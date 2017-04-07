Late Sharks changes

Inny Radebe will earn his first Super Rugby start tomorrow when he wears the number 10 jersey for the Sharks against the Jaguares at Kings Park.

Rob du Preez has lost Garth April to an unspecified injury ahead of the game and has thus reshuffled his back division, with Curwin Bosch moving to the last line of defence and Radebe coming up off the bench.

Rhyno Smith, who has yet to see action this season, has been promoted to the match 23.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt , 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith.