Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Jaguares

We’re back in Durban and the Sharks will be hoping to put on a great show for their fans today.
This is a conference derby, making victory so much more important for both teams. Kick-off at Kings Park is at 15h05.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Inny-Christian Radebe, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt , 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith.
Jaguares: 15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Bautista Ezcurra, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera.
Replacements: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Felipe Arregui, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Rodrigo Baez, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Santiago Gonzales Iglesias, 23 Santiago Cordero.
Feel a little bit nervous about this game.
Seat taken in warm sunshine…bring it in!
@pastorshark (Comment 2) : Just worried about Inn and Reinach combo. How do you feel?
Reinach has pace. Scores from a turnover on his own 22
5-0 to the Sharks
Sharks sloppy on attack today
That was binding on the arm
We’re up on the board, but our intensity has been so good…5-3 after 12 mins…
5-3 after Beast is pinged at the scrum
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : Not so worried about that…but our intensity is not there…mind you, that was just a bad mistake by Inny…
Inny needs to settle
Crowd is also very quiet…
5-6 after 15 mins…come on men!!
6-5 Jags lead
Loose again by the Sharks…ARGH£!
Better by Inny, but loose from Esterhuizen this time…
Jags punishing Sharks mistakes on attack making metres and only getting hauled in near the try line.
Mvovo is hurt…
Jags penalty hits the upright…great recovery and then break by the Sharks…ends in a penalty to the Jaguars!
Sharks conceding way too many penalties
Well, this ref certainly can’t remember where he gave a penalty…that’s twice now that the mark is given more then five metres,from the infringement…
@Bokhoring (Comment 20) : its very easy to be conceeding penalties when the ref warns the opposition but penalises you
Fortunately Sanchez misses
Jags miss another…
Wake up Sharks!!
Ward on for Mvovo, Am to wing…Sharks stuff up the lineout drive! Come oooooon!!!
How did the Sharks screw that up
Great hands Sharks, wonderful break, but can’t round off…damn…a bit unlucky there…
Some better play, but all a bit frantic. Patience men…
That has to be yellow…no arms whatsoever on Inny!
Lucky to receive only a penalty
Penalty but no yellow…
Once again … our opponents getting off lucky
Sharks need to settle now. 8-6
How are we leading after such poor play so far? 8-6 after 29 mins…
Reinaaaaach damn it!
Sharks seems a bit flat footed today. Last week seemed to have taken a lot out of them
None of the Argies retreated out of the 10 there…young Gardener is missing a good game…
Inny needs to be a bit more decisive.
@Bokhoring (Comment 37) : Really flat…can’t believe we’re actually leading this game. Hang in there, men!
Haha…take on both twins…that’s a good idea…
Sharks lucky to get away without been pinged there
@Bokhoring (Comment 42) : Yup…
Also where is our penalty when they knock on and their lock takes the ball in a way offside position? penalty against Mvovo when he was offside.
More mistakes…mistakes, mistakes, mistakes…luck to get away with that…
must say Sharks show no intensity today.
Sharks playing behind the advantage line and almost let in a try
@sharks_lover (Comment 44) : He’s missed it twice against them but also once against us just now…
They need a PK to wake up
Sharks need to first create some momentum with the forwards.
Nothing working for the Sharks today
Really…this ref is missing a good – well not so good – game…how did he miss that deliberate knock?!?!? Based on other games in the last two weeks that should have been a yellow…
Eish why has our play at KP gotten so poor??
And that very sub-par piece of reffing brings to an end a very sub-par half of rugby!
Any dependable live stream feed where I can watch this in SA?
Sharks need to make more use the maul. That almost worked out in the end
@Bokhoring (Comment 56) : We are not playing to any of our strengths.
Last week we were told ‘the ref always favours the home team’. So what the fuck is this now?
@Bokhoring (Comment 50) : Yeah, very frantic, no patience…we were on top in those last 10 mins but nothing to show for it…
What has happened to us. We looks out of sorts. I feel Inny and Bosch play making combo is not working. Smith needs to come on and Bosch moved to 10.
Reinach is having a 50-50 game, Inny is way out of his depth, kills almost every move he participates in
@Die Kriek (Comment 58) : I don’t really think he’s favouring…he’s just kak…
@Die Kriek (Comment 58) : lots of shoulders from the Jags and only one penalty
8-6 halftime, by the way…
@Die Kriek (Comment 61) : Reinach is taking too much time on the ball but then Inny is too indecisive as well.
