The unsung hero?

You guys know that I like a good fairy tale and while so many of the plaudits after this weekend’s game are heading in the direction of perennial man-of-the-match Curwin Bosch, I’d like to write about something a little different this morning.

This is not to say that I’m not in absolute awe of Curwin and what he’s delivering this season. Quite the opposite – but perhaps we do need to be a little careful of shining quite such a bright media and fan spotlight on this 19-year-old, for his own good? He seems to have a mature head on his shoulders and can handle all of it, I’m sure, but we do need to be a little more measured and reasonable.

But regardless of all this, Curwin’s astounding performance wasn’t actually the most impressive thing about Saturday’s game for me. Rather, it was the showing of Inny-Christian Radebe in a frankly sublime cameo that showcased so much of the good in his game. We’ve been a little worried this side about how the “Curwin Factor” and the “Ben10 Experiment” would play out in Inny’s head and I could not be more pleased at the way this player has shrugged off all that happened to him earlier in the campaign and came back to deliver such a strong performance in his first Super Rugby game.

Inny brings such urgency to attacking situations and we saw this in Kobus van Wyk’s second try, with the flyhalf handling twice in the buildup and then once again making the long pass that set up the score. He has vision and he has pace aplenty, but it’s the skill with which he handles the rugby ball that, to my mind, sets Inny apart from most others playing the same position. Even more encouraging was the way he throws his body into tackles; despite a relative lack of stature, there is no lack of heart and coupled with good technique, I feel he punched way above his weight on defence in his first game.

There’s hopefully a lot more to come form Inny, but I feel he came through his baptism of fire with flying colours and I look forward to seeing how the Sharks balance the phenomenal attributes that both Inny and Curwin bring to the team, as the season moves forward.