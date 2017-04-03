Lions lose Ackermann

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has just announced at a press conference that he will leave his post at the end of the current Super Rugby season.
Ackermann confirmed some weeks ago that he was being courted for the vacant head coach position at Gloucester in the UK and he has now revealed that he will take up that post.
The Lions are expected to announce that assistant coach Swys de Bruin will take over from Ackermann.
Sad day for S.A. rugby in general.
Eish – maybe good for SA rugby in the long term if Ackers will return in the future. However given that he is probably our most experienced Super coach (plus SA-A team coach) at the moment, this is a huge loss for SA.
Huge loss to SA rugby!!! Unfortunately I do not think SARU know this as he should have had a post as one of the Bok coaches!!! Good luck Ackers!!!
Big loss for the Lions and SA Rugby. Hopefully Swys can take over where Ackerman left off. But this can also be good motivation for the team to see coach Ackers off with the Super Rugby trophy.
Can only echo the sentiments of others: huge loss for SA.
I heard through the grapevine (unconfirmed) that Swys may join Johan in England. Just saying.
@markm (Comment 6) : and stay in the shadow of johan . if it was me i would take my shot at the Lions .
@markm (Comment 6) : @Zibbie (Comment 7) : some say sitting in the shadow earning mega money is way better than suffering in the son for a lot less!!! Would not surprise me one bit if he decided to move with him!
@JD (Comment 8) : haha . or that . either way it will be ok . we might just send old straullis down to durbs to see how rob and the twins are feeling
@JD (Comment 3) : of course he should have, but we dont hire the best at bok level. We hire the Yes-Man. If you think Stick was overrated, wait til you get a load of Franco Smith. He’s gonna coach the bok backline now. Have you seen the Cheetahs backline? Nee wat. Sterkte Johan. Goeie move.
The only problem is will he take players with him? It would be a loss if his sons moves and turns out for a UK side. But then we do have the du preez twins
@Dunx (Comment 11) : Lions need a new head coach and loosies ….
@Zibbie (Comment 12) : Jonathan Mokoena .is your new coach.
Can’t say more than everyone already did. Good luck thou, hope he returns one day with a wealth of experience that will benefit SA.
@The hound (Comment 13) : @Zibbie (Comment 12) : think Hound may be onto something with Jonathan!!!
@Zibbie (Comment 9) : he’s going to get moered very hard if he comes near RdP snr or the twins!!! Try Bloem I think Naka might be available!!!
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 10) : Franco is head coach at Cheetahs. Think he might be not to bad as a backline coach but all depends on the game plan of the head coach. Think AC is a conservative coach and Franco more flair orientated so will have to see how they gel as a combination! As for Stick the less said the better!!!
I assume young Ackermann will stay with the Lions.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 10) : Cheetahs backline run some slick moves on attack (which I assume Franco’s role at the Boks will be), whereas defence (which again is a Cheetah weakness this year) will be Brendan Venter’s responsibility.
@JD (Comment 17) : @Bokhoring (Comment 19) : Ok, maybe a bit harsh on Smith. (just very negative about anything springbok at the moment) My point was more that there wont be a place for a strong leader of men type at the Boks.
@JD (Comment 17) : I dont think AC is conservative at all. I think he tries nothing because he knows nothing and luckily for him that comes off as conservative.
@The hound (Comment 13) : apparently assistant with Swys as head coach if rumors are to be believed …
but you guys are having a go … im just joining in …
I wonder who Johan’s boss will be? Remember that Mohed Altrad, current owner of Montpellier, has made a bid to buy out a substantial amount of the Gloucester – does anyway be have any update on that acquisition?
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 23) : Apparently Altrad got approval from the English clubs to buy 45% but won’t allowed to become involved. Yeah right!
Johan Goosen is rumoured to join Gloucester after a deal between Racing and Altrad
@Baylion (Comment 24) : the games people play!
Big loss for us but Johan thoroughly deserves to do as he pleases, he’s been very good to SA Rugby. Enjoy your time there and may you come back even better in the future. If the Sharks don’t win the SR this year I hope the Lions can send him off with a SR title added to his credentials, he deserves it. He’s such a likable character as well, I’m sure the Gloucester fans will love him, it’s a good signing for them and good luck to Johan!
