Super Rugby to lose three teams

Well, they say that the problem with a compromise is that nobody really gets what they want – I have to say, though, when it comes to yesterday’s Super Rugby restructuring announcement, there certainly is one party that would be more than happy with the outcome and that’s New Zealand.
First things first, though. Let’s have a look at what exactly was actually announced. SANZAAR have pretty much rolled back the clock to the way the competition used to work with 15 teams in the past, with a few notable exceptions. The New Zealand conference remains unchanged, with all five teams guaranteed participation. One team will be cut from the Australian conference, with the ARU set to decide which it will be in due course. The SunWolves, mysteriously spared the axe despite performance, will move into the Australian conference, arguably a more natural fit for them in therms of travel and time zones.
The big losers – at least on paper – are South Africa, who will need to drop two of their six teams as the unwieldy Africa 1 and 2 conferences are collapsed into a single group, comprising four South African teams and the Argentine Jaguares. The resulting three-conference format will, alas, not return to a full “everyone plays everyone else once” model, with SANZAAR’s insistence on local derbies meaning home and away fixtures against conference rivals and matches against four out of five of the teams in each other conference. Yes, once again we have the bizarre situation where each team will not play every other team in a given year. This new format will come into effect from next year.
Now New Zealand will have got exactly what they wanted here. The competition will become more competitive due to the culling of some weak teams – but crucially, none of those will be from their shores. Furthermore, the expansion of the competition into new territories will not be threatened, since Japan and Argentina have survived the chop. How exactly South Africa and Australia were talked into voting for this I’m not sure, but the writing is well on the wall for both countries and despite some initial pain, I can’t help but feel that this is a sensible move. The Australian conference cannot sustain five strong teams at present, neither can South Africa sustain six.
Now, I have some faith that our Australian friends will find a way to quickly an efficiently cull one of their teams – with smart money being on either the Force or the Rebels. Reality is, I don’t care which one they drop, nor how long it takes them to reach that decision. What I do care about, though, is the uncertainty that has been created in South Africa with this announcement, since our sometimes unique situation makes it very difficult to simply select four franchise teams based on performance alone.
Cast your minds back, if you will, to the interminable wrangling that went on the last time Super Rugby franchise awards were made – and then after that to the botched “premonition/relegation” debacle that followed. I must be honest – I have zero confidence that a quick and sensible “culling” will be made here and the resulting uncertainty about the future of any of the six teams will only serve to drive more of our top players overseas.
I advocated for a Bulls-Lions amalgamation on Twitter yesterday. This was tongue in cheek and intended to stir. The reality is that the only sensible and logical option is to follow the money and persist with the four strongest brands. The Lions, Sharks, Bulls and Stormers are the local teams who have the pedigree – and dare I say the “right” – to participate in Super Rugby and the sooner the Cheetahs and Kings are given the bad news the better. Concessions will have to be made and I’m sure they will, but it’s important to get this tough decicion made – at least in principle – as soon as possible.Tweet
Super 10 – “We can make this competition better, let’s make it the Super 12″ – Perfection?
Super 12 – “We can make more money off of this, let’s make it the Super XIV” – Ok, still a good product
Super 14 – “The Aussies are complaining that their 16th sport is not getting as much recognition as SA and NZ’s 2nd and 1st national sport, let’s give them an extra team, and a guaranteed playoff spot” – Why?
Super 15 – “Things are not getting better, viewer numbers are dropping and SA is pissed off because we ‘favor the Aussies’ too much. Let’s give them an extra team to shut them up, and then fuck up their travel schedules even further by sending them to Japan and Argentina. Oh and Aus/NZ get 5 finals spots, SA/Arg/Jap get 3. We’ll just make the logs so confusing that they won’t notice. That seems fair, right?” – Blind SARU, stupid SARU, you got screwed again. (to the tune of Soft Kitty)
Super 18 – “We are losing money, the South Africans say it’s because we expanded too much. Let’s take 2 teams from them, oh and one from Aus so they can’t say we’re biased. Oh and we’re bringing back that fucked up travel schedule they complained about before, only now they get that AND Argentina.” – I can’t even
Super 15 2.0 – “Guys, we’re still losing money! Where is the money going?!? Oh, and Singapore still wants a team. So does Canada, Russia, Uruguay . . . I’m sure we could convince Mongolia to join too. Now there’s a plan!” – Exaggerated? Maybe
but SARU
A Super Rugby format split into two divisions with promotion/relegation between divisions still makes sense. Wonder if this was considered at all? We could even have the Griquas or Pumas playing a season of first division SR in such a case.
