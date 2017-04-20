Richard Ferguson

Bosch back to pivot


Written by Richard Ferguson (Richard Ferguson)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 20 Apr 2017 at 12:52
Tagged with : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Curwin Bosch has been selected at flyhalf for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Rebels.

With Bosch moving to 10, Rhyno Smith comes into the fullback berth to complete a speedy back three with Kobus van Wyk and Lwazi Mvovo. The centre pairing of Am and Esterhuizen is unchanged.

Amongst the loosies, Jean-Luc du Preez picked up a niggle during the week and misses out on selection, Philip van der Walt getting a run in the 7 jersey.

Coach du Preez is happy with his refreshed team after having a few days off, saying that the coming weeks with a few trips abroad are key to the Sharks fairing well in the competition.

Sharks: 15. Rhyno Smith, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Lwazi Mvovo (v/c), 10. Curwin Bosch, 9. Cobus Reinach, 8. Daniel du Preez, 7. Philip van der Walt, 6. Tera Mtembu (c), 5. Stephan Lewies, 4. Etienne Oosthuizen, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 2. Franco Marais, 1. Beast Mtawarira
 
Replacements: 16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17. Thomas du Toit, 18. Lourens Adriaanse, 19. Ruan Botha, 20. Jacques Vermeulen, 21. Michael Claassens, 22. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23. Jeremy Ward



43 Comments

  • Has Poitrenaud fallen out of favour or is he injured?

    • Comment 1, posted at 20.04.17 12:57:30 by durbsguy Reply
    durbsguyTeam captain
    		 

  • Any updates on the injury list?

    • Comment 2, posted at 20.04.17 12:57:40 by T-Shark Reply
    T-SharkUnder 21 player
    		 

  • All in all I like…sorry to hear about J-L…

    • Comment 3, posted at 20.04.17 12:59:25 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @durbsguy (Comment 1) :

    Remember, he was brought across mostly with the idea of assisting the youngsters, which I actually think is better than benching youngsters to see him play..

    • Comment 4, posted at 20.04.17 13:00:13 by Richard Ferguson Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    Richard FergusonCoach
    		 

  • @durbsguy (Comment 1) : I was wondering where he was…no sight of him in either team…

    • Comment 5, posted at 20.04.17 13:00:32 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @T-Shark (Comment 2) :

    Will follow up and hopefully get an update after the game..

    • Comment 6, posted at 20.04.17 13:00:41 by Richard Ferguson Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    Richard FergusonCoach
    		 

  • Good to see Ben10 back…just a bit surprised to see Inny completely out of the picture…

    • Comment 7, posted at 20.04.17 13:02:14 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @durbsguy (Comment 1) : Rob says he has a groin injury

    • Comment 8, posted at 20.04.17 13:11:27 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • Just watched the Sharks presser. Injured players still recovering: Pat, Keegan, Inny (knee), Clement (groin), JLdP. Keegan may get time next week. Pat about 3 weeks.

    • Comment 9, posted at 20.04.17 13:13:36 by T-Shark Reply

    T-SharkUnder 21 player
    		 

  • JLDP has been due for a decent rest anyway.

    I assume Rob wants to give both young FH’s equal exposure – it will make more sense with Claasens in the second half anyway.

    • Comment 10, posted at 20.04.17 13:15:35 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Richard Ferguson (Comment 4) : 100% agreed.

    • Comment 11, posted at 20.04.17 13:16:39 by vanmartin Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 8) : Ah, that explains it…

    • Comment 12, posted at 20.04.17 13:16:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @T-Shark (Comment 9) : Ah, and that explains the Inny thing…

    • Comment 13, posted at 20.04.17 13:17:28 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good team, but we need to start giving Thomas the 1 jersey. All respect to Beast, but the Tank has been better in every aspect, and especially in the scrums.

    • Comment 14, posted at 20.04.17 13:18:40 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Jacques Vermeulen named on the bench but was named as blind side flanker for the Griquas game just before the SR game. Something must have changed or are there 2 of them?

    • Comment 15, posted at 20.04.17 13:20:35 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 15) : Benching curtain raisers is uncommon, but not unheard of

    • Comment 16, posted at 20.04.17 13:21:46 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 16) : Agreed but seems a bit odd to me.

    • Comment 17, posted at 20.04.17 13:22:25 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 13) : I am also glad. Almost thought he was dropped to give Ben10 another go. Although I know Ben is better than he showed so far, Inny definitiely did enough to atleast continue on the bench if they wanted to get Bosch back to 10

    • Comment 18, posted at 20.04.17 13:23:40 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • @Die Kriek (Comment 14) : Can’t wait for the second half to see Thomas destroying tightheads in the scrum, and drag 4 defenders towards their own goal line.

    • Comment 19, posted at 20.04.17 13:27:05 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 15) : I was just going to mention that too…maybe the JLdP thing came quite late?