@byron (Comment 63) : There were quite a few shoulder-high tackles by us too and he hasn’t blown it much…so much for consistency from one game to the next…
@pastorshark (Comment 62) : Not the best game from the ref, Sharks or Jags for that matter
@sharks_lover (Comment 57) : We need to bring our loosies into play, more mauls and drives on the fringes
@Bokhoring (Comment 68) : exactly, pull their defenses in etc
That is much better
Great play Sharks to start the half but again can’t finish…
Not looking bad, Am needs to take a step back and work on his handling still not great
A few more of those. Tire the Jags
Much better Sharks!
@Bokhoring (Comment 68) : See what happens when we drive the maul?? lol
Tryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
That is how you do it
Kick to the corner and score!!!! Muuuuuch better!
Esterhuizen is in…great play Sharks…
15-6
15-6 after 44 mins…keep this going…
Good play from Coenie and quick service from Reinach
Oops…poor kick receipt by the Sharks! Concentrate…
And we revert to type.
And then an extremely sloppy lineout…very poor when we just needed to consolidate…
Good lineout steal saves us…right, got away with that…pull it together now…
Luckily the Jags are as sloppy as the Sharks
Lucky, lucky…they were away and the 9 drops it. Come on Sharks! Tighten up a bit…
@Bokhoring (Comment 87) : Yup…
Now men…now…
Reinach scores…TMO to check…
No try…
Ref plays no advantage to the Sharks. He has the short term memory of a gnat
So at the risk of whinging…that was a fair call…no try…but before our knock he was playing advantage to us…and now it’s their scrum? Where’s the advantage ref?
@Bokhoring (Comment 93) : Exactly…just like he goes back and gives penalties 10m from the mark where he first gave advantage! My word…
@pastorshark (Comment 94) : @Bokhoring (Comment 93) :
@pastorshark (Comment 94) : Tera should have reminded him there
@Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Absolutely…speaking of whom…Ginger on for Tera…
Almost all the Sharks reserves on…just Chilli and Rhyno to come…
As it stands Sharks are 1 try away from a bonus point
Much better play.
Finally a much deserved yellow to the Jags…come on boys…in for the kill!!
Sharks starting to click. Good running from Andre
Noooooo man…holding on…
Mistakes, mistakes mistakes eish
Seems Marais is captain?
@Bokhoring (Comment 103) : Better play in the second half, but still too many basic mistakes…
Kak defence from the Sharks
TMO to check for a Jags try…with a man down they are on the front foot!
Short? Can’t see clearly on the big screen…
No way in hell they can say that is a try, but they will.
No way you can award that. Can’t see any grounding
Try?!?! What the hell?
Ball never crossed the line
What in the actual hell?!
Ref was probably thinking of the previous try that he saw
And that right there. If that’s not clear and obvious bias I don’t know what is
My word…
Sharks need to wake up now
He grounded it on his own player
Please bring Claasens on. Reinach’s service has gone too pot
That should be a penalty Sharks! Jags knock it…a Jag picks it up in front of his mate…
@pastorshark (Comment 122) : Consistency has been beyond bad, as has his general refereeing
Suddenly there is a good angle after it was given. Creevy got away with murder and knows it.
Crap,Sharks lineout…bloody helllllll!!!!
Should have taken the kick for poles.
@pastorshark (Comment 125) : I assume Franco made the call for the corner kick and then stuffed up the throw
Good defence there Sharks…
Sharks tackling is just shit.
Come oooooon…great chance goes abegging…
That’s why forwards should not do grubbers
We’re going to lose this at the death aren’t we?
This ref sucks
Sharks have another chance…knock it again…
What’s with the tactic of up and unders which no one chases?
@pastorshark (Comment 132) :
Kick it now
Mooooonster scrum earns the Sharks a penalty…
Great scrum!!
Du Toit monster-ed the Argie.
18-13 on 78 minutes…
18-13. Now please don’t stuff up the exit
I fear we never score BP tries and it will come back to haunt us.
It hurts me to say this, especially after the game he’s had today, but it’s time for Beast to make way for the Tank. Our scrums are better by miles when Thomas is on
Well done Kobus
Great chase and tackle by van Wyk!!
@Die Kriek (Comment 144) : That is true
Sharks knock it in the lineout…again!!! Wth?!
Kobus van wyk has been a great purchase
Another good scrum now
Game over/
Another great Thomas scrum…and that’s that…
Sharks scrape a win. But one they needed to stay in the hunt for a spot
How the hell did we win that?!
@Bokhoring (Comment 153) : Yup…
MOM?? I think Reinach? or AE? or Coenie?
Could have been a bonus point but 4 log points will do
We need to work on our passing in the contact situation
@sharks_lover (Comment 156) : Thomas for demolishing the Argies scrum when we needed it
So in a game that we won, let me just say – for the record: that was a game in which we were poor…and that was a match in which the officiating was abysmal…so many mistakes all around…
@sharks_lover (Comment 156) : Thomas for me
We still do not it seems know how to handle the humidity.
