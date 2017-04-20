Bosch back to pivot

Curwin Bosch has been selected at flyhalf for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Rebels.

With Bosch moving to 10, Rhyno Smith comes into the fullback berth to complete a speedy back three with Kobus van Wyk and Lwazi Mvovo. The centre pairing of Am and Esterhuizen is unchanged.

Amongst the loosies, Jean-Luc du Preez picked up a niggle during the week and misses out on selection, Philip van der Walt getting a run in the 7 jersey.

Coach du Preez is happy with his refreshed team after having a few days off, saying that the coming weeks with a few trips abroad are key to the Sharks fairing well in the competition.

Sharks: 15. Rhyno Smith, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Lwazi Mvovo (v/c), 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Cobus Reinach, 8. Daniel du Preez, 7. Philip van der Walt, 6. Tera Mtembu (c), 5. Stephan Lewies, 4. Etienne Oosthuizen, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2. Franco Marais, 1. Beast Mtawarira



Replacements: 16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17. Thomas du Toit, 18. Lourens Adriaanse, 19. Ruan Botha, 20. Jacques Vermeulen, 21. Michael Claassens, 22. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23. Jeremy Ward