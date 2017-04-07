Super Rugby 2017: Round 7 predictions

Firstly, allow me to apologise for the lateness of this thread – but rest assured that you still have time to get your picks in (and take advantage of my superbly accurate predictions) ahead of this round’s first match. I’m always thinking of you guys, see…
Hurricanes v Waratahs (Friday 09h35)
There’s not really much challenge in calling the result of a trans-Tasman clash this year, particularly not if it takes place in New Zealand. The Hurricanes are in great form, the Waratahs not so much so I guess this one is pretty easy. Canes by 10.
Sunwolves v Bulls (Saturday 07h15)
I’m not sure if it’s going against the grain or not here, but I genuinely feel that the Bulls are awful this season and were actually rather lucky to beat the Wolves (their only victory to date) at Loftus last month. The Bulls are at the end of a terrible tour and with rumours of strife within the squad anf injuries to some key players, I just don’t see them winning here. Amazing as it is, I’m calling the Sunwolves to win by 5 points.
Highlanders v Blues (Saturday 09h35)
Tough pick this, since these are the two weaker Kiwi teams this year. As with all derbies, it really could go either way, so let’s back home advantage and call the Highlanders to win this by 4.
Brumbies v Reds (Saturday 11h45)
I think “meh” about sums this one up. Brumbies will win by 5 points at home, but it won’t be entertaining.
Sharks v Jaguares (Saturday 15h05)
A titanic clash awaits at Kings Park and possibly one of the games of the round? The Sharks were sublime at Ellis Park and very unlucky not to come away with the points, but they’ll be up against it this week against a Jaguares team who seem to have found their mojo in this competition. Bok duty means the Sharks are short on practice time this week and may be a little underdone here, but with a win needed to send them happily into their bye week, I’m sure they’ll find a way. Sharks to win by 6 points.
Stormers v Chiefs (Saturday 17h15)
Spicy! The mighty Storm have looked unstoppable so far this year, but for once they face proper opposition here so it’s anyone’s guess how well they’ll do. I want to back the Capetonians to win here, but I just cannot quite make that call. The Chiefs have looked to good (on the whole) this season and will want to put last week’s aberration against the Bulls behind them. Chiefs by 2?
Force v Kings (Sunday 08h05)
Dare we dream here? It would be great to see the Kings pick up an unlikely tour scalp and against the Force, they’ll not stand a better chance. Still, I feel that the Kings are not quite there yet in terms of being able to pull off a result on tour, so we’ll call a Force win by around 8 points.
Yup, I have the same calls. The Sunwolwes have been competitive at home and they might just sneak a win.
Good picks, agree on all of them. Bulls are going one step further into darkness after this game. Not a good thing for the Springboks, we need all our teams to be competitive but at least there should be enough quality to choose from between the Sharks, Stormers(we’ll see after the Chiefs game how good they really are) and the Lions.
Time to get some coffee…oh yeah, it’s Friday and there are protests everywhere, beer then
@Pokkel (Comment 1) : Agreed plus the Bulls have a lot of injuries as well.
@Quintin (Comment 3) : And they are resting some of there Boks.
@Pokkel (Comment 4) : Resting Pollard and Lood strengthens the Bulls side
@Baylion (Comment 5) : Ja well….still hope they lose.
Reckon you left off a zero on the Chiefs prediction.
Good to see the Waratahs giving the Canes a run for their money.
Bulls to surprise us all and absolutely spank the Sunwolves.
Well done on the first BP…
Good picks…i’d expect the bulls to scrape it through though & hoping we will put in another big performance and properly beat the Jaguares!
Canes by 10, did I say?
@robdylan (Comment 12) : GREAT CALL CAPTAIN!!!
There are a few games this week that can go either way.
Blitzboks beat the Frogs. Business as usual.
@robdylan (Comment 12) : I picked Canes by 12…who was the idiot that missed that one conversion?!
Same picks, by the way…bar one: I backed the Bulls…surely?
Chiefs by 2? Did you mean to say 12 or 20. I feel you are missing a digit.
@pastorshark (Comment 17) : Ja I think the bulls will either scrape this one or put on a one-time only performance and win convincingly. ..then immediate sink back into the shadows.
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : I hope so…I mean I hope so for the last bit…
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : Did actually for a little while last week, look like bulls knew how to play the game. Maybe they find some more of that this week?
@robdylan (Comment 12) : well done Rob! Maybe we should start calling you Kuga cause you’re on fire!!!
@JD (Comment 22) :