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 20) : could well be! Alsonworried how much “freedom” Franco will have in determaning the way the backs play as I don’t think it wouldn’t be a lot. But before we complain to much lets wait and see how the Bok team looks and plays against France.
@Zibbie (Comment 22) : haha all done with love!!!
Serious question: Do you guys all think Ackers is lost for SA rugby? I think Tony Johnson is onto something in this article:
http://www.supersport.com/rugby/blogs/tony-johnson/Ireland_are_the_run_breakers
Ackerman is not going to be in the Bok setup anytime soon, is he? He’s learnt probably most of what he can at the Lions…now he gets to learn a lot more in a different environment. He will become an even better coach and could then add even more value to the SA setup when he finally does get involved…
No?
@pastorshark (Comment 29) : Valid point. Gloucester is a team that’s been hovering in the bottom half of the Premiership for a few years now. Rebuilding them will be a challenge but they seem to have the junior/Academy structures and the support base. If he is successful, which Fischer wasn’t, he can name his price
@pastorshark (Comment 29) : sorry to say but I think he’s gone for SA rugby. Due to reasons I don’t want to get into he will never be appointed as Bok coach and what’s left coaching SA A side?!?!?! Think from Gloucester he might move on to one of the top sides in Europe or even coaching a National team like Italy!
Damnit! How are we supposed to keep the rest of SA’s mitts from our boy Rob Du Preez (only the Streamers will lobby for bad-boy to take over at the Boks – they’re “special” that way )
Totally off topic but I was having a conversation about Tim Whitehead and I can’t figure out where he went after 2016.
2014: sharks
2015: kings
2016: Stormers apparently says Wikipedia
2017:??? can’t find any news on him. Did he fall off the edge of the world?
@Hulk (Comment 33) : if I remember correctly he was at the Kings but was injured.
@Hulk (Comment 33) : He was one of the first players to leave the Kings due to the non-payment of salaries. Played at WP during the Currie Cup qualifiers in 2016 but can find nothing further
@JD (Comment 31) : Should AC lose his job anytime in the next 4 years, who do you see taking over the job that meets the reasons you don’t want to get into? I see him coaching the Boks in a few years time if he does well overseas…
If they get Jake White I’m gonna be seriously Pissed Off!
@pastorshark (Comment 36) : exactly how much worse must AC be to lose his job?!?!?! Can’t see SARU firing AC so he will have to resign and let’s be serious I can’t see that happening either!
We all know performance had nothing to do with the appointment of the Bok coach so why would it be any different in future!!! If performance was a requirement would you “fire” a coach just after he won the world cup?!?!?! That also show the level of job security you have with coaching the Bokke! Max it’s a 4 year job!
I’d love to see Ackers as Bok coach but can’t see SARU appointing him. To be brutally honest I’d like to see a foreign coach with no local affiliations to any team so that he’s free of provincialism and will select the best players. SARU will probably appoint Fleck as the next coach.
@JD (Comment 38) : The plan is very simple,Venter and Rassie are going to coach the Boks
Coetzee is going to be the coach in name only, fronting the team rolled out for the cameras decked out in the full array of Bok kit
Both Venter and Rassie are full time mercenaries, Venter especially chases the money.
Venter likes to be in position to take all the glory or to duck the misses.It suits him not to initially front the outfit
Both will be paid huge sums and performance bonuses to actually coach the team.
Coetzee will be allowed to see out his lucrative contract ,acting out the coaching role in the media, but being kept million miles away from doing any actual coaching.
Loss for SA as well as Lions. We have so little comptence in our local coaching pools. There really should be some initiatives to educate them and raise the standards. So many older coaches retiring and their knowledge and expertise going lost world wide. Bring in a git like Jake to coach the coaches on a national basis maybe?
@pastorshark (Comment 36) : Rassie. With Plumtree as forwards coach Dave Ellis as skills coach and Venter on backline.
@coolfusion (Comment 41) : I would say bring Mitchell back in but who would he work well with or under? Maybe if he and Plum were together as a package, then add Ellis and Marais.
@coolfusion (Comment 42) : Sorry not Marais. Venter