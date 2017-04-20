Exciting team for Griquas clash

The revised Currie Cup Qualification Series, now called the Supersport Rugby Challenge gets underway this weekend, with the Sharks hosting Griquas in a curtain raiser to the Super Rugby clash against the Rebels.

The young side will be coached by Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher while being led by Odwa Ndungane. Vice-captain is the talented Khaya Majola, a stalwart in the junior ranks for the Sharks.

The forward pack sees quite a bit of experience with Hyron Andrews an exciting talent in the second row and Jacques Vermeulen equally exciting in terms of long term prospects.

The backline is what excites me most, the centre pairing of Namibian International Johan Deysel and S’bura Sithole the highlight.

We wish this young team all the best as they start this tournament.

Cell C Sharks XV: 1. Juan Schoeman, 2. Stephan Coetzee, 3. John-Hubert Meyer, 4. Jean Droste, 5. Hyron Andrews, 6. Wian Vosloo, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Khaya Majola (v/c), 9. Damian Stevens, 10. Danrich Visagie, 11. Sbu Nkosi, 12. Johan Deysel, 13. S’bura Sithole, 14. Odwa Ndungane (c), 15. Courtney Winnaar

Substitutes: 16. Kerron van Vuuren, 17. Mzamo Majola, 18. Gerhard Engelbrecht, 19. Rikus Zwart, 20. Rowan Gouws, 21. Marius Louw, 22. Graham Geldenhys