There could even be conditions to entry. Unions need to prove they have a certian level of sponsorship before being able to join the competition.
hahahaha
@Die Kriek (Comment 1) :
@Die Kriek (Comment 1) : Fantastic!
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : Read this is SARU’s response to your question:
Why not two divisions?
Super Rugby is already the most logistically expensive team sport in the world and to create two divisions would add to that expense while the potential appeal of what could be regarded as a second-rate lower tier of the competition is far from proved.
I get filled with despair when contemplating SARU’s decision making process around which teams to remove.
By no means do I consider the Sharks safe just yet. One thing we can rely on is SARU springing a nonsensical option from way out of left field.
@StevieS (Comment 7) : kzn rugby doesn’t seem to get along with the powers that be. look at varsity cup. they could cut us out no problem.
My gut feel is that saru have just reduced sa rugby to junk status
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : I dobt it was considered, as, as you said, it makes sense. Surely a 2 pool system with each team playing home and away games and then cross pool semis and a final make the world of sense (to me anyway).
@Die Kriek (Comment 1) :
Funny enough new Zealand always on the best side of Sanzaar decisions whether it’s disciplinary or administrative. And coincendentaly things are always well engineered in their favour so that they have an easier time making playoffs resulting in better international confidence etc etc. How long will saru and aus still dance to nz tunes? They not only know how to game the system on field but off field as well it seems.
spicy. Rebels and Force both planning on suing the ARU. Popcorn time
@robdylan (Comment 13) : Think Kings/Cheetahs will follow suite?
The sane way to look at this is that only the best teams should compete.
Nobody can argue that all the New Zealand teams deserve to be there,I personally would rather watch N.Z derbies than anything else,Saturdays bottom of the New Zealand table Highlanders/Blues being a case in point.
Only a truly biased blinkered bigot could make a case for losing one of those teams.
Aussie’s could lose a team but is it Perth or Melbourne,where there is huge potential for growth.Melbourne people are the world’s best live game watchers,Footie/league/soccer/tennis and huge cricket fans.Basket ball ,netball draw huge crowds.If there is an untapped market for rugby its there.
South Africa are going to loose two teams for the simple fact that nobody goes to the games anymore,simple as that.
When you look at it in the big scheme of things is the competition going miss the miserable attendance at the Cheetah and Kings games, not fucken likely.
@The hound (Comment 15) : Money isn’t in live attendance anymore though, it’s in broadcast. And every time figures get made public, SA is far and away the biggest money maker in that regard. Losing the Kings and Cheetahs won’t hurt live attendance figures, but will hurt the bottom line much more than losing the Blues would
@Die Kriek (Comment 16) : Definitely money is in TV not attendance. But a live broadcast of a packed and roaring stadium is certainly more entertaining and valuable to broadcasters than anything you see in Bloem. Plus I think the actual live support is a good indication of support levels in general. I read over the weekend Verster saying the Cheetahs are top 3 supported teams in the country or something. No way that is true. No way. I for one, am all for cutting 2 teams. I feel for the Cheetahs (not for the Kings) but in the scheme of things, this is better. Less teams and less mouths to feed, has to mean better depth and more money for the remaining teams.
The assumption seems to be that the Kings and Cheetahs are the teams on the chopping block. There is always the possibility that SARU insists that the Kings stay. Stranger things have happened.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 17) : I’m all for reducing the number of teams, I’m just pissed at the way it’s being done, again!
I think 4 Super teams is perfect for the country, especially with the number of players leaving for Europe. Problem for me is our teams, 4, 5 or 6, get disadvantaged by the competition. They split the comp into the 2/4 conference system we have today to ‘ease the travel burden’ for SA teams, but then added 2 extra destinations for our teams to travel to, resulting in the type of travel the Sharks had to do last year (4 flights in 5 weeks). Now we are going back to the 3 conference system, but we get to keep Argentina as a ‘home’ destination.
@Hulk (Comment 6) : Thanks for this. The reasoning here is a bit off though. SANZAAR still wants to expand SR rugby (especially into new markets). All the wording in their announcements describes this as a temporary setback/change to the format.
