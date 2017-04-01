robdylan

Super Rugby 2017: Lions v Sharks


Ellis Park. This is war. Go Sharks!

Kick-off is at 17h15 today.

Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Replacements: 16 Armand van der Merwe, 17 Corné Fourie, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Albertus Smith, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Dillon Smit.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Lubabalo Mtembu (captain), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Mahlatse Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Inny-Christian Radebe, 23 Jeremy Ward.



  • Come On Boys!!!

    Comment 1, posted at 01.04.17 16:10:45 by DuToit04
    
    		 

  • Just a thought on this morning while watching the the Bulls – Lood de Jager left the Cheetahs, saying that he wants to join a team that plays winning rugby, then joined the Bulls…I wonder how that is working out for him???

    Comment 2, posted at 01.04.17 16:15:02 by DuToit04
    
    		 

  • @DuToit04 (Comment 2) : :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

    Comment 3, posted at 01.04.17 16:17:55 by Original Pierre
    
    
    		 

  • It is war; the lions are due for a loss however I’m not sure it’s the Sharks that are going to fix their red wagon for them.

    Comment 4, posted at 01.04.17 16:31:54 by SeanJeff

    
    		 

  • Win or lose this is gonna be a good game. Win would be much better though. Smash em Sharks

    Comment 5, posted at 01.04.17 16:48:00 by RuckingFun

    
    		 

  • as long as the scoreline isn’t similar to stormers cheetahs – but Eish I have great difficulty being on the losing side…Let’s just get this lions bogey out the way and overcome, what i believe is a mental thing – the lions are not better than The Sharks!!! :x

    Comment 6, posted at 01.04.17 16:58:12 by DuToit04

    
    		 

  • Mallet backed the Sharks for a win :shock:

    My dstv might be broken

    Comment 7, posted at 01.04.17 17:06:28 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • Mallet thinks the sharks could surprise the Lions! I didn’t see that coming.

    Comment 8, posted at 01.04.17 17:06:32 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 7) : I was shocked when I heard that.

    Comment 9, posted at 01.04.17 17:07:02 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • Can anyone please assist me with the new DSTV explora, I’m totally lost, and not sure if I’m doing something wrong, but every time i set it to record the biggest looser, it is recording a game ofvthe bulls this year

    Comment 10, posted at 01.04.17 17:07:21 by HB
    
    
    		 

  • @HB (Comment 10) : :lol: :mrgreen: :lol:

    Comment 11, posted at 01.04.17 17:09:08 by DuToit04

    
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 9) : So its not just my dstv…;)

    Comment 12, posted at 01.04.17 17:09:12 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • @HB (Comment 10) : Eina

    Comment 13, posted at 01.04.17 17:10:15 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • Come oooooon!!

    Comment 14, posted at 01.04.17 17:15:31 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Hey look, there’s the best ref in the world!!

    Comment 15, posted at 01.04.17 17:16:10 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • I see Marais is on in place of Chilli and immediately wins a penalty…good start…

    Comment 16, posted at 01.04.17 17:17:30 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Great kick Bosch…0-3 Sharks…

    Comment 17, posted at 01.04.17 17:18:27 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Cooooeeeeennnnniiiiiiieeeeeee!!!

    Comment 18, posted at 01.04.17 17:25:04 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Grrrrrreat try…van Wyk with the break and puts Coenie away…

    Comment 19, posted at 01.04.17 17:26:03 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • 0-10 after 9 minutes…

    Comment 20, posted at 01.04.17 17:26:32 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • 3-10 after 16 mins…

    Comment 21, posted at 01.04.17 17:33:39 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Ref has to stop the off the ball niggle soon

    Comment 22, posted at 01.04.17 17:35:13 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Would’ve made 70m with a smile

    Comment 23, posted at 01.04.17 17:37:02 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • Curwin Bosch nails a 55m kick with plenty to,spare…3-13 after 20 mins…

    Comment 24, posted at 01.04.17 17:37:04 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • I’m tired of this boot licking by the commentators

    Comment 25, posted at 01.04.17 17:37:05 by SeanJeff

    
    		 

  • Second lineout lost by the Sharks…

    Comment 26, posted at 01.04.17 17:39:05 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • We are tops at the breakdown up to now…

    Comment 27, posted at 01.04.17 17:40:56 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Curwin hits the upright…great pressure by the Sharks!!! Turnover, TRYYYY!!

