robdylan

Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Jaguares


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 8 Apr 2017 at 13:12
Tagged with : ,

We’re back in Durban and the Sharks will be hoping to put on a great show for their fans today.

This is a conference derby, making victory so much more important for both teams. Kick-off at Kings Park is at 15h05.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt , 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith.

Jaguares: 15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Bautista Ezcurra, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera.
Replacements: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Felipe Arregui, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Rodrigo Baez, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Santiago Gonzales Iglesias, 23 Santiago Cordero.



197 Comments

  • Feel a little bit nervous about this game.

    • Comment 1, posted at 08.04.17 14:44:23 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Seat taken in warm sunshine…bring it in!

    • Comment 2, posted at 08.04.17 14:59:32 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 2) : Just worried about Inn and Reinach combo. How do you feel?

    • Comment 3, posted at 08.04.17 15:01:45 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Reinach has pace. Scores from a turnover on his own 22

    • Comment 4, posted at 08.04.17 15:12:52 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 5-0 to the Sharks

    • Comment 5, posted at 08.04.17 15:13:57 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks sloppy on attack today

    • Comment 6, posted at 08.04.17 15:16:13 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That was binding on the arm

    • Comment 7, posted at 08.04.17 15:18:37 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We’re up on the board, but our intensity has been so good…5-3 after 12 mins…

    • Comment 8, posted at 08.04.17 15:18:42 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 5-3 after Beast is pinged at the scrum

    • Comment 9, posted at 08.04.17 15:18:55 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 3) : Not so worried about that…but our intensity is not there…mind you, that was just a bad mistake by Inny…

    • Comment 10, posted at 08.04.17 15:20:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Inny needs to settle

    • Comment 11, posted at 08.04.17 15:20:14 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Crowd is also very quiet…

    • Comment 12, posted at 08.04.17 15:20:59 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 5-6 after 15 mins…come on men!!

    • Comment 13, posted at 08.04.17 15:21:39 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 6-5 Jags lead

    • Comment 14, posted at 08.04.17 15:21:42 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Loose again by the Sharks…ARGH£!

    • Comment 15, posted at 08.04.17 15:22:28 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Better by Inny, but loose from Esterhuizen this time…

    • Comment 16, posted at 08.04.17 15:23:57 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Jags punishing Sharks mistakes on attack making metres and only getting hauled in near the try line.

    • Comment 17, posted at 08.04.17 15:24:40 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Mvovo is hurt…

    • Comment 18, posted at 08.04.17 15:25:07 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Jags penalty hits the upright…great recovery and then break by the Sharks…ends in a penalty to the Jaguars!

    • Comment 19, posted at 08.04.17 15:26:35 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks conceding way too many penalties

    • Comment 20, posted at 08.04.17 15:26:37 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well, this ref certainly can’t remember where he gave a penalty…that’s twice now that the mark is given more then five metres,from the infringement…

    • Comment 21, posted at 08.04.17 15:27:47 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 20) : its very easy to be conceeding penalties when the ref warns the opposition but penalises you

    • Comment 22, posted at 08.04.17 15:27:50 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Fortunately Sanchez misses

    • Comment 23, posted at 08.04.17 15:28:05 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Jags miss another…

    • Comment 24, posted at 08.04.17 15:28:42 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Wake up Sharks!!

    • Comment 25, posted at 08.04.17 15:29:17 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ward on for Mvovo, Am to wing…Sharks stuff up the lineout drive! Come oooooon!!!

    • Comment 26, posted at 08.04.17 15:30:13 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • How did the Sharks screw that up

    • Comment 27, posted at 08.04.17 15:34:35 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great hands Sharks, wonderful break, but can’t round off…damn…a bit unlucky there…

    • Comment 28, posted at 08.04.17 15:35:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Some better play, but all a bit frantic. Patience men…

    • Comment 29, posted at 08.04.17 15:36:59 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • That has to be yellow…no arms whatsoever on Inny!

