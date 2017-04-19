Wednesday News wrap

There seems to be a fair bit of news around, but nothing really that warrants an entire write-up. So here follows a summary of whats happening out there.
Starting with the biggest rugby news, the British and Irish Lions squad announcement takes place today around 13h30. A Lions tour doesn’t happen every year, and when it comes to touring New Zealand, you can be sure it will be a brilliant series.
In local news, Lions flank Jaco Kriel’s citing has been brushed aside with the commissioner having found that the player did not intentionally tackle the player late, as he was in the process of an attempted charge down. In short, Kriel is free to play against the Jaguares on Friday night.
Over at the Cheetahs, they are sweating over the fitness of star winger Sergeal Petersen. Petersen only returned from injury last week, and it seems he was brought back a bit too soon, the very same injury still giving him problems. Petersen is not the only injury concern, Oupa Mohoje, Niel Marais and Ox Nche have to prove fitness before the weekend match against the Bulls. On the positive side, there is the possibility of a return for Uzair Cassiem, who was injured in the first round of the Super Rugby season.
Lastly, in an opinion piece over on Sport24, the always vocal Mark Keohane has made fresh calls on who he thinks should lead the Springboks against France later in the year. Interestingly, he has stuck to his guns in calling for Duane Vermeulen to lead the team. He did back up this call with a local player, should the ruling be that there should be a local captain appointed. This is what caught my attention: He has called for Jaco Kriel in this instance. His reasoning being that he is the form player in his position and should be a certain starter. If this is the general feeling, I am happy for Kriel to finally get a run in the Bok team, but I can’t say I agree about him being captain. Your thoughts?Tweet
But if Kriel is captain, I won’t get to see my dream backrow of Chris Cloete, JL du Preez and Duane Vermuelen?
@josefgremlin (Comment 1) : I’ll eat my unwashed onderbroek if Cloete gets even close to Bok selection.
Kriel got away with it? Is there no justice in the world?
@McLovin (Comment 2) : I know, and Kriel is probably a good replacement for him. So Kriel, Duane and JLdP?
I really do think Cloete is good enough though, and would enjoy seeing him sign for a franchise that could see him kick on to the next level.
@josefgremlin (Comment 4) : I am willing to bet Cloete goes the same way as Spies, and Arno Botha when some one twigs on and takes his Popeye Spinach pills away.
I think the Stormers back row of Koilisi,Carr and Nothshe have the inside track ,all the pity ,my preference would be a combination of MarcelL,the Twins and RUan Ackerman
The twins? Heaven help us. They need to learn how to catch a ball first.
@The hound (Comment 5) : my first reaction to this is that is quite an accusation to make. My second reaction is that, actually, it makes a lot of sense.
@The hound (Comment 6) :
Marcell is injured, unfortunately, and will miss the 30 test threshold after June. After last years results though, I firmly believe we need some big units in our pack to play against the top international sides. I’ve gone a bit Heyneke, I’m afraid, except I’d still play a genuine fetcher like Brussouw. Kolisi, Carr and Notshe are fine, skillful players, but I just don’t think we can accommodate players who are smaller unless we make up for it somewhere else.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : the Sharks used to have a huge problem with making 2 or 3 metres after contact, and then losing the ball. Our loosies were particularly guilty of it. But I think they have improved their skills this season and I’ve seen less of it. Perhaps Zondagh has made the difference?
Brave call on Kriel but it’ll probably be Kolisi if the captaincy needs to stay local.
What about Whiteley?
@McLovin (Comment 11) : @McLovin (Comment 11) : He is probably the best leader but I’m not convinced he is the best 8 in the country. Must say Notshe has really impressed.
@McLovin (Comment 11) : Its all in the surname.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) :
@Pokkel (Comment 12) : Maybe.
This weekend Warren Whiteley showed why he is the best local captain. He kept his team composed and at the crucial moments he made the right calls as a captain. This weekend Kolisi showed us why he is not even in the league of Whiteley. Kolisi lost his cool more than once and was a thug during the whole game with his off the ball stuff and trying to intimidate the Lions. @The hound (Comment 6) : To say Springbok and Reverse Carr in the same sentence is an insult to the Springbok name. He is not even close to Cloete, or Kriel.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : Subtle
@Mutley (Comment 16) : Kriel definitely, but Cloete? Cloete might make it as a Baywatch extra, but that’s about it I reckon.