    Comment 28, posted at 01.04.17 17:43:14 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Van Wyk having his best game in Sharks colours

    Comment 29, posted at 01.04.17 17:43:24 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • TMO now to check for a high tackle by the Sharks…

    Comment 30, posted at 01.04.17 17:43:48 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Unlucky Sharks…try disallowed…EO touched some okes kneck and that was enough to disallow the try…

    Comment 31, posted at 01.04.17 17:46:33 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks playing so well…lots of pressure on the Lions!

    Comment 32, posted at 01.04.17 17:48:08 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 31) : Couple of unlucky calls (no ref bias) just unlucky

    Comment 33, posted at 01.04.17 17:50:05 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Ach ref…Lions knock first, then Sharks…ref calls double knock and then gives the Lions a scrum…
    Ai…but then we crunch the scrum and get the penalty…

    Comment 34, posted at 01.04.17 17:50:19 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Our line-outs have been kak

    Comment 35, posted at 01.04.17 17:51:20 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 33) : Agreed…except for that knock call…that was just swak…

    Comment 36, posted at 01.04.17 17:53:07 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Refs now digging into ref for that last call…3 points to the Lions…6-13 after 34 minutes…

    Comment 37, posted at 01.04.17 17:53:58 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Drop kick Bosch…6-16 after 36 mins…

    Comment 38, posted at 01.04.17 17:56:33 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • This TMO is ridiculous…stops things for foul play by Sharks…yellow card for EO…sorry. That is pretty ridiculous…

    Comment 39, posted at 01.04.17 18:01:30 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • What the fuck……..Thanks greeff you just had to influence the game

    Comment 40, posted at 01.04.17 18:01:53 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • And the Lions score from that…hmmm…

    Comment 41, posted at 01.04.17 18:02:35 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • And then in the replay a Lions player clearly has a Shark around the neck, but this time Greeff doesn’t interfere and turn the try over. I’m sorry, that is the sort of,inconsistency that makes fans,fume…

    Comment 42, posted at 01.04.17 18:04:02 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Bloody pathetic, rugby has turned so soft

    Comment 43, posted at 01.04.17 18:04:16 by RuckingFun

    
    		 

  • 13-16 at halftime…

    Comment 44, posted at 01.04.17 18:04:40 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Greeff screws us again

    Comment 45, posted at 01.04.17 18:04:51 by SeanJeff

    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 42) : We knew this panel have been very controversial officiating sharks game in the past, shouldn’t be surprised

    Comment 46, posted at 01.04.17 18:04:54 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • The ref is clearly Redding one side. This is totally unacceptable. We need unbiased refs. Should have brought overseas refs here. Let’s keep the faith guys. Lions are not used to a power game. Let’s push.

    Comment 47, posted at 01.04.17 18:05:07 by GreatSharksays

    
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 43) : Bring back rucking and this shit will stop. No more slow balls

    Comment 48, posted at 01.04.17 18:05:28 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Around the neck is sadly where the tutus comes out.

    Oosie needs to work on his technique, as well as Ruan Botha.

    No use complaining about the refs and tmo….

    Comment 49, posted at 01.04.17 18:06:11 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • EO is killing me

    Comment 50, posted at 01.04.17 18:08:47 by revolverocelot

    
    		 

  • These refs are sh#t
    Soft soft soft decisions … and then all the refs miss the spear tackle in the denied try

    Comment 51, posted at 01.04.17 18:09:51 by byron

    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 42) : Greeff is only watching sharks players…………

    Comment 52, posted at 01.04.17 18:10:09 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • I feel we are going to get blown out of this game at this rate.

