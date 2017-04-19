Adriaanse on the move

It was hinted at by boss man Rob, and officially announced late last night: Lourens Adriaanse is to join Pau after completion of the current Super Rugby season.

Adriaanse joined the Sharks in 2014 and has represented the Boks on 6 occasions. It is a loss to the Sharks front row stocks, but it is something of a pattern having to replace a third of the squad at the end of every season. Let’s hope the Sharks have plans in place to either recruit fresh talent or already have the next front rankers in the youth squads.

Pau have gone on a massive recruiting drive, Adriaanse being the eighth new signing for the 2017/18 season. They aren’t the biggest recruiters of South African players, instead opting for New Zealanders in Jamie Mackintosh, Colin Slade and Conrad Smith as their big name players.

We would like to wish Lourens all the best with his big move! Thank you for the memories!