    • Comment 30, posted at 08.04.17 15:37:51 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Lucky to receive only a penalty

    • Comment 31, posted at 08.04.17 15:38:54 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Penalty but no yellow… :shock:

    • Comment 32, posted at 08.04.17 15:39:11 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Once again … our opponents getting off lucky

    • Comment 33, posted at 08.04.17 15:39:18 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks need to settle now. 8-6

    • Comment 34, posted at 08.04.17 15:39:39 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How are we leading after such poor play so far? 8-6 after 29 mins…

    • Comment 35, posted at 08.04.17 15:40:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Reinaaaaach damn it!

    • Comment 36, posted at 08.04.17 15:41:16 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks seems a bit flat footed today. Last week seemed to have taken a lot out of them

    • Comment 37, posted at 08.04.17 15:44:18 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • None of the Argies retreated out of the 10 there…young Gardener is missing a good game…

    • Comment 38, posted at 08.04.17 15:45:33 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Inny needs to be a bit more decisive.

    • Comment 39, posted at 08.04.17 15:46:34 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 37) : Really flat…can’t believe we’re actually leading this game. Hang in there, men!

    • Comment 40, posted at 08.04.17 15:46:43 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Haha…take on both twins…that’s a good idea… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 41, posted at 08.04.17 15:47:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks lucky to get away without been pinged there

    • Comment 42, posted at 08.04.17 15:47:32 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 42) : Yup…

    • Comment 43, posted at 08.04.17 15:47:58 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Also where is our penalty when they knock on and their lock takes the ball in a way offside position? penalty against Mvovo when he was offside.

    • Comment 44, posted at 08.04.17 15:48:15 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • More mistakes…mistakes, mistakes, mistakes…luck to get away with that…

    • Comment 45, posted at 08.04.17 15:49:21 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • must say Sharks show no intensity today.

    • Comment 46, posted at 08.04.17 15:49:28 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks playing behind the advantage line and almost let in a try

    • Comment 47, posted at 08.04.17 15:49:31 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 44) : He’s missed it twice against them but also once against us just now…

    • Comment 48, posted at 08.04.17 15:50:41 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • They need a PK to wake up :evil:

    • Comment 49, posted at 08.04.17 15:50:46 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks need to first create some momentum with the forwards.

    • Comment 50, posted at 08.04.17 15:51:31 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nothing working for the Sharks today

    • Comment 51, posted at 08.04.17 15:53:50 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Really…this ref is missing a good – well not so good – game…how did he miss that deliberate knock?!?!? Based on other games in the last two weeks that should have been a yellow…

    • Comment 52, posted at 08.04.17 15:53:54 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Eish why has our play at KP gotten so poor??

    • Comment 53, posted at 08.04.17 15:54:48 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • And that very sub-par piece of reffing brings to an end a very sub-par half of rugby!

    • Comment 54, posted at 08.04.17 15:54:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Any dependable live stream feed where I can watch this in SA?

    • Comment 55, posted at 08.04.17 15:55:12 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks need to make more use the maul. That almost worked out in the end

    • Comment 56, posted at 08.04.17 15:55:24 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 56) : We are not playing to any of our strengths.

    • Comment 57, posted at 08.04.17 15:56:51 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Last week we were told ‘the ref always favours the home team’. So what the fuck is this now?

    • Comment 58, posted at 08.04.17 15:58:34 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 50) : Yeah, very frantic, no patience…we were on top in those last 10 mins but nothing to show for it…

    • Comment 59, posted at 08.04.17 15:59:40 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • What has happened to us. We looks out of sorts. I feel Inny and Bosch play making combo is not working. Smith needs to come on and Bosch moved to 10.

    • Comment 60, posted at 08.04.17 15:59:58 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Reinach is having a 50-50 game, Inny is way out of his depth, kills almost every move he participates in

    • Comment 61, posted at 08.04.17 16:00:08 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 58) : I don’t really think he’s favouring…he’s just kak… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 62, posted at 08.04.17 16:00:48 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 58) : lots of shoulders from the Jags and only one penalty

    • Comment 63, posted at 08.04.17 16:00:51 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 8-6 halftime, by the way…

    • Comment 64, posted at 08.04.17 16:01:42 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 61) : Reinach is taking too much time on the ball but then Inny is too indecisive as well.