    So now that Oosthuizen is being watched do we bench him?

    Comment 53, posted at 01.04.17 18:10:18 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • I really hope Ettienne gets this out of his game – save for his penalty count, he’d by the top 4 lock in SA bar none.

    Comment 54, posted at 01.04.17 18:10:19 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • Even Nick Mallet complaining about the TMO and how unfair it is against the Sharks…

    Comment 55, posted at 01.04.17 18:10:47 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 48) : Agreed

    Comment 56, posted at 01.04.17 18:11:16 by Hulk

    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 55) : And Nick notoriously despises the sharks that does say a lot

    Comment 57, posted at 01.04.17 18:11:28 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Apologies too all for my choice of words earlier, passion coming through will be civil for the rest of the match

    Comment 58, posted at 01.04.17 18:12:20 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 55) : Nick is clearly still sorry for dropping Teichman from the Boks – so much love for the Sharks has never before been uttered by his lips.

    Comment 59, posted at 01.04.17 18:13:02 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • Soft soft reffing
    It amazes me that the ref can see a hand around the neck in a ruck but misses the spear tackle on mvovo just before the dusallowed try

    Comment 60, posted at 01.04.17 18:13:37 by byron

    
    		 

  • Look, I actually think van Heerden is reffing quite well…the TMO is not so great…he can call that, but then he must call it against the Lions too, and when they scored a try he didn’t…

    Comment 61, posted at 01.04.17 18:13:39 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 61) : Van Heerden has been good so far, how often do teams get penalised off the park against the lions come scrum time. He has kept that fair, as well as the slowing down of our ball

    Comment 62, posted at 01.04.17 18:15:04 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • 14 point swing thanks to Greef. And clear Lions infringements are ignored. This is not rugby

    Comment 63, posted at 01.04.17 18:16:06 by Die Kriek

    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 61) : It’s frustrating, but tonight, the Sharks will be better than those one sided calls

    Comment 64, posted at 01.04.17 18:16:22 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • Another great break van Wyk…

    Comment 65, posted at 01.04.17 18:17:11 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Van rensburg scared after AE has nailed him a few times

    Comment 66, posted at 01.04.17 18:18:18 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Joel is such a suction pad for the lions

    Comment 67, posted at 01.04.17 18:18:41 by SeanJeff

    
    		 

  • Missed tackles in the corner and the Lions are in…damn…

    Comment 68, posted at 01.04.17 18:19:54 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 68) : Try to galvanize the sharks now we will see some great rugby

    Comment 69, posted at 01.04.17 18:20:38 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • That came off a weak Sharks scrum affected by the yellow…

    Comment 70, posted at 01.04.17 18:21:02 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • 20-16 after 45 mins…

    Comment 71, posted at 01.04.17 18:21:27 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • A lot of errors by cobus again unfortunately

    Comment 72, posted at 01.04.17 18:22:45 by RuckingFun

    
    		 

  • I have not seen such referring in a very long time. Whenever this guy refs us it’s 16 men against us.

    Comment 73, posted at 01.04.17 18:30:20 by GreatSharksays

    
    		 

  • 23-16 after 53 mins…

    Comment 74, posted at 01.04.17 18:32:41 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks defense is poetic, simply rocks the opposition with those hits…. Beautiful

    Comment 75, posted at 01.04.17 18:32:56 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • Boom….Fight back

    Comment 76, posted at 01.04.17 18:33:45 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • TRY Sharks…great play! Van Wyk is in…

    Comment 77, posted at 01.04.17 18:33:48 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Yes Sir!

