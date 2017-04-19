Richard Ferguson

Adriaanse on the move


It was hinted at by boss man Rob, and officially announced late last night: Lourens Adriaanse is to join Pau after completion of the current Super Rugby season.

Adriaanse joined the Sharks in 2014 and has represented the Boks on 6 occasions. It is a loss to the Sharks front row stocks, but it is something of a pattern having to replace a third of the squad at the end of every season. Let’s hope the Sharks have plans in place to either recruit fresh talent or already have the next front rankers in the youth squads.

Pau have gone on a massive recruiting drive, Adriaanse being the eighth new signing for the 2017/18 season. They aren’t the biggest recruiters of South African players, instead opting for New Zealanders in Jamie Mackintosh, Colin Slade and Conrad Smith as their big name players.

We would like to wish Lourens all the best with his big move! Thank you for the memories!



  • I used to think that the All Blacks were South African rugby’s biggest rival. These days, its the Euro.

    All the best, Lourens. A front row with Jamie Mackintosh and Lourens Adriaanse is sure to create nightmares for the opposition and it may become a tactic for the Pau fly half just to knock the ball on when he wants to get good ball.

  • Sad to see him go. He seems a likeable guy and is one of the most underrated players. His strumming was destructive and he played with heart.

  • Best of luck Lourens!

  • @StevieS (Comment 2) : Never heard him play guitar, you make him sound like Django Reinhard :mrgreen:

  • Great player…my fav player to watch running! Great prop. Always made a difference when he came on.

  • @The hound (Comment 4) : hahaha darn autocorrect lol Make that scrumming

  • All the best, Lourens!

  • This is a real blow and puts a lot of pressure on our 2 loosehead to tighthead conversion projects currently ongoing.

  • @KimFurber (Comment 8) : tank shouldnt move to tight head, his killing it at loosehead

    Counie seems to have adapted really well to tight head

    we have the young prop we got from boland to back him up next year

    then theres johan meyer, who has potential to excel

    englebrecht is the other tight head in the squad, his been with us for sometime. I still feel he could break through as at prop players peak later in their careers

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 9) : I agree he is a pleasure to watch lately. I don’t know what our options are though.

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 9) : That being said Coenie is also going it really well at loosehead really enjoying himself…TH might stifle that.

  • Sad to see Lourens go. Such a quality man. Wish we could keep him.

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 9) : That is good to hear as I don’t think there are many decent TH’s around to poach.

