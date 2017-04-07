robdylan

Late Sharks changes


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 7 Apr 2017 at 17:38
Inny Radebe will earn his first Super Rugby start tomorrow when he wears the number 10 jersey for the Sharks against the Jaguares at Kings Park.

Rob du Preez has lost Garth April to an unspecified injury ahead of the game and has thus reshuffled his back division, with Curwin Bosch moving to the last line of defence and Radebe coming up off the bench.

Rhyno Smith, who has yet to see action this season, has been promoted to the match 23.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt , 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith.



  • I am not anti Inny, but i think this is not the right move for this reason alone, CB has just settled and is also starting to gel with the players outside him in defense and attack, I believe another fullback should be found to let CB settle at 10, if this backfires we will have a huge setback. you cannot chop and change your 9/10/12 every week, you need consistent selection

    Comment 1, posted at 07.04.17 17:57:26 by sharks_lover
    sharks_lover
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Eish, trial by fire.

    Comment 2, posted at 07.04.17 18:02:53 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 2) : this worries me, surely Smith to 15 a better option and if he is not match fit bring in another 11 and play Mvovo at 15

    Far better to have kept CB at 10

    Comment 3, posted at 07.04.17 18:06:11 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • I’m not going to second guess Rob and his coaching crew. Good luck Inny!

    Comment 4, posted at 07.04.17 18:19:20 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorshark
    		 

  • One of the reason I think Rob will have gone with this is the lateness of the change. Most of the backup played a full game today. Inny and Bosch will have run in these positions at practice this week.

    Comment 5, posted at 07.04.17 18:21:05 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorshark
    		 

  • This game is going to brutal so the coach knows what is best for this…

    Comment 6, posted at 07.04.17 18:51:48 by Sharkfinn

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Why contract the Frog and then not play him?

    Comment 7, posted at 07.04.17 19:03:00 by Loosehead

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Creevy and co push the envelope on physical play.

    Comment 8, posted at 07.04.17 19:05:26 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Looks like April has a calf strain…

    Comment 9, posted at 07.04.07 19:08:04 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • If we start Inny, I would have played Claasens with him. He would do a much better job of taking the pressure of his 10.

    Comment 10, posted at 07.04.17 19:09:02 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Loosehead (Comment 7) : To be fair, all these guys are contracted…Rob has done a good job so far of playing the right guys at the right time. So I back him. Inny did a good job last Saturday. Poitrenaud has been shaky so far…so I can’t see too much wrong with the thinking.

    Comment 11, posted at 07.04.17 19:12:44 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