    Comment 78, posted at 01.04.17 18:35:02 by FireTheLooser

    
    		 

  • Great conversion from touch by Bisch and it is 23-23…

    Comment 79, posted at 01.04.17 18:35:07 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 79) : Bisch Bosch…

    Comment 80, posted at 01.04.17 18:38:18 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Nooooooo

    Comment 81, posted at 01.04.17 18:39:38 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bosch is really something special…..Those clearance kicks are massive, and very rarely misses touch

    • Comment 82, posted at 01.04.17 18:39:48 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • That was bloody high … where is the consistancy

    • Comment 83, posted at 01.04.17 18:43:36 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 83) : Hard to ignore how blind the tmo’s right eye is

    • Comment 84, posted at 01.04.17 18:44:18 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Around the shoulder se moer!! Etienne got carded for less

    • Comment 85, posted at 01.04.17 18:44:37 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Bosch nails another one…23-16 after 64 mins…

    • Comment 86, posted at 01.04.17 18:44:39 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Vermeulen drops,the kickoff. Nooooooo!!

    • Comment 87, posted at 01.04.17 18:45:31 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Illegal scrumming my ass

    • Comment 88, posted at 01.04.17 18:46:03 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We crunch them in the scrum and THEY get the penalty?!?!?!

    • Comment 89, posted at 01.04.17 18:46:11 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Hey Johan, your bias is hanging out

    • Comment 90, posted at 01.04.17 18:47:01 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • 26-26…that was not right…

    • Comment 91, posted at 01.04.17 18:47:16 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We tackle too hard, we scrum too hard, we maul too hard…..Sharks: too hard for rugby

    • Comment 92, posted at 01.04.17 18:47:17 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 89) : Anyone else notice the 4 forward passes from the lions in the last 5 phases

    • Comment 93, posted at 01.04.17 18:49:42 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Yes please…..80m attempt at goal

    • Comment 94, posted at 01.04.17 18:50:25 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 93) : Everyone except the poephol with the whistle

    • Comment 95, posted at 01.04.17 18:51:07 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Bosch will have a go from 64m on the angle…

    • Comment 96, posted at 01.04.17 18:51:11 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Woooooooooooow

    • Comment 97, posted at 01.04.17 18:51:12 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Thats a monster

    • Comment 98, posted at 01.04.17 18:51:23 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And he NAILS it!!!!

    • Comment 99, posted at 01.04.17 18:51:53 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Curwin jou yster!

    • Comment 100, posted at 01.04.17 18:51:59 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 96) : Not 64m on the angle…..Closer to 70m

    • Comment 101, posted at 01.04.17 18:52:11 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • 26-29 after 71 mins…

    • Comment 102, posted at 01.04.17 18:52:36 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • No curwin hero to zero in one mistake

    • Comment 103, posted at 01.04.17 18:53:13 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 95) : And a few high tackles

    • Comment 104, posted at 01.04.17 18:53:45 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Any one that had doubts about CB defense, i hope you watvhing tonight’s game, he is immense and a boat load full of passion

    • Comment 105, posted at 01.04.17 18:54:39 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ja, give the baby kicks to Elton…

    • Comment 106, posted at 01.04.17 18:55:00 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @HB (Comment 105) : The hand off on Elton jantjes alone was enough for me

    • Comment 107, posted at 01.04.17 18:55:10 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Tera goes high…and it’s all square…

    • Comment 108, posted at 01.04.17 18:55:23 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Now he sees a high tackle…. aparently only white tackle high

    • Comment 109, posted at 01.04.17 18:55:26 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bosch with a huge drop…and it hits the cross bar!!!

