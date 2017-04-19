Local panel for Sharks/Rebels clash

Marius van der Westhuizen will officiate this weekend’s Super Rugby clash between the Sharks and the Rebels at Growthpoint Kings Park.
The rest of his team are all locals, Egon Seconds and Stuart Berry running the touch lines and Marius Jonker making the calls from upstairs.
The other South African teams get Rohann Hoffmann (Waratahs vs Kings), Angus Gardner (Lions vs Jaguares), Paul Williams (Crusaders vs Stormers) and Ben O’Keefe (Bulls vs Cheetahs) takes the local derby.
Full match officials below:
Match Hurricanes v Brumbies @ McLean Park, Napier
Date Friday 21 April 2017
Kick-Off 19:35 local
Referee Brendon Pickerill
AR1 Glen Jackson
AR2 Angus Mabey
TMO Shane McDermott
Match Waratahs v Kings @ Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Date Friday 21 April 2017
Kick-Off 19:45 local
Referee Rohann Hoffmann
AR1 Damon Murphy
AR2 James Leckie
TMO Ian Smith
Match Lions v Jaguares @ Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
Date Friday 21 April 2017
Kick-Off 19:00 local
Referee Angus Gardner
AR1 Ben O’Keeffe
AR2 AJ Jacobs
TMO Willie Vos
Match Highlanders v Sunwolves @ Rugby Park Stadium, Invercargill
Date Saturday 22 April 2017
Kick-Off 17:15 local
Referee Jamie Nutbrown
AR1 Mike Fraser
AR2 Cam Stone
TMO Glenn Newman
Match Crusaders v Stormers @ AMI Stadium, Christchurch
Date Saturday 22 April 2017
Kick-Off 19:35 local
Referee Paul Williams
AR1 Nick Briant
AR2 James Doleman
TMO Aaron Paterson
Match Force v Chiefs @ nib Stadium, Perth
Date Saturday 22 April 2017
Kick-Off 17:45 local
Referee Nic Berry
AR1 Will Houston
AR2 Graham Cooper
TMO Damien Mitchelmore
Match Bulls v Cheetahs @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Date Saturday 22 April 2017
Kick-Off 17:15 local
Referee Ben O’Keeffe
AR1 Angus Gardner
AR2 AJ Jacobs
TMO Willie Vos
Match Sharks v Rebels @ Growthpoint Kings Park, Durban
Date Saturday 22 April 2017
Kick-Off 19:30 local
Referee Marius van der Westhuizen
AR1 Egon Seconds
AR2 Stuart Berry
TMO Marius Jonker
How do we feel about Marius?
@StevieS (Comment 1) : No harm done i feel he has his moments but he is mostly consistent. I see greef is gone again. I wonder why
Just wonder why we couldn’t have had Berry,would be the first time we had a local ref since What Bartmann was captain.
Marius is brilliant…
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : They’re all brilliant.
@McLovin (Comment 5) : It’s like asking which traffic officer is the best – all depends on what you’re trying to get away with.
@StevieS (Comment 1) : How does Marius feel about us?
Would have preferred Angus, but not a bad panel as long as greeff is not there we’ll be fine
@jdolivier (Comment 8) : We’re playing neither of the Lions nor kiwi teams, ref bias should be well within acceptable standards.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 9) : Even though he makes mistakes, Angus Gardener is actually not a bad ref, quite rate him. Well rate him higher than the homegrown Muppets
@McLovin (Comment 5) : Are you getting paid by the ref PR campaign squad?
@McLovin (Comment 5) : On a less serious note what was your take on the stormers disintegration from such a disciplined performance the one week to a slap fest the next week?
@coolfusion (Comment 12) : A lot of the same shit went on against the Chiefs as well.
@McLovin (Comment 5) : We so agree…
@jdolivier (Comment 10) : Jeepers, but he missed a lot in the Sharks Jaguars game…