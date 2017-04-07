robdylan

Super pack for Sharks XV


Odwa Ndungane captains a very experienced Sharks XV outfit in a friendly against the Pumas this afternoon.

Paul Anthony has taken full advantage of players released from Super Rugby duty this weekend, naming a pack containing six players who have played at that level before. Juan Schoeman, Stephan Coetzee and Jacques Vermeulen were all in action at Ellis Park last week, while Johnny Meyer and Jean Droste played for the Sharks earlier in the season. Hyron Andrews, of course, played a good few times last season despite his youth. Wian Vosloo and Francois Kleinhans complete the starting 8.

Damian Stevens and Danrich Visagie form a rather inexperienced halfback pairing, but the centres, Johan Deysel and S’bura Sithole, both have wise heads on their shoulders and will certainly help out. Ndungane is the old man on the right wing, with the far younger Sbu Nkosi playing on the left. Impressive young Courtney Winnaar, a schoolboy star from the Eastern Cape who has joined the Sharks this year, starts at fullback.

The match takes place on KP2 at 3pm today.

Sharks XV:
15 Courtney Winnaar, 14 Odwa Ndungane (c), 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Danrich Visagie, 9 Damian Stevens, 8 Francois Kleinhans, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Jean Droste, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Juan Schoeman
Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Enoch Mnyaka, 19 Andrew Evans, 20 Rowan Gouws, 21 Marius Louw, 22 Khaya Majola, 23 Nkululeko Marwana, 24 Graham Geldenhuys, 25 Rikus Zwart



11 Comments

  • Where and what time is this game?

  • Where’s Smith?

  • @Shakes34 (Comment 1) : sorry, I left that bit out! 3pm, KP2

  • @vanmartin (Comment 2) : dunno. Niggle maybe?

  • @robdylan (Comment 4) : As long as he hasn’t pissed off the coach :mrgreen:

    Although… April has returned from that ordeal a reinvigorated player

  • How did they go against the Griquas last weekend?

  • @robdylan (Comment 3) : Same time as the Sharks game?!

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) : Haven’t found any info anywhere…

  • @pastorshark (Comment 7) : yes, but it was today, not tomorrow :)

    Sharks XV won 48-19.

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) : not so well. Lost quite badly, I believe.

  • @robdylan (Comment 9) : Aha!!! :oops:
    Great result, though!