    • Comment 110, posted at 01.04.17 18:56:33 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Nooooooooooo

    • Comment 111, posted at 01.04.17 18:57:21 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • No, no, noooooooo

    • Comment 112, posted at 01.04.17 18:57:47 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sometimes there is just no justice in the world…

    • Comment 113, posted at 01.04.17 18:58:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 111) : Game set match off a marginal pass at best

    • Comment 114, posted at 01.04.17 18:58:34 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Time for a big scrum Sharks

    • Comment 115, posted at 01.04.17 19:02:00 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • New rules Elton had to tap and then kick out another brilliant performance by greeff

    • Comment 116, posted at 01.04.17 19:04:22 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • We didn’t deserve to lose that…

    • Comment 117, posted at 01.04.17 19:04:51 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • I’m very proud to call myself a Shark. Thank you boys. Well played. Very well played. This ref is just bad news.

    • Comment 118, posted at 01.04.17 19:05:16 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • Had to try……Great game all-round.

    Best I’ve seen from SA teams in years. No shame in not winning this game.

    Surely AC has plenty to choose from the Sharks, Lions and Streamers to put a monster team on the field.

    • Comment 119, posted at 01.04.17 19:05:23 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • We didn’t deserve to lose that one…

    • Comment 120, posted at 01.04.17 19:06:32 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 119) : And then ruin it with no structure or game plan. Big Andre deserves a call up for sure after this game

    • Comment 121, posted at 01.04.17 19:06:39 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Disgusting that an illegal first half can gift a team an undeserved win. And don’t even try any bullshit that that TMO alone wasn’t in the Lions pocket, because he sure as hell is.

    • Comment 122, posted at 01.04.17 19:07:47 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 120) : Nope we didn’t according to my score sheet it was 36-34 unfortunately Johan Greeff just lives his 15seconds of airtime too damn much

    • Comment 123, posted at 01.04.17 19:07:52 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • A good game…really well played, Sharks! I’m so chuffed we’re back…bad luck…

    • Comment 124, posted at 01.04.17 19:08:14 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 124) : If this continues we sure as hell will be in the running

    • Comment 125, posted at 01.04.17 19:08:44 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 120) : Nobody lost in this game – spectators, fans, supporters, SA, rugby and all are winners for experiencing this game….It was rivetting all the way through.

    • Comment 126, posted at 01.04.17 19:08:46 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Refereeing aside, that was a great game and revived my faith in South African rugby

    • Comment 127, posted at 01.04.17 19:09:02 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Curwin man of the match…well deserved!!

    • Comment 128, posted at 01.04.17 19:09:31 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 127) : Absolutely…

    • Comment 129, posted at 01.04.17 19:10:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 127) : Amen

    • Comment 130, posted at 01.04.17 19:10:16 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • This game goes to the tmo …well done guys, should have won this. Proud of them

    • Comment 131, posted at 01.04.17 19:10:17 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • Agree it was our game. The decisions against us I think killed off that amazing edge we had. Anyway good game. Just want consistency from the ref and didn’t see that.

    • Comment 132, posted at 01.04.17 19:11:06 by Sharkfinn Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Whiteley is a real gentlemen.

    • Comment 133, posted at 01.04.17 19:13:37 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 133) : Loved his comment about playing better opposition…Makes for better rugby

    • Comment 134, posted at 01.04.17 19:14:34 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Absolutely heart broken. I’m so proud of our boys, they worked so hard.

    • Comment 135, posted at 01.04.17 19:14:47 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Hold your heads high guys! This is what Sharks rugby is about.
    Unfortunately you played against 15 rugby players and 2 dickheads!!! Hope those two fuckballs enjoy their shower togethor tonight

    • Comment 136, posted at 01.04.17 19:14:51 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Curwin got cocky…

    • Comment 137, posted at 01.04.17 19:14:56 by Apollo Reply

    ApolloCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Apollo (Comment 137) : Pffft

    • Comment 138, posted at 01.04.17 19:16:13 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • What’s all this praise in the Supersport studio????

    • Comment 139, posted at 01.04.17 19:21:08 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 139) : Like us, they’ve also been starved for proper rugby….Other than the score board, we all feel the Sharks won.