    • Comment 65, posted at 08.04.17 16:02:35 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 63) : There were quite a few shoulder-high tackles by us too and he hasn’t blown it much…so much for consistency from one game to the next…

    • Comment 66, posted at 08.04.17 16:03:10 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 62) : Not the best game from the ref, Sharks or Jags for that matter

    • Comment 67, posted at 08.04.17 16:04:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 57) : We need to bring our loosies into play, more mauls and drives on the fringes

    • Comment 68, posted at 08.04.17 16:05:52 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 68) : exactly, pull their defenses in etc

    • Comment 69, posted at 08.04.17 16:07:05 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • That is much better

    • Comment 70, posted at 08.04.17 16:08:23 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great play Sharks to start the half but again can’t finish…

    • Comment 71, posted at 08.04.17 16:08:41 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Not looking bad, Am needs to take a step back and work on his handling still not great

    • Comment 72, posted at 08.04.17 16:09:12 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • A few more of those. Tire the Jags

    • Comment 73, posted at 08.04.17 16:10:29 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Much better Sharks!

    • Comment 74, posted at 08.04.17 16:10:33 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 68) : See what happens when we drive the maul?? lol

    • Comment 75, posted at 08.04.17 16:10:35 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Tryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

    • Comment 76, posted at 08.04.17 16:11:14 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • That is how you do it

    • Comment 77, posted at 08.04.17 16:11:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kick to the corner and score!!!! Muuuuuch better!

    • Comment 78, posted at 08.04.17 16:11:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Esterhuizen is in…great play Sharks…

    • Comment 79, posted at 08.04.17 16:11:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 15-6

    • Comment 80, posted at 08.04.17 16:12:05 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 15-6 after 44 mins…keep this going…

    • Comment 81, posted at 08.04.17 16:12:34 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good play from Coenie and quick service from Reinach

    • Comment 82, posted at 08.04.17 16:12:51 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Oops…poor kick receipt by the Sharks! Concentrate…

    • Comment 83, posted at 08.04.17 16:13:39 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And we revert to type.

    • Comment 84, posted at 08.04.17 16:14:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And then an extremely sloppy lineout…very poor when we just needed to consolidate…

    • Comment 85, posted at 08.04.17 16:14:20 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good lineout steal saves us…right, got away with that…pull it together now…

    • Comment 86, posted at 08.04.17 16:15:13 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Luckily the Jags are as sloppy as the Sharks

    • Comment 87, posted at 08.04.17 16:17:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lucky, lucky…they were away and the 9 drops it. Come on Sharks! Tighten up a bit…

    • Comment 88, posted at 08.04.17 16:17:51 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 87) : Yup…

    • Comment 89, posted at 08.04.17 16:18:26 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Now men…now…

    • Comment 90, posted at 08.04.17 16:18:54 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Reinach scores…TMO to check…

    • Comment 91, posted at 08.04.17 16:19:55 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • No try…

    • Comment 92, posted at 08.04.17 16:21:03 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ref plays no advantage to the Sharks. He has the short term memory of a gnat

    • Comment 93, posted at 08.04.17 16:21:37 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • So at the risk of whinging…that was a fair call…no try…but before our knock he was playing advantage to us…and now it’s their scrum? Where’s the advantage ref?

    • Comment 94, posted at 08.04.17 16:22:07 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 93) : Exactly…just like he goes back and gives penalties 10m from the mark where he first gave advantage! My word…

    • Comment 95, posted at 08.04.17 16:23:21 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 94) : @Bokhoring (Comment 93) : :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

    • Comment 96, posted at 08.04.17 16:23:36 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 94) : Tera should have reminded him there

    • Comment 97, posted at 08.04.17 16:23:37 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Absolutely…speaking of whom…Ginger on for Tera…

    • Comment 98, posted at 08.04.17 16:25:11 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Almost all the Sharks reserves on…just Chilli and Rhyno to come…

    • Comment 99, posted at 08.04.17 16:26:19 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • As it stands Sharks are 1 try away from a bonus point

    • Comment 100, posted at 08.04.17 16:28:24 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Much better play.

    • Comment 101, posted at 08.04.17 16:28:49 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Finally a much deserved yellow to the Jags…come on boys…in for the kill!!

