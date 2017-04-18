Lions dealt midfield blow

The Lions might have bullied the Stormers down at Newlands this weekend, but that win comes at a price with Rohan Janse van Rensburg having left the field within 5 minutes of their epic win. And news from within the camp is not great.

He still has to confirm the prognosis with scans with a specialist, but opinion is that the young centre has torn the collateral ligament in his right knee while also damaging the posterior lateral corner. In plain english, he looks set to miss the rest of Super Rugby action in 2017, while also missing out on adding to his Bok cap in June against France.

The Lions are already without Howard Mnisi in midfield, but the return to form of Harold Vorster would relieve some of the stress surrounding their midfield options. Lionel Mapoe and Vorster would do most of the playing in midfield, with a young Jacques Nel waiting in the wings for his chance.

Further news from the Lions camp is that Jaco Kriel has been cited following his late hit in the Stormers game with news regarding further sanction released later today.

Also, Sale Rugby has come to the fore regarding the Faf de Klerk rumours, stating that the press speculation surrounding the signing of both Faf and Aussie James O’Connor was incorrect. Rumours from a certain Afrikaans newspaper stated that Faf had been offered a three year contract worth an estimated R21 million.