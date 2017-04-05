Multi-national panel for Sharks against Jaguares

After the nightmare performance last week of what I’ll name the “platteland quartet” up in Johannesburg, the Sharks will, I’m sure, be pleased that this weekend’s home fixture against the Jaguares will be handled by a cosmopolitan and distinctly neutral refereeing panel.

32-year-old Aussie Angus Gardner, a fair and sensible referee who has been on the SANZAAR panel since 2014 will be the man in the middle, with Kiwi Ben O’Keefe running one of the touchlines. The second Assistant Ref is Stuart Berry.

We still have the genius of Marius Jonker to contend with in the TMO booth, but perhaps, with luck, Gardner and his team will be able to overrule any true clangers coming from upstairs this week. Let’s hope so anyway.