Two changes for Sharks

Rob du Preez has made just two rotational changes to his starting pack for Saturday’s clash against the Jaguares at Kings Park, welcoming back Beast Mtawarira in one of them.

The big Bok, who missed last week’s trip to Joburg due to family bereavement, returns in the number 1 jersey for Thomas du Toit, with the latter moving to the bench. The other change up front sees Ruan Botha given a rest – he’ll play off the bench with Stephan Lewies set to start in the number 5 jersey.

Curwin Bosch and Garth April will reprise their roles at flyhalf and fullback respectively, while Inny Radebe will hope to earn a second cap this week off the bench. Changes to the replacements see Philip van der Walt come in for Jacques Vermeulen and Chiliboy Ralepelle take over from Stephan Coetzee.

Sharks: 15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt , 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Inny-Christian Radebe.