    • Comment 20, posted at 20.04.17 13:29:55 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Wish some one would come up with an HONEST answer to why Garth April is being constantly overlooked.This guy is being treated very shabbily, ever time he plays he excels,he isn’t injured so whats the REAL story.
    Was he a Gary Gold buy that we got lumped with certainly seems that way.
    Not since Dave van Huuysen has a player been fucked over.

    • Comment 21, posted at 20.04.17 13:41:43 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 19) : We don’t call him the Tank for nothing

    • Comment 22, posted at 20.04.17 13:43:34 by Die Kriek Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Have I missed something….what about April? He has been excellent when given the opportunity this year.

    • Comment 23, posted at 20.04.17 13:43:51 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 23) : Calf injury

    • Comment 24, posted at 20.04.17 13:45:49 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 15) : late change to the team as Jean-Luc was ruled out. I’m sure the Sharks XV team will be changed – just waiting for confirmation.

    • Comment 25, posted at 20.04.17 13:46:37 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 23) : Great Minds and all that shit,still beat you by 2 whole seconds.

    • Comment 26, posted at 20.04.17 13:46:57 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 21) : Exactly that, is he still missing team deadlines? Makes no sense to me to exclude him. Ben10 will get plenty game time with baby books would have April at 15 with Smith on the bench. April covers 10 and 15.

    • Comment 27, posted at 20.04.17 13:47:29 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 23) : If memory serves me correct he picked a freak injury not sure what it was but it was prior to the lions game i think.

    • Comment 28, posted at 20.04.17 13:48:00 by durbsguy Reply

    durbsguyTeam captain
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 24) : Why wasn’t he included in the list in comment 9.

    • Comment 29, posted at 20.04.17 13:48:18 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 24) : Good to know there is a reason. Thanks Rob.

    • Comment 30, posted at 20.04.17 13:48:49 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 29) : Good point.

    • Comment 31, posted at 20.04.17 13:49:24 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 26) : I was typing on a mobile, I’m sure that accounts for 2 seconds. ????

    • Comment 32, posted at 20.04.17 13:51:05 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 27) : My only problem with the team is every week theres a new 10 and 15,by week 8 we should have settled at least one of these positions, if not both.
    Every really good team, has these two positions covered.

    • Comment 33, posted at 20.04.17 13:54:07 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 32) : You can put it down to many things, but I normally find that,delayed reaction time is a symptom, of binge drinking or advanced age.

    • Comment 34, posted at 20.04.17 13:58:04 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 29) : I cannot answer that because I did not write the list. I can assure you, it was mentioned in the presser that he has a calf injury.

    • Comment 35, posted at 20.04.17 14:08:25 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @T-Shark (Comment 9) : decent team, should be enough to beat a motivated rebels (possible exclusion next year seems to have given them fire).

    considering whose available this is a good match 23, eager to see how ryno smith plays. too bad april is still injured, his looked dangerous when on the field. we need to manage our squad with a tough trip to Arg next week. hopefully jldp is back for that game. although vermualen as looked good off the bench, not so great in his start. too bad inny has a knee issue, he was solid against the jagaueres.

    excited for our remaining games, as we can win them all if we stay grounded, focused and manage the squad correctly, there will be disruptions of the june test. but the only tough games we have are bulls (not playing great but dangerous), stormers in durb, and lions in durb.

    not to say that other games are not tough, stranger things have happened in super rugby, and the stormers are about to embark on a 4 maybe 5 match losing streak lol

    • Comment 36, posted at 20.04.17 14:12:05 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 35) : Sorry but the article was about Bosch moving back to 10 headline news ,and Smith coming into 15,lot of talk on Radebe and the youngster Janse van Rensburgh,both seriously wet behind the ears.
    Then we have the ongoing saga of our medical tourist Pointrenau,and a straight from the horses mouth full run down report on the injury state of the nation.
    With absolutely no mention anywhere of the guy who should logically be in the 10 jersey.,which is what the article was about.

    • Comment 37, posted at 20.04.17 14:21:18 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 33) : I’m with you 100% there.

    • Comment 38, posted at 20.04.17 15:56:15 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 34) : In my case definitely advanced age…..best part is you are older than me! :mrgreen: :lol:

    • Comment 39, posted at 20.04.17 15:56:53 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 21) : Frans Steyn, R Pienaar, Brent Russell?

    • Comment 40, posted at 20.04.17 16:01:14 by Uli Boelie Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    Uli BoelieTeam captain
    		 

  • Can anyone confirm if Culum Retallick playing 4. for the Rebels this weekend is Brody Retallick’s brother, cousin, relative in some manner?

    • Comment 41, posted at 21.04.17 11:41:42 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 41) : I can’t. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 42, posted at 21.04.17 12:04:03 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • A broken record I know. But I would seriously like to see this team start with Claasens just to see if he won’t be able to give us a decent points foundation to start with. Then bring Reinach on at minutes 50 or 60 minutes.

    • Comment 43, posted at 21.04.17 12:52:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.