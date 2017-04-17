Attention all users…

Ok, so that’s actually going back a fair bit to an inside joke from the Ruggaworld days. Let me not bore you with the details, though.
Friends, in a bit of an interesting development on my side, I’m starting a brand new job tomorrow. I still need to assess the extent to which Sharksworld will be affected, but I think it’s safe to say that I’m going to need some time to settle in and make my mark in my new company and that in order to do so, some of the time I spend writing articles here will need to be sacrificed.
I’m not going to make any drastic decisions about the future of Sharksworld, or anything and you guys know that this is such a passion for me that there’s absolutely no way for me to ever just stop doing it. I do ask for some patience, though, as I figure out how to fit “this place” into my new schedule and come up with something that works, hopefully without killing myself in the process.
I’m flying to Denver tomorrow for a training thing, so this week is definitely going to be disrupted. I will do my best to get team news up as and when it comes out and we’ll just have to take it from there for now. I’m sure you’ll understand!
Thanks guys – you are all awesome.
Rob
Take a leaf from the Fake News playbook: write a controversial headline, and let the comments write the story….
How right you are. We are all awesome.
Anyway the Sharks have about 2 proper games left for the season. Rest are all easy beats.
Good luck on the new job Rob .
@McLovin (Comment 2) : Totally agree
Best of luck with the new job and safe travels!
Give it horns…
All the best!
Go well with the new job Rob. Patience is a virtue and it will be worth waiting for your input. Travel well.
Aside from the inside info pieces there are quite a few users at sharksworld who could help out with the articles. The staple stuff and here an there an opinion or observation piece.
@coolfusion (Comment 9) : And don’t worry we sharksworld users are very opinionated. It doesn’t take much to get us going, probably just one well placed sentence. ..
Good luck Rob. I’m in a new job as Well, so I totally get it. All the best with it and I pray you will enjoy it.
Break a leg Rob (this is terrible advice, don’t do it)
@vanmartin (Comment 12) : I already have a bone bruise…. a break is just a little bit further
@robdylan (Comment 13) : you going there to see how they build the wall to get tips for building your shower?! Anyway if something is worth doing it’s worth overdoing so have a blast!
@JD (Comment 14) : oh hell sorry did not mean blast just have an awesome time and send all my love to Mr. Trump!