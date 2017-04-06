Two changes for Sharks

Rob du Preez has made just two rotational changes to his starting pack for Saturday’s clash against the Jaguares at Kings Park, welcoming back Beast Mtawarira in one of them.
The big Bok, who missed last week’s trip to Joburg due to family bereavement, returns in the number 1 jersey for Thomas du Toit, with the latter moving to the bench. The other change up front sees Ruan Botha given a rest – he’ll play off the bench with Stephan Lewies set to start in the number 5 jersey.
Curwin Bosch and Garth April will reprise their roles at flyhalf and fullback respectively, while Inny Radebe will hope to earn a second cap this week off the bench. Changes to the replacements see Philip van der Walt come in for Jacques Vermeulen and Chiliboy Ralepelle take over from Stephan Coetzee.
Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt , 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Inny-Christian Radebe.
Good team!!!
Go Sharks!!!
Very good team. I really like what I see form the Sharks lately. Really proud of the boytjies these days
Can’t wait to hear how the commentaters will be pronouncing Jaguares this week.
Expecting a few cards. Jaguares always cop one or two.
@McLovin (Comment 4) : Why are the refs so against them? They should lodge a complaint.
Nice team, seems even stronger than last weeks in fact with Beast, Chiliboy and Phillip back in the mix.
Seems like Keegan’s going to have to play his way back in the team, if he is in fact back to fully fit.
Why didn’t Chilli play last week??
@The hound (Comment 7) : quad strain, I believe
Good looking team!!! Go Sharks!!!
@robdylan (Comment 8) : Thanx,recon I could develop quad strain as well just by looking at Malcom Marx
@McLovin (Comment 3) : Ja that’s always fun seeing it done in 50 different ways!!! And that’s only Owen!!!
@McLovin (Comment 4) : game might end with only 7 players from each team!
Nice to see Phillip back. Should add some welcome fire to the Sharks engine room in the second half.
@McLovin (Comment 5) :
@vanmartin (Comment 13) : yes for sure!!! Was so sad that Ginger giant was not playing against Cheetahs would have loved to meet him!!! Maybe next time!!!
just about the ideal team
Box tickets for Saturday’s game? check
Travel and braai arrangements? check
Getting out of work obligations and tight deadlines? – heart breakingly, gut wrenchingly impossible!
Great looking team! We have a serious need for a proper fetcher. Terra’s a 7 (runner not a forger). We miss Bismark & Marcell!! Can’t wait for the game, hopefully our discipline is a lot better! Go Sharks!
@EugeneVT (Comment 18) : Aaah Marcel,Marcel.my dream was always for a loose trio of the twins and Marcel,best Durban born and developed loose trio in the history of rugby.
That is about the best team we can put out. Bar Lambie it’s about full strength. Really excited about this game. If we can play like we did against the Lions, we will hurt the Jags. Is it just me or is there something really special brewing at the Tank? It’s a real pleasure watching our guys play attractive but yet structured rugby. Well done to RdP and co. Kobus van Wyk has been in red hot form. Our forwards are getting the upper hand against most teams thus far. Our backs are starting to show some very sleek skills and we seem to be a check of alot fitter than previous years. Our depth is also growing along nicely. Making us all proud of the black and white
Meh. …..
@The hound (Comment 19) : Yeah, that would have been a trio feared by any opposition!! Hopefully we have some youngster who is the next “Marcell” that can join up with the twins in the future….
If Happy Sindane can land a few more massive 3pointers this weekend, we should be able to beat these Argies easily enough…