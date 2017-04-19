Local panel for Sharks/Rebels clash

Marius van der Westhuizen will officiate this weekend’s Super Rugby clash between the Sharks and the Rebels at Growthpoint Kings Park.

The rest of his team are all locals, Egon Seconds and Stuart Berry running the touch lines and Marius Jonker making the calls from upstairs.

The other South African teams get Rohann Hoffmann (Waratahs vs Kings), Angus Gardner (Lions vs Jaguares), Paul Williams (Crusaders vs Stormers) and Ben O’Keefe (Bulls vs Cheetahs) takes the local derby.

Full match officials below:

Match Hurricanes v Brumbies @ McLean Park, Napier

Date Friday 21 April 2017

Kick-Off 19:35 local

Referee Brendon Pickerill

AR1 Glen Jackson

AR2 Angus Mabey

TMO Shane McDermott

Match Waratahs v Kings @ Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Date Friday 21 April 2017

Kick-Off 19:45 local

Referee Rohann Hoffmann

AR1 Damon Murphy

AR2 James Leckie

TMO Ian Smith

Match Lions v Jaguares @ Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg

Date Friday 21 April 2017

Kick-Off 19:00 local

Referee Angus Gardner

AR1 Ben O’Keeffe

AR2 AJ Jacobs

TMO Willie Vos

Match Highlanders v Sunwolves @ Rugby Park Stadium, Invercargill

Date Saturday 22 April 2017

Kick-Off 17:15 local

Referee Jamie Nutbrown

AR1 Mike Fraser

AR2 Cam Stone

TMO Glenn Newman

Match Crusaders v Stormers @ AMI Stadium, Christchurch

Date Saturday 22 April 2017

Kick-Off 19:35 local

Referee Paul Williams

AR1 Nick Briant

AR2 James Doleman

TMO Aaron Paterson

Match Force v Chiefs @ nib Stadium, Perth

Date Saturday 22 April 2017

Kick-Off 17:45 local

Referee Nic Berry

AR1 Will Houston

AR2 Graham Cooper

TMO Damien Mitchelmore

Match Bulls v Cheetahs @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Date Saturday 22 April 2017

Kick-Off 17:15 local

Referee Ben O’Keeffe

AR1 Angus Gardner

AR2 AJ Jacobs

TMO Willie Vos

Match Sharks v Rebels @ Growthpoint Kings Park, Durban

Date Saturday 22 April 2017

Kick-Off 19:30 local

Referee Marius van der Westhuizen

AR1 Egon Seconds

AR2 Stuart Berry

TMO Marius Jonker