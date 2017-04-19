Wednesday News wrap

There seems to be a fair bit of news around, but nothing really that warrants an entire write-up. So here follows a summary of whats happening out there.

Starting with the biggest rugby news, the British and Irish Lions squad announcement takes place today around 13h30. A Lions tour doesn’t happen every year, and when it comes to touring New Zealand, you can be sure it will be a brilliant series.

In local news, Lions flank Jaco Kriel’s citing has been brushed aside with the commissioner having found that the player did not intentionally tackle the player late, as he was in the process of an attempted charge down. In short, Kriel is free to play against the Jaguares on Friday night.

Over at the Cheetahs, they are sweating over the fitness of star winger Sergeal Petersen. Petersen only returned from injury last week, and it seems he was brought back a bit too soon, the very same injury still giving him problems. Petersen is not the only injury concern, Oupa Mohoje, Niel Marais and Ox Nche have to prove fitness before the weekend match against the Bulls. On the positive side, there is the possibility of a return for Uzair Cassiem, who was injured in the first round of the Super Rugby season.

Lastly, in an opinion piece over on Sport24, the always vocal Mark Keohane has made fresh calls on who he thinks should lead the Springboks against France later in the year. Interestingly, he has stuck to his guns in calling for Duane Vermeulen to lead the team. He did back up this call with a local player, should the ruling be that there should be a local captain appointed. This is what caught my attention: He has called for Jaco Kriel in this instance. His reasoning being that he is the form player in his position and should be a certain starter. If this is the general feeling, I am happy for Kriel to finally get a run in the Bok team, but I can’t say I agree about him being captain. Your thoughts?