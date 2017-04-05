Multi-national panel for Sharks against Jaguares

After the nightmare performance last week of what I’ll name the “platteland quartet” up in Johannesburg, the Sharks will, I’m sure, be pleased that this weekend’s home fixture against the Jaguares will be handled by a cosmopolitan and distinctly neutral refereeing panel.
32-year-old Aussie Angus Gardner, a fair and sensible referee who has been on the SANZAAR panel since 2014 will be the man in the middle, with Kiwi Ben O’Keefe running one of the touchlines. The second Assistant Ref is Stuart Berry.
We still have the genius of Marius Jonker to contend with in the TMO booth, but perhaps, with luck, Gardner and his team will be able to overrule any true clangers coming from upstairs this week. Let’s hope so anyway.Tweet
I asked this question on another thread and never got an answer, who is the ranking official i.e who has the final say, ref on the field or TMO.,
In Bloem Peyper over ruled the TMO,In Jhb vanHeerden was very much subservient to Greef
@The hound (Comment 1) : Ref is chief in charge….He has the final say (as far as I know)
@FireTheLooser (Comment 2) : yes. Ref is in charge.
@The hound (Comment 1) : Van Heerden didnt want to overrule his chairman.
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Certainly didn’t seem this way on Sat, with the ref taking all guidance from Greef unfortunately, but releived that we will have a more neutral team for this upcoming game.
@The hound (Comment 1) : Mallet and Brosnihan were asking the same question 2 weeks ago.
@The hound (Comment 1) : @robdylan (Comment 3) : I do get the feeling that the ref’s personality, their personal approach and possibly in some cases their relationship with the rest of the panel comes into play here. So yes, technically the on-field ref is in charge but in practical terms we may see a more ‘fluid’ dynamic between ref and TMO throughout the game. I often get the feeling that some refs place a lot of trust in the judgement of their TMO’s while other seem far more reluctant.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) :My understanding is that the ref and his two assistants run the game, only in the case of there being no collusion between the ref and his assistant is the T,MO called in to technically go back and review situation.
The TMO is only called in as a last resort.
Greef never followed this protocol after Esterhuizen try was scored and awarded un onsulted he overuled the on field decision and took the game back at least 6 moves and declared the try void.
Definitely assuming the role of the senior official in that game
@robdylan (Comment 3) : Any hints on the line-up for Saturday?
OK let’s see how the international panel goes!!!
Go Sharks!!!
@The hound (Comment 8) : I’d like to see Mr Grief er Greef try to ” assume” anything once I get the opportunity to have a friendly word with him. Of course I’m about as intimidating as a Bulls team on the Super rugby log, but I’ve seen people cross streets in a hurry to avoid me when I take the kids.to the beach for a run… Funny how a Bullterrier and a Pitbullterrier intimidate some people
@Original Pierre (Comment 11) : this is great
@Original Pierre (Comment 11) : : Greef is also a dog he would probably get down on all fours and smell their arses
@The hound (Comment 8) : Yeah, well that discussion was about a referal from the ref and then him not heeding the TMO’s recommendation. The idea of the TMO policing the ref and linesmen was not even considered.
@boertjie101 (Comment 9) : no, not really. They’ve mostly been at Bok camp
No doubt the officials will do a cracking job. Respect to persons willing to do the job.
@boertjie101 (Comment 9) : @robdylan (Comment 15) : if that’s the case I’d expect the same match day 23 as for the Lions game except maybe if the Ginger Giant is fit he could be starting at 6 or be on the bench.
@JD (Comment 17) : He will most likely be introduced from the bench but I’m so glad he’s almost back again! I’m not happy with Terra thus far, I was really hoping to see him become a regular name when talking about loosies but he’s been flying under the radar.
@robdylan (Comment 15) : Bok camps are redundant – Sharks, Lions and Streamers are all embracing a more fluid game style…..Adapt the Bok game plan to emulate these three teams, pick the core from these three teams (not difficult), and let them do what they’ve been doing all season.