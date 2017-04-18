Lions dealt midfield blow

The Lions might have bullied the Stormers down at Newlands this weekend, but that win comes at a price with Rohan Janse van Rensburg having left the field within 5 minutes of their epic win. And news from within the camp is not great.
He still has to confirm the prognosis with scans with a specialist, but opinion is that the young centre has torn the collateral ligament in his right knee while also damaging the posterior lateral corner. In plain english, he looks set to miss the rest of Super Rugby action in 2017, while also missing out on adding to his Bok cap in June against France.
The Lions are already without Howard Mnisi in midfield, but the return to form of Harold Vorster would relieve some of the stress surrounding their midfield options. Lionel Mapoe and Vorster would do most of the playing in midfield, with a young Jacques Nel waiting in the wings for his chance.
Further news from the Lions camp is that Jaco Kriel has been cited following his late hit in the Stormers game with news regarding further sanction released later today.
Also, Sale Rugby has come to the fore regarding the Faf de Klerk rumours, stating that the press speculation surrounding the signing of both Faf and Aussie James O'Connor was incorrect. Rumours from a certain Afrikaans newspaper stated that Faf had been offered a three year contract worth an estimated R21 million.
Thanks for the update, Rich.
Dear AC,
Andre Esterhuizen.
Warm Regards
vanmartin
You reckon he will look at the sharks before the stormers?
So Faf is definitely going then.
@vanmartin (Comment 2) :
@Dunx (Comment 3) :
It all depends who your 10 is.
Pick a shit 10 and you might as well recall Robbie Fleck..
So anyone think Andre Warner from Tuks is worth while considering as a scrummie option for the Sharks? I do….
@Dunx (Comment 3) : No chance but a boy can dream
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 5) : What’s your feeling on Rob du Preez?
@vanmartin (Comment 8) : Ask Jaco Kriel,he’s being sited for it.
What a load of shit,and Carr who did an identical thing never even received a card.
More Toilet Paper inefficiency.
@vanmartin (Comment 8) :
I think he is a good Super Rugby player. That probably does not answer your question.
As for the Boks, not yet ready in my opinion..
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 10) : Not by a country mile, with Lambie out of the picture the only no10 we have in this country capable of playing test rugby is Pollard.
He needs to be unshackled from that losing Bulls culture, freed from the captaincy and allowed to just play rugby.
Every game he plays in that septic environment erodes his talent a little more.
How can you put all that pressure on a 22 year old coming back from a horrific injury, and expect him not to get damaged.
@The hound (Comment 9) : I see there was an ‘eye gouge’ as well. Radio silence from the citing comish. Wonder where he’s from?
@Dunx (Comment 3) : What Stormers?!
@McLovin (Comment 12) : Who did the Schalk Burger on whom?
@McLovin (Comment 4) : Definitely…
@The hound (Comment 14) : Carr. Hand on someone’s face. When I saw it live I thought he might be in trouble. But nothing. Don’t think it was malicious, but just looks bad. Just stupid. But hey, no citing.
@McLovin (Comment 16) : I find this high tackle rule incredibly stupid, they need to replace it with a dangerous tackle rule,
@The hound (Comment 17) : I thought it was replaced with a dangerous tackle rule…clamp down on the dangerous stuff by all means, but please cut out some of the ridiculous stuff we’re seeing…
@pastorshark (Comment 18) : Exactly if its dangerous punish it, but if its innocuous,leave it in the game,I also think the no arms rule is bullshit as wells Tanna said its not tiddlywinks,mate
@The hound (Comment 14) : Siya Kolisi on Ross Cronje, very first play of the game when Cronje was carried over the touch line, it was late and a deliberate hand into the face but I think the fingers to the eyes was not really intended. This would have been a TMO call…..silence. Kolisi was again involved with a tackle around the neck / head later on and was not sanctioned. In last weeks game Kolisi also tackled a Chiefs player around the neck and managed to strip the ball from him. It was in open play and I think the Stormers scored from the move. Mathew Pearse wet himself only seeing the turnover and completely ignoring the high tackle that preceded it.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 20) : Well thats your new Bok captain, and Pearse always gets hysterical whenever Koilisi gets anywhere near the ball,his voice goes all high pitched and his trousers get very tight.
@The hound (Comment 21) : Yep, thats how I see it too. Speaking of…..I caught the start of the Dan Nichol show last night, his first guest was Scarra Ntubeni, who Nichol introduced as someone who will still play many games for the Boks…..
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 22) : Where has he been, haven’t seen him on the field for ages.
@The hound (Comment 23) : Dont know, that intro was the last I saw of the show, didnt look injured and it was recorded after the Chiefs game.