Bosch back to pivot

Curwin Bosch has been selected at flyhalf for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Rebels.
With Bosch moving to 10, Rhyno Smith comes into the fullback berth to complete a speedy back three with Kobus van Wyk and Lwazi Mvovo. The centre pairing of Am and Esterhuizen is unchanged.
Amongst the loosies, Jean-Luc du Preez picked up a niggle during the week and misses out on selection, Philip van der Walt getting a run in the 7 jersey.
Coach du Preez is happy with his refreshed team after having a few days off, saying that the coming weeks with a few trips abroad are key to the Sharks fairing well in the competition.
Sharks: 15. Rhyno Smith, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Lwazi Mvovo (v/c), 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Cobus Reinach, 8. Daniel du Preez, 7. Philip van der Walt, 6. Tera Mtembu (c), 5. Stephan Lewies, 4. Etienne Oosthuizen, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2. Franco Marais, 1. Beast Mtawarira
Replacements: 16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17. Thomas du Toit, 18. Lourens Adriaanse, 19. Ruan Botha, 20. Jacques Vermeulen, 21. Michael Claassens, 22. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23. Jeremy Ward
Has Poitrenaud fallen out of favour or is he injured?
Any updates on the injury list?
All in all I like…sorry to hear about J-L…
@durbsguy (Comment 1) :
Remember, he was brought across mostly with the idea of assisting the youngsters, which I actually think is better than benching youngsters to see him play..
@durbsguy (Comment 1) : I was wondering where he was…no sight of him in either team…
@T-Shark (Comment 2) :
Will follow up and hopefully get an update after the game..
Good to see Ben10 back…just a bit surprised to see Inny completely out of the picture…
@durbsguy (Comment 1) : Rob says he has a groin injury
Just watched the Sharks presser. Injured players still recovering: Pat, Keegan, Inny (knee), Clement (groin), JLdP. Keegan may get time next week. Pat about 3 weeks.
JLDP has been due for a decent rest anyway.
I assume Rob wants to give both young FH’s equal exposure – it will make more sense with Claasens in the second half anyway.
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 4) : 100% agreed.
@robdylan (Comment 8) : Ah, that explains it…
@T-Shark (Comment 9) : Ah, and that explains the Inny thing…
Good team, but we need to start giving Thomas the 1 jersey. All respect to Beast, but the Tank has been better in every aspect, and especially in the scrums.
Jacques Vermeulen named on the bench but was named as blind side flanker for the Griquas game just before the SR game. Something must have changed or are there 2 of them?
@Hulk (Comment 15) : Benching curtain raisers is uncommon, but not unheard of
@Die Kriek (Comment 16) : Agreed but seems a bit odd to me.
@pastorshark (Comment 13) : I am also glad. Almost thought he was dropped to give Ben10 another go. Although I know Ben is better than he showed so far, Inny definitiely did enough to atleast continue on the bench if they wanted to get Bosch back to 10
@Die Kriek (Comment 14) : Can’t wait for the second half to see Thomas destroying tightheads in the scrum, and drag 4 defenders towards their own goal line.
@Hulk (Comment 15) : I was just going to mention that too…maybe the JLdP thing came quite late?
Wish some one would come up with an HONEST answer to why Garth April is being constantly overlooked.This guy is being treated very shabbily, ever time he plays he excels,he isn’t injured so whats the REAL story.
Was he a Gary Gold buy that we got lumped with certainly seems that way.
Not since Dave van Huuysen has a player been fucked over.
@Bokhoring (Comment 19) : We don’t call him the Tank for nothing
Have I missed something….what about April? He has been excellent when given the opportunity this year.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 23) : Calf injury
@Hulk (Comment 15) : late change to the team as Jean-Luc was ruled out. I’m sure the Sharks XV team will be changed – just waiting for confirmation.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 23) : Great Minds and all that shit,still beat you by 2 whole seconds.
@The hound (Comment 21) : Exactly that, is he still missing team deadlines? Makes no sense to me to exclude him. Ben10 will get plenty game time with baby books would have April at 15 with Smith on the bench. April covers 10 and 15.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 23) : If memory serves me correct he picked a freak injury not sure what it was but it was prior to the lions game i think.
@robdylan (Comment 24) : Why wasn’t he included in the list in comment 9.
@robdylan (Comment 24) : Good to know there is a reason. Thanks Rob.
@The hound (Comment 29) : Good point.
@The hound (Comment 26) : I was typing on a mobile, I’m sure that accounts for 2 seconds. ????
@Dancing Bear (Comment 27) : My only problem with the team is every week theres a new 10 and 15,by week 8 we should have settled at least one of these positions, if not both.
Every really good team, has these two positions covered.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 32) : You can put it down to many things, but I normally find that,delayed reaction time is a symptom, of binge drinking or advanced age.
@The hound (Comment 29) : I cannot answer that because I did not write the list. I can assure you, it was mentioned in the presser that he has a calf injury.
@T-Shark (Comment 9) : decent team, should be enough to beat a motivated rebels (possible exclusion next year seems to have given them fire).
considering whose available this is a good match 23, eager to see how ryno smith plays. too bad april is still injured, his looked dangerous when on the field. we need to manage our squad with a tough trip to Arg next week. hopefully jldp is back for that game. although vermualen as looked good off the bench, not so great in his start. too bad inny has a knee issue, he was solid against the jagaueres.
excited for our remaining games, as we can win them all if we stay grounded, focused and manage the squad correctly, there will be disruptions of the june test. but the only tough games we have are bulls (not playing great but dangerous), stormers in durb, and lions in durb.
not to say that other games are not tough, stranger things have happened in super rugby, and the stormers are about to embark on a 4 maybe 5 match losing streak lol
@robdylan (Comment 35) : Sorry but the article was about Bosch moving back to 10 headline news ,and Smith coming into 15,lot of talk on Radebe and the youngster Janse van Rensburgh,both seriously wet behind the ears.
Then we have the ongoing saga of our medical tourist Pointrenau,and a straight from the horses mouth full run down report on the injury state of the nation.
With absolutely no mention anywhere of the guy who should logically be in the 10 jersey.,which is what the article was about.
@The hound (Comment 33) : I’m with you 100% there.
@The hound (Comment 34) : In my case definitely advanced age…..best part is you are older than me!
@The hound (Comment 21) : Frans Steyn, R Pienaar, Brent Russell?
Can anyone confirm if Culum Retallick playing 4. for the Rebels this weekend is Brody Retallick’s brother, cousin, relative in some manner?
@Hulk (Comment 41) : I can’t.
A broken record I know. But I would seriously like to see this team start with Claasens just to see if he won’t be able to give us a decent points foundation to start with. Then bring Reinach on at minutes 50 or 60 minutes.