    • Comment 102, posted at 08.04.17 16:28:58 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks starting to click. Good running from Andre

    • Comment 103, posted at 08.04.17 16:29:07 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Noooooo man…holding on…

    • Comment 104, posted at 08.04.17 16:29:48 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Mistakes, mistakes mistakes eish

    • Comment 105, posted at 08.04.17 16:30:54 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Seems Marais is captain?

    • Comment 106, posted at 08.04.17 16:33:02 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 103) : Better play in the second half, but still too many basic mistakes…

    • Comment 107, posted at 08.04.17 16:33:09 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Kak defence from the Sharks

    • Comment 108, posted at 08.04.17 16:34:02 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • TMO to check for a Jags try…with a man down they are on the front foot!

    • Comment 109, posted at 08.04.17 16:34:24 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Short? Can’t see clearly on the big screen…

    • Comment 110, posted at 08.04.17 16:36:00 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • No way in hell they can say that is a try, but they will.

    • Comment 111, posted at 08.04.17 16:36:02 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • No way you can award that. Can’t see any grounding

    • Comment 112, posted at 08.04.17 16:36:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Try?!?! What the hell?

    • Comment 113, posted at 08.04.17 16:36:36 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ball never crossed the line

    • Comment 114, posted at 08.04.17 16:36:54 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • What in the actual hell?!

    • Comment 115, posted at 08.04.17 16:37:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ref was probably thinking of the previous try that he saw

    • Comment 116, posted at 08.04.17 16:37:10 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And that right there. If that’s not clear and obvious bias I don’t know what is

    • Comment 117, posted at 08.04.17 16:37:36 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • My word…

    • Comment 118, posted at 08.04.17 16:38:35 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks need to wake up now

    • Comment 119, posted at 08.04.17 16:38:47 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • He grounded it on his own player

    • Comment 120, posted at 08.04.17 16:39:18 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Please bring Claasens on. Reinach’s service has gone too pot

    • Comment 121, posted at 08.04.17 16:39:47 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That should be a penalty Sharks! Jags knock it…a Jag picks it up in front of his mate…

    • Comment 122, posted at 08.04.17 16:39:55 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 122) : Consistency has been beyond bad, as has his general refereeing

    • Comment 123, posted at 08.04.17 16:40:44 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Suddenly there is a good angle after it was given. Creevy got away with murder and knows it.

    • Comment 124, posted at 08.04.17 16:41:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Crap,Sharks lineout…bloody helllllll!!!!

    • Comment 125, posted at 08.04.17 16:41:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Should have taken the kick for poles.

    • Comment 126, posted at 08.04.17 16:41:52 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 125) : I assume Franco made the call for the corner kick and then stuffed up the throw

    • Comment 127, posted at 08.04.17 16:42:52 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good defence there Sharks…

    • Comment 128, posted at 08.04.17 16:47:11 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks tackling is just shit.

    • Comment 129, posted at 08.04.17 16:48:08 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Come oooooon…great chance goes abegging…

    • Comment 130, posted at 08.04.17 16:48:26 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • That’s why forwards should not do grubbers

    • Comment 131, posted at 08.04.17 16:48:42 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We’re going to lose this at the death aren’t we?

    • Comment 132, posted at 08.04.17 16:49:11 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • This ref sucks

    • Comment 133, posted at 08.04.17 16:49:19 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks have another chance…knock it again…

    • Comment 134, posted at 08.04.17 16:51:02 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • What’s with the tactic of up and unders which no one chases?

    • Comment 135, posted at 08.04.17 16:51:14 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 132) : :shock: :lol:

    • Comment 136, posted at 08.04.17 16:51:23 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Kick it now

    • Comment 137, posted at 08.04.17 16:52:17 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Mooooonster scrum earns the Sharks a penalty…

    • Comment 138, posted at 08.04.17 16:52:25 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Great scrum!!

    • Comment 139, posted at 08.04.17 16:52:29 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Du Toit monster-ed the Argie.

    • Comment 140, posted at 08.04.17 16:52:43 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • 18-13 on 78 minutes…

    • Comment 141, posted at 08.04.17 16:53:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 18-13. Now please don’t stuff up the exit

    • Comment 142, posted at 08.04.17 16:53:34 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I fear we never score BP tries and it will come back to haunt us.

