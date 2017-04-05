Is there cause for optimism for Sharks?

I went through a few emotions in the wake of the loss to the Lions this weekend. The first was anger at the inconsistent refereeing. Second was despair at another missed opportunity to win at Ellis Park. The game was a huge missed opportunity. Eventually I allowed that most dangerous of emotions, hope, to creep in.
This Sharks team is one that is not short on talent but is a little short on experience. And by this I mean experience as a team. This is the first Super Rugby campaign for this coaching staff and the first or second Super Rugby campaign for many players in this team. The truth is the Sharks came up against a team at the top of their growth curve and came closer to beating them than most would have expected. While it was a disappointing result, the rugby does not stop and I think there is a lot more to come from this team.
I am excited to see how this team develops over the next few years. As the coaching staff learn and grow. As the players become more experienced and that consistency which is the mark of the best becomes part of their games. I am also hopeful of the development of some of those unquantifiable qualities of camraderie and team cohesion that can only come with time spent playing together.
Without looking too far into the future there are some key areas that I would hope the team have been working on. Discipline is one of the most important things. The Sharks cannot afford to be giving away as many penalties as they have been. Another is execution. Big games are won by the team that converts the opportunities that they have created. The game against the Jaguares on Saturday is definitely a big one and I for one am hoping to see the team responding well and showing an improved performance and hopefully securing a much needed win.
I am unabashedly optimistic about this team, even more so if we keep this continuity for 2 or 3 seasons. We even have started to slowly build the kind of depth that can handle the yearly migration of players overseas. One thing is clear, we need to keep our coaching team locked in for the next 5 years, whatever it takes.
Great article, thanks. Mirrors my optimism for this team. They are looking like just that, a team, for the first time since the 2013 Currie Cup. They are playing for each other and are willing to be bold and adventurous on the field. I was gutted at the loss, but for a change it was because I felt we should have won, not at the performance delivered by my Sharks.
Hats off to Rob Du Preez for not only his coaching, but also for bringing back the vibe and culture which so many of us associate with the Sharks.
Agreed, our biggest concern is discipline at the moment. A lot happens in the trenches (rucks & mauls) but the players need to be smart about it (Richie Macaw). Still upset about the inconsistent calls made on the weekend, but this team has come a long way from where we were last year! The intent shown is very exciting. Massive defensive effort from the team so far, one comment though would be for the lazy runners…they need to tackle, get up as quickly as possible and fill a gap. The game is all about numbers…to create those 2 on 1′s we need 15 guys on their feet supporting and not a couple of bodies laying on the ground. Extremely excited of what lies ahead, if we continue improving each week we will make a BIG challenge for the title come end of the season!!
Nice article! You’re right, discipline and adapting to the ref now needs improvement.
@vanmartin (Comment 4) : What i would like to know is how complaints on the reffing is done and what procedures, outcomes etc. Would be nice to know if the Sharks lodged a complaint against last weeks useless bunch.i.e. ref and TMO touchtudges dont get much say
@Dunx (Comment 5) : The problem with teams or fans laying complaints is it never helps the team in the future… There will always be off the field chatter over “special” decisions… but the last thing you need is to get on a refs wrong side… because then it becomes an uphill battle…
@Dunx (Comment 5) : Not sure how that works and whether it’s even made public. How do you feel your SuperBru picks work out? I missed out on a lot of margin points but somehow I still managed to climb four places on the SW leaderboard which feels nothing short of miraculous.
@Warren Harvey (Comment 6) : Interesting point.
@Warren Harvey (Comment 6) :”but the last thing you need is to get on a refs wrong side”
If this is his good side ,I ‘d hate to see how we would fare if we got on Greef/van Heerden’s his bad side…
Agreed, our discipline needs a lot of work, we are ranked 2nd in the competition on penalties conceded (43) so far, we are not going to win any trophy if that number continues to grow at its current rate. We are also making a lot of handling errors, 181 so far! That’s a lot! 5th highest of all teams.
@Quintin (Comment 10) : hey at least we’re in the top of the log in some area’s!!!
Nice one Rob. Ja must say I also take a lot of optimism out of the performances to date. This is still a growing side and they’re getting better almost every match. Think they used a lot of points scoring opportunities that they had against the Lions. Only started to struggle at the end of the game when they were under pressure. Just hope they’re able to show that that can produce back to back great performances and not slip in intensity as they did against the Kings!