So they’ve already tried stuffing all the teams into one competition complicating logistics and point logs in the process while at the same time watering down the product with unevenly matched games and losing a lot of their audience in the process. But suggest a format that introduces both promotion/relegation and the chance for newer or smaller unions to organically grow and suddenly that’s too complicated and unappealing? They have the potential to introduce entirely new audiences in new time zones without disrupting the product with endless changes. Sometimes I feel the decision-making in SANZAAR glosses over anything that makes too much sense. Typical of any organisation run by administrators instead of visionaries.
@Rienke36 (Comment 18) : thats my nightmare too
@Die Kriek (Comment 19) : Also, a team like the Jaguares have no realistic chance of winning the trophy, ever. They dont have the luxury of playing an away game in Argentina like we play the Bulls in Pretoria. So, if its not a home game its an overseas game. Same with Sunwolves. So whats the point? btw, why is it Sanzar’s responsibility to grow the game in these countries? By the looks of things, we should be trying to grow the game here and especially in Australia. There’s your untapped market right there.
And again SARU is accepting the middle finger to rotate on by the Australasians. Now we go back to our 4-5 week tours or some other rubbish like that. It is now about time that we pull the plug on Super Rugby and merge ourselves into the European calender.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 22) : replace “growing the game” with “finding additional sources of income” and the motivations start to make more sense.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 22) : That’s exactly my point, it’s not a fair contest. I was taking it from an SA point of view, but right there you have shown it’s even worse for the Argies.
@Dunx (Comment 23) : Merging with EU will not work from a financial point of view. We are just too poor for them to take us in.
@vanmartin (Comment 24) : ja for sure.
@Die Kriek (Comment 25) : oh, how I miss the Super 12..
@Die Kriek (Comment 26) : But crowd attendance and quality should help
@Dunx (Comment 23) : I find the concept of merging with Europe infantile, why would the Europeans want to include us to fly across the world for their away games, their is absolutely nothing in it for them,
@The hound (Comment 30) : I’m also unclear about the benefits for them and also not sure how we handle the non-simultaneous season.
I’m a bit nervous about what SARU will end up doing with this!
By the way, re: the discussion about the Cheetahs poor attendance…you guys do realise our stadiums are much, much bigger than the Aussie and New Zealand ones? Have a look at the actual attendance figures…the Cheetahs are up there with the best of the New Zealand teams and double almost all the Aussie teams! If two SA teams have to go, I agree the Cheetahs and Kings are the candidates to go…but our live game attendance figures as well as TV viewership figures in SA are comfortably the highest in the competition if the figures that I googled a moment ago are anything to go by.
The attraction for Europe is having top quality southern hemisphere teams play in their comp. Better for tv, more money. And even though it’s a 10 hour flight the time difference is negligible. Overnight flight, no jetlag. But it will never happen. Many other obstacles in the way.
It’s ridiculous that members of Sanzaar need to make sacrifices whilst non-members (yes, sunwolves we’re talking to you) get a free ride. Really the teams cut should be 1 sa, 1 oz and the sunwolves. This whole Sanzaar being responsible to expand the game is world rugby’s issue. These administrators need to start considering the product they’re trying to sell and not their back pocket.
If we continue to reduce the quality of SR further, sa may as well pull out and for lack of a better phrase make the currie cup great again. We’ll in time find a partner who would be interested in partnering with us to make a new tough tournament. Yes it may make us weaker not playing NZ teams all the time but it will also make them weaker.
Let’s be honest, SARU brought their financial dilemmas on themselves. I have never saw the logic in having six (6) SA teams in the competition. That being said, considering logistics, the Lions and Bulls should join their franchises and maybe the Kings and the Cheetahs.
Personally I would say, to add some spice back into Currie Cup – The top four (4) teams in the Currie cup should be rewarded with a Super Rugby spot! The powers to be would however never agree to this….
@Hulk (Comment 34) : keeping the sunwolves and argies in the competition is the reason the travel expenses are so high
Must admit possibly losing Cheetahs is sad!!! Very glad we decided to go to Blom to watch Cheetahs Sharks game as it could be the last Super rugby game they play for a while!!!
@robdylan (Comment 31) : I’m sure I heard stories of a possible global season after the 2019 world cup!?!?