    • Comment 140, posted at 01.04.17 19:25:26 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 133) : Its a false humility

    • Comment 141, posted at 01.04.17 19:25:27 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We now have 3 teams with genuine SR finals aspirations, there can now be no more excuses for AC….The ball is in your court sir.

    • Comment 142, posted at 01.04.17 19:29:55 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • If I was a Lions supporter Id be very embarrassed tonite.

    • Comment 143, posted at 01.04.17 19:33:35 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Apollo (Comment 137) : Huh?

    • Comment 144, posted at 01.04.17 19:46:07 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 139) : It was so confusing? Mallet pointing how inconsistent refereeing was unfair on the Sharks…what was up with that?

    • Comment 145, posted at 01.04.17 19:47:12 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • But seriously, that was a top game. Very proud of the men. We’re back!
    (but gutted at the same time…)

    • Comment 146, posted at 01.04.17 19:49:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 146) : South African rugby has a future if this is what is dished out every weekend

    • Comment 147, posted at 01.04.17 19:52:54 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 145) : Seems Mallets Sharks issue was more CEO related (both van Zyl and Smit), than the Sharks themselves. The new Mallet is a welcome and refreshing surprise.

    • Comment 148, posted at 01.04.17 19:55:40 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 147) : Yup…

    • Comment 149, posted at 01.04.17 19:57:30 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Wow what a good game. I was worried about Bosch at However if refs and TMOs have been instructed to be harsh on around the neck issues, then they better be very consistent. TMO should have overruled the ref when he judged the swinging arm tackle from the Lions as just connecting the shoulder

    • Comment 150, posted at 01.04.17 20:26:14 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 150) : I was worried about Bosch at 10 and Lions clearly targeted him. However he managed with aplomb. Other player who is starting to become more prominent game by game is Van Wyk.

    • Comment 151, posted at 01.04.17 20:28:58 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 151) : Van wyk is our main unsung hero at the moment

    • Comment 152, posted at 01.04.17 20:54:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • I think we have a great team at the moment. They look like the Lions a season or two ago, playing with and for each other. I am really enjoying the season, even with the two losses. The guys want to play, and that is all you can ask of them. Go Sharks!

    • Comment 153, posted at 01.04.17 21:11:05 by T-Shark Reply

    T-SharkUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 151) : @jdolivier (Comment 152) : Van Wyk has been good all season…great acquisition…

    • Comment 154, posted at 01.04.17 21:22:16 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 146) : true, didnt think we would win before kick off, we really showed spirit. but we cant over look the moments we lost focus, EO did grab players around the neck twice, even though both times it actually didnt have a direct affect on play, terra was guilty late in the second half of that as well

    tough games ahead for us, beating the jaguares next week is key

    • Comment 155, posted at 01.04.17 21:22:30 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 150) : In the maul that led to the Lions try one of the Lions looked like he was all over a Sharks neck too…but no word from the TMO…

    • Comment 156, posted at 01.04.17 21:24:22 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 155) : Yup…key…

    • Comment 157, posted at 01.04.17 21:25:30 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • nice too sell three FH options besides lambie all player really well today, was surprised how soon they replaced april with radebe but wow his radebe play well with his first touch, he was key in that move for for the try, and his tackle on RJVR around the legs late in the game was great. lions tried to run RJVR into the ten channel at all of your fh’s but we were ready

    • Comment 158, posted at 01.04.17 21:26:38 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • If only Gary gold were here tonight because this team showed real character tonight. When everything started going against us in the last 15 minutes of the 1st half I had fears we were going to fall apart. But our guys just kept in fighting. If only 1 or 2 calls went the other way this would have been a win. Just so proud of our guys.

    • Comment 159, posted at 01.04.17 21:27:56 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @T-Shark (Comment 153) : we look promising but the lions are ahead of us in that process yep. they looks so well organised, even the new players play too a high level

    • Comment 160, posted at 01.04.17 21:28:46 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

