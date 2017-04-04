The unsung hero?

You guys know that I like a good fairy tale and while so many of the plaudits after this weekend’s game are heading in the direction of perennial man-of-the-match Curwin Bosch, I’d like to write about something a little different this morning.
This is not to say that I’m not in absolute awe of Curwin and what he’s delivering this season. Quite the opposite – but perhaps we do need to be a little careful of shining quite such a bright media and fan spotlight on this 19-year-old, for his own good? He seems to have a mature head on his shoulders and can handle all of it, I’m sure, but we do need to be a little more measured and reasonable.
But regardless of all this, Curwin’s astounding performance wasn’t actually the most impressive thing about Saturday’s game for me. Rather, it was the showing of Inny-Christian Radebe in a frankly sublime cameo that showcased so much of the good in his game. We’ve been a little worried this side about how the “Curwin Factor” and the “Ben10 Experiment” would play out in Inny’s head and I could not be more pleased at the way this player has shrugged off all that happened to him earlier in the campaign and came back to deliver such a strong performance in his first Super Rugby game.
Inny brings such urgency to attacking situations and we saw this in Kobus van Wyk’s
second try, with the flyhalf handling twice in the buildup and then once again making the long pass that set up the score. He has vision and he has pace aplenty, but it’s the skill with which he handles the rugby ball that, to my mind, sets Inny apart from most others playing the same position. Even more encouraging was the way he throws his body into tackles; despite a relative lack of stature, there is no lack of heart and coupled with good technique, I feel he punched way above his weight on defence in his first game.
There's hopefully a lot more to come form Inny, but I feel he came through his baptism of fire with flying colours and I look forward to seeing how the Sharks balance the phenomenal attributes that both Inny and Curwin bring to the team, as the season moves forward.
This time I agree ?
@Sharkfinn (Comment 1) : only this time
Nice Rob! Must say I was a bit worried about Inny but he surprised me! Seems to have done a lot of work since the Currie cup! Well done young man!!!
@JD (Comment 3) : The nice thing is that you didnt notice him on the field he gets going with his graft and makes others shine. Here is to see more from him. We also need to due to CB disappearing to the U20′s
‘Member the days of Steven Meyer/Skullet flyhalf failure? Long gone are those lean years at Fh….We’re pretty well stocked with two definite Springboks (Lambie + Bosch) and Inny as up-and-coming Bok, as well as junior Bok Ben 10.
We need a similar revival at scrumhalf.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 5) : Hopefully our u20 scrummie is the business
@Kabouter (Comment 6) : I’m still miffed with Ungerer not kicking on… Wonder if he’s lost his focus?
Haven’t seen the u/20 kid – but someone needs to put up their hand for the starting scrummie position.
HMMMM still not convinced, who let Kriel through for that last try.??
@The hound (Comment 8) : why would you even say that without actually going and looking at the tape? Inny was nowhere near that play – tackle on Kwagga was missed by Mike Claassens and it was Mvovo who should have covered Kriel.
@robdylan (Comment 9) : Agreed…
Nice article, Rob. And well done, Inny…
@pastorshark (Comment 10) : The hound loves a bit of a fake news to spice up a slow Tuesday
I agree that Inny did well when he came on but I’m still worried a little about his defense. To me, our ‘unsung hero’ thus far has been the other man mentioned in your article, Kobus van Wyk. He runs really strong with good lines, which is why he has so many clear line breaks, what a great signing he turned out to be!
Congrats on a great cameo Inny. Good to see April finding his mojo again as well. Need to see the same from Ryno Smith and then it’s probably au revoir Clement.
@Quintin (Comment 13) : The last time we had a wing like that was when JPP was at his peak. He is also looking for work popping up all over the place.
@Bokhoring (Comment 15) : Agreed. He has the most line breaks and most tackle breaks so far in the tournament.
Check these: https://www.alloutrugby.com/stats/?seasonid=32&view=categories&action=players_of_type&roundno=6&type=Linebreaks
@Quintin (Comment 16) : Looking at our penalties conceded for the season, you could argue that we are playing against ourselves and despite that, we’ve only lost 2 very close matches. If we can cut out some unnecessary penalties we’ll make our lives a lot easier for ourselves. According to the stats on that site, we’ve conceded the 2nd most penalties so far this season (43). Clearly, it’s something we need to work on.
I agree van wyk is pure value. Still don’t know about Radebe though. Needs more time but to be fair van wyk and Am and Bosch have proven worthy from the get go unlike radebe and sithole who always seem to need more time. Are we using the same yardstick?
@robdylan (Comment 12) : He must work part time for the anti Trump media..
Personally I would sort out fullback and use bosch and April for fh this season.
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : Yeah but April is doing well there currently and we don’t have a lot of FB’s so I’d try Inny at FH for another couple of games from the bench and see how he goes. Hard to judge him from the little we’ve seen this season.
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : Also, what do you think of Terra so far? Some people are saying he’s having a good season, am I missing something? He’s very quiet to me.
@Quintin (Comment 22) : I’m not convinced.
@robdylan (Comment 12) : Think you went a bit over board to devote a whole column on a guy who played what 15 minutes many other deserving unsung heroes.The work Jean Luc has done the whole season,Daniel cameo straight off a terrible injury, van Wyck,and my stand out for the match Coennie,
I thought Radebe was quite unremarkable and when pressed to think of anything he’d done the immediate image that came in my mind was the grasping player totally bamboozled by Kriel,my mistake it was Mvoyu,but if you read my comment it was
”who let Kriel through for that last try.?? ”
@The hound (Comment 24) : Coenie is getting better every week, he seems to be enjoying his rugby a lot at the moment and he’s looking for work all over the park.
