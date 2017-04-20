Exciting team for Griquas clash

The revised Currie Cup Qualification Series, now called the Supersport Rugby Challenge gets underway this weekend, with the Sharks hosting Griquas in a curtain raiser to the Super Rugby clash against the Rebels.
The young side will be coached by Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher while being led by Odwa Ndungane. Vice-captain is the talented Khaya Majola, a stalwart in the junior ranks for the Sharks.
The forward pack sees quite a bit of experience with Hyron Andrews an exciting talent in the second row and Jacques Vermeulen equally exciting in terms of long term prospects.
The backline is what excites me most, the centre pairing of Namibian International Johan Deysel and S’bura Sithole the highlight.
We wish this young team all the best as they start this tournament.
Cell C Sharks XV: 1. Juan Schoeman, 2. Stephan Coetzee, 3. John-Hubert Meyer, 4. Jean Droste, 5. Hyron Andrews, 6. Wian Vosloo, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Khaya Majola (v/c), 9. Damian Stevens, 10. Danrich Visagie, 11. Sbu Nkosi, 12. Johan Deysel, 13. S’bura Sithole, 14. Odwa Ndungane (c), 15. Courtney Winnaar
Substitutes: 16. Kerron van Vuuren, 17. Mzamo Majola, 18. Gerhard Engelbrecht, 19. Rikus Zwart, 20. Rowan Gouws, 21. Marius Louw, 22. Graham GeldenhysTweet
The obvious question: will this game be televised?
@FireTheLooser (Comment 1) :
Nope..
Thanks for getting this up , Rich. Interesting team. First question in my mind, once again, is where is Francis Kleinhans. Hopefully not injured again
I cannot believe that this new competition is still being played with older regulations..
22 man squads instead of 23.
Get on top of it SA Rugby…
That’s a pretty good team and I hope that our guys can get it up this year to perform. With Odwa not being selected consistently for SR anymore I wonder what his thoughts are for the future?
Exciting what could happen with the Sitholes playing next to each other, opposed to the opposite wings.
I feel it’s such a pity to see Marius Louw riding the bench at this point. I was really hoping he would be pushing for a SR position by now.
Glad the fringe guys are getting a run though. Best of luck to them all.
@Hulk (Comment 5) : the Sitholes?
Odwa is in his last year. This is basically a bridging year for him while he sets up his construction company. Teich is helping him with it.
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Sibusiso’s. Clearly didn’t give that much thought but knew there was a similarity somewhere .
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Is he still landscaping?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) :
Best ask his wife
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 4) : disappointed that its not being broadcast, love fo watch these types of games, mixed team of veterans, young guns, guys on the cusp of the first team, also to see if the second team used identical tactics to the first team.
the match 22 or 23 thing is interesting, you can see why they would not want bigger unions to horde promising young props but by making it a match 22 doesnt really solve the problem.
isnt Geldenhys a loose forward ?
you can see that the depth chart behind counie at
@Big Fish (Comment 9) :
@Big Fish (Comment 9) : Ha, ha. Good one.
Nice team hope the can pit in a decent showing!!!
Go Sharks!!!