@McLovin (Comment 18) : Cloete can join “Baywatch”, Kriel can join “The Incredibles” and Kolisi can be “The Expendable”
So Warburton is captain then. Not exactly a surprise.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : I was also wondering how he got away with it. The response was that it was not in purpose, but I though this year intent had no effect on the verdict? I have no problem with him not being guilt, but once again, where is the consistency…
@HeinF (Comment 21) : Not sure I’m going to live long enough to witness consistent penalties accross the board.
@McLovin (Comment 22) : We could always hope at least in this case I actually agree that no more thatn a yellow card was needed
@HeinF (Comment 23) : Agree.
Jan Serfontein also off to greener pastures. Turned down a Bok and Bulls contract according to SARU.
@vanmartin (Comment 25) : That is amazing he is only 24,and he feels his career is over in South Africa,even with Brendan Venter and Rassie coming into the mix.
I personally think this is bullshit as he could be an amazing player in the right environment
@The hound (Comment 26) : He probably will be, whilst earning a lot more than in SA.
@McLovin (Comment 27) : Too fucken true
@The hound (Comment 26) : Seems the Bok jersey doesn’t provide a compelling reason to stay for a lot of players.
@The hound (Comment 26) : You get players that are willing to work hard for their spot, then you get those who went for the quick cash thrown out by the bulls…. Serfontein was one of the many age group players who dropped trowsers when bulls “made it rain”.
Can’t blame a player for going for the cash. They have short careers and need to maximise their earnings. Just like everyone else.
@McLovin (Comment 31) : Problem with the bulls recruitment model, they throw a wide cash net, ‘roid and bulk-up the players, and hope 5 of the 150 yearly recruits miraculously turn into Bok quality. They are all expendable and replaceable. A guy like Stephan Lewies wouldn’t have played CC rugby for the bulls, simply due to their recruitment system.
love the summary of recent events article RF
lots to debate
@FireTheLooser (Comment 32) : They should recruit some coaches.
@McLovin (Comment 34) : Who needs coaches….More roids, more pumping iron – when they’re done with Nollis, they’ll probably offer the current Tuks coach the position as SR head coach.
Interesting to note, the three competitive SR teams are coached by guys that served as assistant coaches during SR campaigns. The bulls and tsietas: fast tracked Varsity Cup coaches – failure written all over it.
@McLovin (Comment 34) : Or more match officials…
Etzebeth is captain on Saturday. PSdT on the flank. Not sure how I feel about this. Was never expecting a win, but might get ugly now. In more ways than one.
@McLovin (Comment 37) : I wanted to comment on how Effy-beth was at least there to win the fight, but other than making crazy eyes, he’s been mostly outgunned even on that front.
He really has taken the Spies-award for being utterly overrated.
@McLovin (Comment 37) : PSDT is a strange kettle of fish, truly great talent, excellent when the team are winning but tends to fall apart very quickly when things go wrong.
I always thought he would have made great 8 in the Morne du Plessis mould.
He is one of those players that when he is playing for you you only see his good points, when he’s on the other side you can spot his weakness.
Still would love him to have stayed at the Sharks.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 38) : Agreed but at least Spies didn’t look for kak with everybody and then try and beat them with crazy eyes.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 38) : Not allowed to fight. So a lot of conflict in his brain and he can’t quite compute how to react. And I think that affects his general play. Genuinely think he can actually play, just needs to forget about the ‘intimidation’. Just looks silly anyway.
@Pokkel (Comment 40) : One day he’s going to get that Jedi mind trick right.
This enforcer bullshit also belongs to a bygone era. No place for it anymore. Intimidate with skill. Just have a look at the All Black locks for instance.
And don’t get me started on that Elstadt character. On thin ice and jumping up and down. Fortunately not playing at the moment, but going to cost them a match I reckon. Probably a play-off or some do or die match.
Off to the salt mines.
Catch up later.