition…
@pastorshark (Comment 146) : true, didnt think we would win before kick off, we really showed spirit. but we cant over look the moments we lost focus, EO did grab players around the neck twice, even though both times it actually didnt have a direct affect on play, terra was guilty late in the second half of that as well
tough games ahead for us, beating the jaguares next week is key
@Bokhoring (Comment 150) : In the maul that led to the Lions try one of the Lions looked like he was all over a Sharks neck too…but no word from the TMO…
@revolverocelot (Comment 155) : Yup…key…
nice too sell three FH options besides lambie all player really well today, was surprised how soon they replaced april with radebe but wow his radebe play well with his first touch, he was key in that move for for the try, and his tackle on RJVR around the legs late in the game was great. lions tried to run RJVR into the ten channel at all of your fh’s but we were ready
If only Gary gold were here tonight because this team showed real character tonight. When everything started going against us in the last 15 minutes of the 1st half I had fears we were going to fall apart. But our guys just kept in fighting. If only 1 or 2 calls went the other way this would have been a win. Just so proud of our guys.
@T-Shark (Comment 153) : we look promising but the lions are ahead of us in that process yep. they looks so well organised, even the new players play too a high level