@The hound (Comment 24) : I think context is important.
A bit off point here, but I see the good doctor will now be coaching SA and Italy simultaneously. I find this normal. Maybe we should share some players too. Hell, lets even share our wives. What could go wrong?
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 27) : Well he coached the Sharks and Saracens and ran a practice in Cape Town at the same time.Hell he did it all with only a few little hiccups like forgetting to teach the Sharks defence.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 27) : I bet you the Italians are already sharing your wife, mate. It’s just the way it works
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 27) : @The hound (Comment 28) : @robdylan (Comment 29) : well seeing as the bokke lost to Italy last year getting some of their coaches involved in bok setup must improve things!!!
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : In other words,basically the whole Main-Stream-Media – ‘cept for parts of fox news (apparently).
@The hound (Comment 28) : Defense…..Thankfully he won’t be responsible for the Bok defense….oh wait.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 31) : Breitbart is my news source.Steve Bannon is my role model.
@Quintin (Comment 22) : Agree. He has been average. I would punt Dan as the nr 8 replacement. Or even the blindside if ninja is back and Tera as the bench option for either.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 31) : Touche. ..
@Quintin (Comment 21) : Ja it may be unpopular, but I say if someone was really special even a little opportunity should be enough to convince the coach I refer back to the dup twins, bosch, van wyk, Am.
Speaking of fullbacks whatever happened to Jaco van Tonder. He was really hampered by injury but looked like he could step up. Last I heard he went to Italy?
@Quintin (Comment 13) : think Stormers must be kicking themselves for letting him go!!!
@JD (Comment 3) : It’s important to balance praise and criticism, esespecially with promising young players. guys like april, bosch and inny show good ability early on in their career and people lavish them with praise. but as soon as the opposition has enough game footage and training scouting of them to impliment a counter game plan to their strength and then that young player has a few subpar or poor games so many and quick to say they never had any real ability.
thats why I was disappointed in the super sport panel on saturday night, they could have reminded their viewers that bosch and the rob jnr at wp, and Dan dup the inside centre at wp and a few others are promising young guns in sa. but lets just remember that we need to manage their expectation, workload, and ensure we have a long term process in place. for sustained success.
Inny tackled Janse van renseberg really well on saturday.
april and inny will be the fh options while bosch is away at the junior wc, even if we play mvovo at fullback.
feel strongly that bosch is not yet ready for test rugby. not physically mature enough. we have jantjies, pollard, rob jnr, and lambie when fit.
@robdylan (Comment 26) :
@JD (Comment 38) : Bet you the Stormers are saying similar things about us letting SP Marais go
@revolverocelot (Comment 39) : The guy that I am pissed off that hasn’t been given a run and is the best of them all is Ward
I ‘d start him at 12 with Amm and play Eesterhuizen at 15,in a Gavin Hastings,Hugh Reece Edwards role.
Lawazi has been disappointing this year, his hands keep letting him down.
Jean Luc needs a rest,he has layed his body on the line in every minute of every game this year,
I so enjoy watching those twins throw big reputation players around like the grade school kids they used to terrorize at Durban Prep.
There was a moment in Saturdays game when Jean Luc picked up Faf by the leg and arm and was about to throw him over the side line, then thought better and swung him around and put him back on his feet.
@vanmartin (Comment 41) : Wait till he plays his first game against New Zealand opposition before we go there.
@The hound (Comment 42) : Why do.I have the same urge to see Ward get a full go and start a full match. I have a gut feel about him……call me crazy. AE at fullback l am not sure, too slow I think.
Question: Anyone think that AM is being blown up too much or is he really that good?? I think he is solid that is about it…..
@revolverocelot (Comment 39) : yes for sure these young players have a lot of potential and will need to work hard to fulfill that potential once the opposition gets to know them.
I’m a firm believer in not picking a player for a National team in his first season of “big” rugby because of the problem with playing the second year when everyone knows them and has worked out plans to counter them.
I also think all those players mentioned have the potential and mental strength to succeed but only time will tel if that’s true.
As for Bosch I really hope AC leaves him at the under 20′s and at best only take him on the end of year tour to mentor him and give him a bit of experience. I love Bosch and he’s for sure a potential future Bok but not yet.
@vanmartin (Comment 41) : I’m totally happy with the swop! They can keep him and actually I’m happy for SP that he seemingly found a team he fits in with!!!
@The hound (Comment 33) : I never would have known about Breitbart had it not been for CNN…..I also would never have known much truth about Trump had it not been for r/the_Donald….Red pills for all to see.
@The hound (Comment 42) : @Lieplapper (Comment 44) : problem for Ward is André and Am is clicking and has become a very good combination.
Hound I know you’d love to see André at 15 but I’m not sure it’s his best position. He’s really having a strong season at 12 and think he needs to stay there. Sharks have lots of good options at 15 and don’t think shifting one of only two options at 12 to 15 is a good idea.
Lieppie what makes Am good is not only is his defence and attack good he has also stolen some crucial balls at breakdowns.
Maybe an option to give Ward some game time on the wing if Mvovo must rest again?
@robdylan (Comment 12) : moto of some newspapers: don’t let the facts spoil a good story!!! Some woman have a similar attitude towards arguments!!!
@The hound (Comment 42) : There was a point in the game where one of the twins tossed a Lions player in the air and he landed on a shark’s back(Tera? ). Entertaining stuff that!
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 27) :
Your wife is not your property to share or not.
Perfect Rob, also commented to my mates that Inny was just brilliant when he came on. The urgency he brought to the game was out of this world.
@fyndraai (Comment 51) : shit my joke must have offended the pc police. Im not sexist, really. Sexism is wrong. Being wrong is for women.