    • Comment 143, posted at 08.04.17 16:53:44 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • It hurts me to say this, especially after the game he’s had today, but it’s time for Beast to make way for the Tank. Our scrums are better by miles when Thomas is on

    • Comment 144, posted at 08.04.17 16:53:59 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Well done Kobus

    • Comment 145, posted at 08.04.17 16:54:05 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great chase and tackle by van Wyk!!

    • Comment 146, posted at 08.04.17 16:54:14 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 144) : That is true

    • Comment 147, posted at 08.04.17 16:54:42 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks knock it in the lineout…again!!! Wth?!

    • Comment 148, posted at 08.04.17 16:54:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Kobus van wyk has been a great purchase

    • Comment 149, posted at 08.04.17 16:54:53 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Another good scrum now

    • Comment 150, posted at 08.04.17 16:55:30 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Game over/

    • Comment 151, posted at 08.04.17 16:56:13 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Another great Thomas scrum…and that’s that…

    • Comment 152, posted at 08.04.17 16:56:16 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks scrape a win. But one they needed to stay in the hunt for a spot

    • Comment 153, posted at 08.04.17 16:56:44 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How the hell did we win that?!

    • Comment 154, posted at 08.04.17 16:56:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 153) : Yup…

    • Comment 155, posted at 08.04.17 16:57:25 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • MOM?? I think Reinach? or AE? or Coenie?

    • Comment 156, posted at 08.04.17 16:58:01 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Could have been a bonus point but 4 log points will do

    • Comment 157, posted at 08.04.17 16:58:22 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We need to work on our passing in the contact situation

    • Comment 158, posted at 08.04.17 16:58:58 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 156) : Thomas for demolishing the Argies scrum when we needed it

    • Comment 159, posted at 08.04.17 16:59:17 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • So in a game that we won, let me just say – for the record: that was a game in which we were poor…and that was a match in which the officiating was abysmal…so many mistakes all around…

    • Comment 160, posted at 08.04.17 16:59:30 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 156) : Thomas for me

    • Comment 161, posted at 08.04.17 16:59:48 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • We still do not it seems know how to handle the humidity. :???:

    • Comment 162, posted at 08.04.17 16:59:48 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 154) : Some days you play as well as last week and win. Others you play as poor as today you still win

    • Comment 163, posted at 08.04.17 17:00:42 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 163) : Last week and loose

    • Comment 164, posted at 08.04.17 17:01:17 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Power in the scrum better with Thomas on. Radebe did well too. A bit of green still showing but he did good work.

    • Comment 165, posted at 08.04.17 17:01:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • AE was MotM…

    • Comment 166, posted at 08.04.17 17:01:40 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 161) : Sorry forgot my hero’s name hahaha, Tank was huge.

    • Comment 167, posted at 08.04.17 17:03:19 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 135) : Zero tactic since his guys arent alowed to chase it.

    • Comment 168, posted at 08.04.17 17:03:50 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 166) : Thanks Pastoortjie. lol :mrgreen:

    • Comment 169, posted at 08.04.17 17:04:25 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • Inny should have been replaced at half time, he was plain awful. Like worse than amateur and I was a fan of his last season (or the one before, whichever). That little stupid experiment cost us bad.

    • Comment 170, posted at 08.04.17 17:05:29 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • I’ll take an ugly win over losing pretty every single day. Guys showed heaps of composure, commitment and hate saying it, character, in the last 15min to defend 23phases and pull off a win. Last season we would have lost this one. Go boys go. Each week is an improvement

    • Comment 171, posted at 08.04.17 17:06:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 170) : Too big of a leap too soon. Inny will be a Superrugby great, just not yet. Smith at fullback with Bosch back at fly is our future up to the point pat comes back.

    • Comment 172, posted at 08.04.17 17:07:57 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Guys thomas was huge, let us not forget the season’s unsung hero: kobus van wyk, this kid does so much each week without any want of reward. It is such a joy seeing a player work that hard and enjoying his game that much

    • Comment 173, posted at 08.04.17 17:09:34 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 172) : Spot on I think, he needs to ease back into things. He’s a future star, no rushing needed.

