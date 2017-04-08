Sharks hold on for vital win

The Sharks have recorded a nail-biting 18-13 victory over los Jaguares at Kings Park in a game where attractive, low-error rugby was definitely not the winner.
With 17 handling errors apiece, neither side managed to get on top of their own error rate in this game and much of it was spent with the teams feeling each other out in between the two 22 metre lines, running into opposition players and knocking the ball on willy-nilly. Uncompromising gain-line defence from the visitors had the Sharks scratching their heads for much of the game, with new flyhalf Inny Radebe certainly looking short of ideas when he did have the ball in hand.
The Sharks got off to a decent start when Cobus Reinach ripped the ball out of a Jaguares hand in a tackle and sprinted down the right hand flank for a great solo score. Poor discipline from the Sharks, though, handed the advantage back to the Jaguares, who went ahead 6-5 before missing two further penalty attempts in quick succession. The Sharks were rewarded for a rare period of constructive play when Curwin Bosch put over a penalty ten minutes before the break and they turned holding a slender 8-6 advantage, with Bosch coming within inches of scoring as the half drew to a close.
A strong start to the second period saw Andre Esterhuizen score a great try in the 43rd minute; Bosch’s conversion took the Sharks out to 15-6, but they battled to kick on from there and were unable to score a third try for a bonus point, despite the Jaguares being reduced to 14 after Nicolas Sanchez tackled Inny Radebe without the ball. In fact, it was the visitors who made a game of it when captain Gus Creevey burrowed over despite the numerical disadvantage; at 13-15 down, the Jaguares were looking at an upset.
Credit to Thomas du Toit, though, who came on and put in a number of dominant scrum displays, one of which won the penalty that ultimately sealed the result. Bosch made no mistake and the Sharks will go into their bye week having made up vital ground on their conference rivals.
Sharks (18): Tries Reinach, Esterhuizen. Conversion Bosch. Penalties Bosch (2)
Jaguares (13): Try Creevy. Conversion Excurra. Penalties Sanchez (2)
Mthembu’s captaincy was sorely missed when he went off. Let’s not sacrifice that element of the game again. When is Keegan back?
Not great rugby by the Sharks but a great victory for the Sharks!!!
@GreatSharksays (Comment 1) : Ja personally I think one of the twins should have been subbed.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 1) : Who took over?
@GreatSharksays (Comment 1) : Beast, ginger, AE, mock, etc all can captain. Keegan in recent times has been a walking penalty, we’ll be fine without him
@GreatSharksays (Comment 1) : Mid to late May.
@Die Kriek (Comment 4) : Think it was Marais. We kicked for the corner twice instead of going for the points. At the stage the score was 15 – 6. We lost the lineouts and found ourselves back in our 22 from which they were able to score a goal. Boys still played well, we were up against a very physical side that didn’t fold to our big boy tactics which other teams won’t cope think…
@JD (Comment 3) : Agreed.
@jdolivier (Comment 5) : Don’t agree and I think today was evidence of that. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion though.
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : Thanks. Still a long time to go.
We would have also murdered the Lions on the scoreboard had Peyper reffed that game.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 9) : Of course we all have the right to an opinion, we have a wealth of talent and leaders.
Peyper just got a new wine farm in stellenbosch, very harsh on the chiefs around the neck, not so much the stormers
Nope stormers deserved that win they played hard and showed some of the best defence I seen in this series. Yes a little luck but mostly hard work and skill. Our score would be different if we had that level of defence and good tackling. Congrats stormers.
@coolfusion (Comment 14) : What a lovely grown up response.
@coolfusion (Comment 14) : Burns my nuts to say it, but you are correct, the stormers did play a great game
@GreatSharksays (Comment 1) : How exactly was his captaincy missed? When the sharks had advantage and then knocked the ball on just before Reinachs “second” try, the ref then gave the ball to the jaguares. If Mtembu was awake he would have questioned the ref about that, because advantage hadn’t been called over, so it should have been our ball. He’s not adding much on the field either. Keegan returning will be a welcome boost to the sharks.
Even though it was a poor game with a lot of mistakes it was an excellent win for the Sharks. Congrats guys
@Baylion (Comment 18) : Thanks, wonderful gesture
@jdolivier (Comment 19) : Keeps our conference interesting
@Baylion (Comment 20) : Will make for a mouthwatering encounter in Durban
Got back from the game and watched it again on the PVR.
Radebe was seriously dog shit,totally out of his depth and once again defended on the wing.
Bosch on the other hand is sublime, shades of Andre Joubert with that silky gliding run.
Reinarch was brilliant and utter crap sometimes in the same movement.
To win a game like this against really hard opposition with our yo yo 9,10 combination is no mean feat.
There are so many great players in the team ,but games are lost at 9 and 10 ,imagine this Sharks team with Aaron Smith or Beauden Barritt.
I know that I run the risk of offending the Radebe fan club here,but the guy just doesn’t belong at this level
There is so much to love about this team but they deserve a better chance at winning which the current 9 and 10 are not delivering.
@coolfusion (Comment 14) : Yah. Also thought they were really excellent tonight, outplayed the Chiefs and fully deserved the win. I think our power can hurt them, but we’ll have to be right on top of our game…
We had a really lovely afternoon at the game with a heap of friends from the midlands. The rugby was very frustrating at times, mostly quite poor with hints of the sublime mixed in. But that was a very important win and I am super chuffed that we achieved it. Thanks boys…
Well done guys on a hard fought win. Inny not ready to start. Bosch was again really good and must remain at 10. A lot of attacking play and momentum was lost by poor hands and decisions from Inny. I think that he has the ability to be a really good FH but lacks the composure. If you go back to CC last year he also struggled against the top teams but was brilliant against the weak ones.
It seems to me that at home, the Sharks sometimes play in their heads and are more hesitant, like against the Kings and Jaguares as opposed to away, like against the lions or cheetahs. The only truly dominant home display has been against the waratahs. The Radebe experiment was a little more productive than the Ben10 experiment but only slightly. Rob had balls to try it however until Lambie returns it’s Bosch as fly half. IMHO.
Cobus Reinach was good. Some of you on this site are blinded by your dislike of him to appreciate the value of CR to the team. He was vital in us winning ie. ripped the ball and ran 60m to score when the Jaguares were attacking and the try saving tackle. This guy does this almost every game. Yes he makes mistakes but like it or not he’s the best we have not Claasens.