@JD (Comment 12) : Many teams have had a last 10 min altitude blow out at Ellis Park ,or whatever it is called this week.
At home against one of the weaker teams travelling halfway across the galaxy. Only one way this can go.
@McLovin (Comment 14) : “one of the weaker teams”? You on crack bro?
@robdylan (Comment 15) : They beat the Kings away ( who doesn’t), then the Cheetahs, Reds and Lions B-team at home. Easy pickings.
Seriously though, Sharks should take this. By 15 at least is my prediction.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : LOL. I’ve missed you bro. Any chance you’re in the City tomorrow?
@robdylan (Comment 18) : Maybe. What have you got in mind?
@McLovin (Comment 19) : I’m having leaving drinks (changing jobs)…. but extended a general invite to anyone I know. Liverpool Street Station
Optimistic, hell yeah…..Thoma du Toit – 21, Franco Marais – 24, Ruan Botha – 25, Ettienne Osthuizen – 24, Stephan Lewies – 25, The Dup Twins 21 each, Tera Mthembu – 26, Curwin – 19, Inny Radebe – 22, Jeremy Ward – 21, Lukhanyo Am – 23, Andre Esterhuizen – 23, Kobus van Wyk – 25. In effect a very young team but showing signs of lots of maturity (well coahed) Keep this team together for a few years and we are sure to see something special.
@McLovin (Comment 14) : Sweet mother of baby Buddha, do you ever let up?
@robdylan (Comment 20) : Congrats on the new job. And thanks for the invite but will have to pass unfortunately. I lack the social skills and personality to sucessfully mingle with large groups of strangers.
@Culling Song (Comment 22) : I try to. Really I do. But it’s pathological.
Anyone know what the deal is with private ownership of provincial sides? Since you can now buy 73% or something.
@The hound (Comment 13) : personally I think it was more the pressure on them to score and score quickly that made them rush things that caused it but yes don’t think the altitude helped the situation.
@McLovin (Comment 25) : why you thinking of buying a team? Bulls might be cheap seeing how they’re doing this year!!!
@McLovin (Comment 23) : it’s Rob do you really think a large group of people are going to pitch to say good bye?!?!?!
@Dunx (Comment 5) : The Sharks can obviously lodge a complaint with SANZAAR, Lyndon Bray will respond that they reviewed it and found nothing wrong (or that one or two decisions was wrong)
Alternatively they can ask WR for clarification on specific decisions, which will then be published as part of the Rugby laws.
The best the Sharks can hope for is a moral victory on one or two decisions.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 21) : add Ginger Giant, Coenie, Vermeulen, Andrews, Terra, April, Smith, Nkosi all not pushing pension Sharks looks in good shape but one thing is missing…….. a good quality young scrummy!!!!
The Sharks have some great young talent coming through that should do well for them this year but especially the next few years. Thomas the Tank, Etienne Oosthuizen, Ruan Botha, the Twins, Curwin Bosch, Kobus van Wyk and Lukhanyo Am are real talents to build with. Some of the other youngsters I have seen enough of to comment. And I feel Andre Esterhuizen needs to re-invent himself, an obvious talent but seems to have been cast as a defensive 12 and his attack seems to suffer
@Baylion (Comment 29) : but by doing so piss off a lot of other people that might be officiating games in the future!?!?!? Think it’s better to discuss it with local ref council to show you’re not really happy with the rulings. Personally I think some media already made a huge fuss about it so power that be would know about it, so maybe what needed to be said has been said and time to move on and focus on the future!!!
@JD (Comment 27) : Buy them and close them down.
@JD (Comment 28) : Funny. I’m sure there will be plenty of people. Even if only to make sure he really leaves.
Sorry Rob. Love you really.
@JD (Comment 32) : Not really, it’s done regularly although SANZAAR don’t seem to publish the results of their reviews anymore. The WR clarifications are standard stuff
Obviously these complaints / queries can be taken up with SA Referees for review. Each ref supposedly goes through a peer review after every match anyway.
Especially now with the stricter application of high tackles/neck contact it could be worth teams’ while to get clarification