    • Comment 174, posted at 08.04.17 17:09:39 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Poor performance but we managed to pull off the win which I thought was going to slip away. Can’t really say much more than that. Tank, Claasens again did wonders when coming on. Happy for a win but a “can do better” on the report card I’m afraid.

    • Comment 175, posted at 08.04.17 17:11:19 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Whatever the question was, Radebe is not the answer.

    • Comment 176, posted at 08.04.17 17:11:25 by Loosehead Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 170) : He kept it together well enough it was only his second this year. I must say that he is not in contention with April and Bosch yet but still good position for sharks to have 3 flyhalfs behind Lambie. Wish we could say the same for scrumhalf. I still say bosch should have been at 10 with ward or mvovo at 15.

    • Comment 177, posted at 08.04.17 17:12:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 177) : Rhyno Smith is a great fullback and an exciting runner, having him with van wyk and mvovo would scare other teams

    • Comment 178, posted at 08.04.17 17:14:54 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 174) : Think inny’s place right now is on the bench. His starting time will come but feel it’s not 2017. Don’t write him off yet, he did some good things today but starting does him a deservice at this moment in time.

    • Comment 179, posted at 08.04.17 17:15:10 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Hehe. Game in Cape Town starts with a lekker fight. Or rather handbags

    • Comment 180, posted at 08.04.17 17:18:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 180) : Manbags I believe they’re called. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 181, posted at 08.04.17 17:19:19 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 181) : At least not fannypacks

    • Comment 182, posted at 08.04.17 17:20:44 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Mmm. Friendly TMO call

    • Comment 183, posted at 08.04.17 17:22:39 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 182) : Atleast today they did not stab each other with their lipstick. :lol:

    • Comment 184, posted at 08.04.17 17:23:32 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 183) : Etstebeth might have a citing come his way after the manbags, couple of stiff forearms applied to chiefs players

    • Comment 185, posted at 08.04.17 17:24:04 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Nice one Peyper, keep the niggle out of the game

    • Comment 186, posted at 08.04.17 17:28:16 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Stormers could have been 13 men there

    • Comment 187, posted at 08.04.17 17:29:54 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That was just out of this world.

    • Comment 188, posted at 08.04.17 17:34:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • That must be the try of the year

    • Comment 189, posted at 08.04.17 17:34:45 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 178) : Not disgreeing the selection could have been better but he did well to keep it together given his lack of experience. You will recall Ben 10 did way worse under much more favorable conditions.

    • Comment 190, posted at 08.04.17 17:35:56 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 190) : April and Bosch have to be the flyhalves in Pats’ absence. Ben10 and Inny have a lot of time to get up to speed for Superrugby.

    • Comment 191, posted at 08.04.17 17:39:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 188) : the skill of the Chiefs try was just sublime!!!

    • Comment 192, posted at 08.04.17 17:48:27 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 191) : Agreed. And I think that was the plan if it wasn’t for a late withdrawal of April
    But even then it can be argued Rob should just have looked at subbing a 15 and keep bosch where he was. He was covering 10 channel a lot today as well so he may just as well have been playing there. I would like Tobey us making use of Ward a lot more.

    • Comment 193, posted at 08.04.17 18:14:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 193) : If mvovo is out play ward on the wing and bring rhyno Smith in at fb, leave Bosch at fly, invest in the future now. Keep ben10 and Inny around. They are on the cusp of achieving greatness in the black and white

    • Comment 194, posted at 08.04.17 18:17:15 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 171) : Was watching the Bulls put out another rubbish display and came to the realisation: I’d rather have the Sharks on zero SR trophies, and playing like they did last week, than having 3 SR trophies and playing like the bulls today.

    Same goes for ugly winning Vs pretty losing.

    A losing game can be more entertaining and satisfying than a win.

    • Comment 195, posted at 08.04.17 18:18:35 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 195) : You’re definitely a purist

    • Comment 196, posted at 08.04.17 18:31:28 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 196) : It’s like watching a good movie with a sad ending…. Entertainment value is what it boils down to.

    Good rugby will inevitably be rewarded with winning results – NZ rugby stands as a testament to this.

    And dull win-at-all-cost rugby will eventually render the unpalatable boring losing rugby being played by the bulls and Boks.

    • Comment 197, posted at 08.04.17 19:51:52 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.