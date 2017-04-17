robdylan

Attention all users…


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content on 17 Apr 2017 at 20:00
Tagged with :

Ok, so that’s actually going back a fair bit to an inside joke from the Ruggaworld days. Let me not bore you with the details, though.

Friends, in a bit of an interesting development on my side, I’m starting a brand new job tomorrow. I still need to assess the extent to which Sharksworld will be affected, but I think it’s safe to say that I’m going to need some time to settle in and make my mark in my new company and that in order to do so, some of the time I spend writing articles here will need to be sacrificed.

I’m not going to make any drastic decisions about the future of Sharksworld, or anything and you guys know that this is such a passion for me that there’s absolutely no way for me to ever just stop doing it. I do ask for some patience, though, as I figure out how to fit “this place” into my new schedule and come up with something that works, hopefully without killing myself in the process.

I’m flying to Denver tomorrow for a training thing, so this week is definitely going to be disrupted. I will do my best to get team news up as and when it comes out and we’ll just have to take it from there for now. I’m sure you’ll understand!

Thanks guys – you are all awesome.
Rob



15 Comments

  • Take a leaf from the Fake News playbook: write a controversial headline, and let the comments write the story…. ;)

    • Comment 1, posted at 17.04.17 20:06:11 by FireTheLooser Reply
    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • How right you are. We are all awesome. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 2, posted at 17.04.17 20:07:02 by McLovin Reply
    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Anyway the Sharks have about 2 proper games left for the season. Rest are all easy beats. :twisted:

    • Comment 3, posted at 17.04.17 20:08:12 by McLovin Reply
    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good luck on the new job Rob .

    • Comment 4, posted at 17.04.17 20:08:12 by Zibbie Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner
    ZibbieTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 2) : Totally agree

    • Comment 5, posted at 17.04.17 20:17:47 by Sharkfinn Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Best of luck with the new job and safe travels!

    • Comment 6, posted at 17.04.17 20:59:48 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Give it horns… :grin:
    All the best!

    • Comment 7, posted at 17.04.17 21:20:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Go well with the new job Rob. Patience is a virtue and it will be worth waiting for your input. Travel well.

    • Comment 8, posted at 18.04.17 06:04:28 by DaveB Reply

    DaveBUnder 21 player
    		 

  • Aside from the inside info pieces there are quite a few users at sharksworld who could help out with the articles. The staple stuff and here an there an opinion or observation piece.

    • Comment 9, posted at 18.04.17 06:24:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 9) : And don’t worry we sharksworld users are very opinionated. It doesn’t take much to get us going, probably just one well placed sentence. ..

    • Comment 10, posted at 18.04.17 06:26:29 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Good luck Rob. I’m in a new job as Well, so I totally get it. All the best with it and I pray you will enjoy it.

    • Comment 11, posted at 18.04.17 08:06:57 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Break a leg Rob (this is terrible advice, don’t do it)

    • Comment 12, posted at 18.04.17 10:44:08 by vanmartin Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 12) : I already have a bone bruise…. a break is just a little bit further

    • Comment 13, posted at 18.04.17 11:02:27 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 13) : you going there to see how they build the wall to get tips for building your shower?! Anyway if something is worth doing it’s worth overdoing so have a blast!

    • Comment 14, posted at 18.04.17 16:19:39 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 14) : oh hell sorry did not mean blast just have an awesome time and send all my love to Mr. Trump!

    • Comment 15, posted at 18.04.17 16:24:12 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.