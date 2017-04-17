Attention all users…

Ok, so that’s actually going back a fair bit to an inside joke from the Ruggaworld days. Let me not bore you with the details, though.

Friends, in a bit of an interesting development on my side, I’m starting a brand new job tomorrow. I still need to assess the extent to which Sharksworld will be affected, but I think it’s safe to say that I’m going to need some time to settle in and make my mark in my new company and that in order to do so, some of the time I spend writing articles here will need to be sacrificed.

I’m not going to make any drastic decisions about the future of Sharksworld, or anything and you guys know that this is such a passion for me that there’s absolutely no way for me to ever just stop doing it. I do ask for some patience, though, as I figure out how to fit “this place” into my new schedule and come up with something that works, hopefully without killing myself in the process.

I’m flying to Denver tomorrow for a training thing, so this week is definitely going to be disrupted. I will do my best to get team news up as and when it comes out and we’ll just have to take it from there for now. I’m sure you’ll understand!

Thanks guys – you are all awesome.

Rob