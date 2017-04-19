Richard Ferguson

Local panel for Sharks/Rebels clash


Written by Richard Ferguson (Richard Ferguson)

Posted in :Bulls, Cheetahs, EP Kings, Original Content, Sharks, Stormers, Super Rugby on 19 Apr 2017 at 10:41
Marius van der Westhuizen will officiate this weekend’s Super Rugby clash between the Sharks and the Rebels at Growthpoint Kings Park.

The rest of his team are all locals, Egon Seconds and Stuart Berry running the touch lines and Marius Jonker making the calls from upstairs.

The other South African teams get Rohann Hoffmann (Waratahs vs Kings), Angus Gardner (Lions vs Jaguares), Paul Williams (Crusaders vs Stormers) and Ben O’Keefe (Bulls vs Cheetahs) takes the local derby.

Full match officials below:

Match Hurricanes v Brumbies @ McLean Park, Napier
Date Friday 21 April 2017
Kick-Off 19:35 local
Referee Brendon Pickerill
AR1 Glen Jackson
AR2 Angus Mabey
TMO Shane McDermott

Match Waratahs v Kings @ Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Date Friday 21 April 2017
Kick-Off 19:45 local
Referee Rohann Hoffmann
AR1 Damon Murphy
AR2 James Leckie
TMO Ian Smith

Match Lions v Jaguares @ Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg
Date Friday 21 April 2017
Kick-Off 19:00 local
Referee Angus Gardner
AR1 Ben O’Keeffe
AR2 AJ Jacobs
TMO Willie Vos

Match Highlanders v Sunwolves @ Rugby Park Stadium, Invercargill
Date Saturday 22 April 2017
Kick-Off 17:15 local
Referee Jamie Nutbrown
AR1 Mike Fraser
AR2 Cam Stone
TMO Glenn Newman

Match Crusaders v Stormers @ AMI Stadium, Christchurch
Date Saturday 22 April 2017
Kick-Off 19:35 local
Referee Paul Williams
AR1 Nick Briant
AR2 James Doleman
TMO Aaron Paterson

Match Force v Chiefs @ nib Stadium, Perth
Date Saturday 22 April 2017
Kick-Off 17:45 local
Referee Nic Berry
AR1 Will Houston
AR2 Graham Cooper
TMO Damien Mitchelmore

Match Bulls v Cheetahs @ Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
Date Saturday 22 April 2017
Kick-Off 17:15 local
Referee Ben O’Keeffe
AR1 Angus Gardner
AR2 AJ Jacobs
TMO Willie Vos

Match Sharks v Rebels @ Growthpoint Kings Park, Durban
Date Saturday 22 April 2017
Kick-Off 19:30 local
Referee Marius van der Westhuizen
AR1 Egon Seconds
AR2 Stuart Berry
TMO Marius Jonker



15 Comments

  • How do we feel about Marius?

    Comment 1, posted at 19.04.17 11:45:26 by StevieS
    Author
    StevieS
    		 

  • @StevieS (Comment 1) : No harm done i feel he has his moments but he is mostly consistent. I see greef is gone again. I wonder why

    Comment 2, posted at 19.04.17 12:06:51 by Dunx

    Dunx
    		 

  • Just wonder why we couldn’t have had Berry,would be the first time we had a local ref since What Bartmann was captain.

    Comment 3, posted at 19.04.17 12:14:02 by The hound
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The hound
    		 

  • Marius is brilliant…

    Comment 4, posted at 19.04.17 12:47:22 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorshark
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 4) : They’re all brilliant. :mrgreen:

    Comment 5, posted at 19.04.17 12:55:32 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 5) : It’s like asking which traffic officer is the best – all depends on what you’re trying to get away with.

    Comment 6, posted at 19.04.17 12:58:05 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooser
    		 

  • @StevieS (Comment 1) : How does Marius feel about us?

    Comment 7, posted at 19.04.17 13:50:43 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the Subtle
    		 

  • Would have preferred Angus, but not a bad panel as long as greeff is not there we’ll be fine

    Comment 8, posted at 19.04.17 15:09:18 by jdolivier

    jdolivier
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 8) : We’re playing neither of the Lions nor kiwi teams, ref bias should be well within acceptable standards.

    Comment 9, posted at 19.04.17 15:49:41 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooser
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 9) : Even though he makes mistakes, Angus Gardener is actually not a bad ref, quite rate him. Well rate him higher than the homegrown Muppets

    Comment 10, posted at 19.04.17 19:18:30 by jdolivier

    jdolivier
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 5) : Are you getting paid by the ref PR campaign squad? ;)

    Comment 11, posted at 19.04.17 19:19:37 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 5) : On a less serious note what was your take on the stormers disintegration from such a disciplined performance the one week to a slap fest the next week?

    Comment 12, posted at 19.04.17 19:21:37 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 12) : A lot of the same shit went on against the Chiefs as well.

    Comment 13, posted at 19.04.17 21:43:01 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 5) : We so agree… :lol:

    Comment 14, posted at 19.04.17 22:13:18 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorshark
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 10) : Jeepers, but he missed a lot in the Sharks Jaguars game…

    Comment 15, posted at 19.04.17 22:15:06 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorshark
    		 

