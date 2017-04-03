Ridiculous inconsistencies leave Sharks fans fuming

The dust has settled somewhat after Saturday’s pulsating Super Rugby derby at Ellis Park and while we, as Sharks fans, remain incredibly proud of the performance put in by our team, I’m not quite ready to put this one to bed, given some of the officiating travesties that had a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way first: yes, Etienne Oosthuizen DID make contact with the neck of a Lions player on two separate occasions and really does need to take a look at his technique and discipline when it comes to this aspect. Rob du Preez has described Oosthuizen’s yellow-card as both “marginal” and also “match-changing” and I think he’s more right on the second point than the first. The earlier transgression from Oosthuizen was, to my mind, marginal. There was no intent and if anything, I’d he just did what any other player would do when going in hard to clean a player off the ball. The laws have changed this year, though and the onus is now on each player to at all times be conscious of where their arms are going – in other words, intent doesn’t matter, it’s effect that counts. In this case, Oosthuizen did make contact with the neck so the call was correct.

The second transgression was just stupid and I have no issue whatsoever with a penalty there. Surely, after you’ve already been warned (and cost your team points) you change your behaviour? Clearly not so in this player’s case and thus, on balance, justice (harsh as it was) was duly served.

But justice is supposed to be blind, isn’t it? How can we have any problem with a just and fair outcome as long as the same laws and standards are applied equally to both teams? Well, let’s just have a look at the below graphic, with thanks to reader Warren Harvey for some of the stills:

Looking at these incidents – none of which were picked up by over-eager TMO Johan Greeff, I’d say the first Lions’ try should have been disallowed and at least two penalties should have gone the Sharks’ way. In a game that was lost by 5 points, how significant could those not have been? Food for thought for the officials, if they’re man enough to take a plateful.