@pastorshark (Comment 154) : Some days you play as well as last week and win. Others you play as poor as today you still win
@Bokhoring (Comment 163) : Last week and loose
Power in the scrum better with Thomas on. Radebe did well too. A bit of green still showing but he did good work.
AE was MotM…
@robdylan (Comment 161) : Sorry forgot my hero’s name hahaha, Tank was huge.
@Bokhoring (Comment 135) : Zero tactic since his guys arent alowed to chase it.
@pastorshark (Comment 166) : Thanks Pastoortjie. lol
Inny should have been replaced at half time, he was plain awful. Like worse than amateur and I was a fan of his last season (or the one before, whichever). That little stupid experiment cost us bad.
I’ll take an ugly win over losing pretty every single day. Guys showed heaps of composure, commitment and hate saying it, character, in the last 15min to defend 23phases and pull off a win. Last season we would have lost this one. Go boys go. Each week is an improvement
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 170) : Too big of a leap too soon. Inny will be a Superrugby great, just not yet. Smith at fullback with Bosch back at fly is our future up to the point pat comes back.
Guys thomas was huge, let us not forget the season’s unsung hero: kobus van wyk, this kid does so much each week without any want of reward. It is such a joy seeing a player work that hard and enjoying his game that much
@jdolivier (Comment 172) : Spot on I think, he needs to ease back into things. He’s a future star, no rushing needed.
Poor performance but we managed to pull off the win which I thought was going to slip away. Can’t really say much more than that. Tank, Claasens again did wonders when coming on. Happy for a win but a “can do better” on the report card I’m afraid.
Whatever the question was, Radebe is not the answer.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 170) : He kept it together well enough it was only his second this year. I must say that he is not in contention with April and Bosch yet but still good position for sharks to have 3 flyhalfs behind Lambie. Wish we could say the same for scrumhalf. I still say bosch should have been at 10 with ward or mvovo at 15.
@coolfusion (Comment 177) : Rhyno Smith is a great fullback and an exciting runner, having him with van wyk and mvovo would scare other teams
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 174) : Think inny’s place right now is on the bench. His starting time will come but feel it’s not 2017. Don’t write him off yet, he did some good things today but starting does him a deservice at this moment in time.
Hehe. Game in Cape Town starts with a lekker fight. Or rather handbags
@Bokhoring (Comment 180) : Manbags I believe they’re called.
@McLovin (Comment 181) : At least not fannypacks
Mmm. Friendly TMO call
@Bokhoring (Comment 182) : Atleast today they did not stab each other with their lipstick.
@Bokhoring (Comment 183) : Etstebeth might have a citing come his way after the manbags, couple of stiff forearms applied to chiefs players
Nice one Peyper, keep the niggle out of the game
Stormers could have been 13 men there
That was just out of this world.
That must be the try of the year
@jdolivier (Comment 178) : Not disgreeing the selection could have been better but he did well to keep it together given his lack of experience. You will recall Ben 10 did way worse under much more favorable conditions.
@coolfusion (Comment 190) : April and Bosch have to be the flyhalves in Pats’ absence. Ben10 and Inny have a lot of time to get up to speed for Superrugby.
@Bokhoring (Comment 188) : the skill of the Chiefs try was just sublime!!!
@jdolivier (Comment 191) : Agreed. And I think that was the plan if it wasn’t for a late withdrawal of April
But even then it can be argued Rob should just have looked at subbing a 15 and keep bosch where he was. He was covering 10 channel a lot today as well so he may just as well have been playing there. I would like Tobey us making use of Ward a lot more.
@coolfusion (Comment 193) : If mvovo is out play ward on the wing and bring rhyno Smith in at fb, leave Bosch at fly, invest in the future now. Keep ben10 and Inny around. They are on the cusp of achieving greatness in the black and white
@jdolivier (Comment 171) : Was watching the Bulls put out another rubbish display and came to the realisation: I’d rather have the Sharks on zero SR trophies, and playing like they did last week, than having 3 SR trophies and playing like the bulls today.
Same goes for ugly winning Vs pretty losing.
A losing game can be more entertaining and satisfying than a win.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 195) : You’re definitely a purist
@jdolivier (Comment 196) : It’s like watching a good movie with a sad ending…. Entertainment value is what it boils down to.
Good rugby will inevitably be rewarded with winning results – NZ rugby stands as a testament to this.
And dull win-at-all-cost rugby will eventually render the unpalatable boring losing rugby being played by the bulls and Boks.