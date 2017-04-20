To chop or not to chop?

Well actually that is not the question anymore since SANZAAR already decided three teams should be chopped. The question now is, who must be chopped?

Ok just for interest’s sake let’s start by looking at how the Ozzie sides performance in Super rugby, going way back to the start of the Super 14 in 2006:

Just a quick explanation of the columns: “Average Position” are the average log position achieved by the team for the period, “Average Log Points” are the average log points scored per season for the period, “% Log Points” are the total log points scored as a percentage of total possible log points for the period and well “Team” is the…… do I really need to explain it?

So here goes:

Super 14: played from 2006 to 2010 and here’s how the Ozzie teams performed:

Team Average Position Average Log Points % Log Points Waratahs 5.2 38.6 59.38 Brumbies 6.6 36.6 56.31 Force 10 26.2 40.31 Reds 11.2 21.8 33.54

During this time the Waratahs were the only Ozzie team to reach the play-offs, playing in three semi-finals (winning only one) and one (losing) final.

In Super 14 no Ozzie team could finish on top of the overall Super rugby log. The Waratahs did finish second (once) and third (twice) so was by far the best (or rather least worst) Ozzie side in Super 14.

Super 15: played from 2011 to 2015 and here’s how the Ozzie teams performed:

Team Average Position Average Log Points % Log Points Waratahs 5.6 43.4 54.25 Brumbies 6.6 48.6 60.75 Reds 7 46.4 58 Force 12.4 30.8 38.5 Rebels 13 30 37.5

Somehow the increase from four to five Ozzie sides really worked for them as during this time they stepped up and even had two champion sides.

The Waratahs played in one quarter final (losing), two semi-final (win one and loss one) and one final winning the Super 15 title.

The Reds played in two quarter finals (losing both), one semi-final (winning it) and one final winning the Super 15 title.

The Brumbies played in three quarter finals (winning all three), in three semi-finals (winning one and losing two) and one (losing) final.

As for finishing on top of the overall log the Ozzie teams also did better with both the Waratahs and Reds able to end a season in the overall top spot. The Waratahs was also able to finish second once and the Reds and Brumbies rounded it off by finishing third on one occasion each.

What’s really interesting is that although the Waratahs were able to have a better average log position than both the Brumbies and Reds overall, the last mentioned teams were able to score more overall log points during this five year period than the Waratahs.

Super 18: played from 2016 to date and here’s how the Ozzie teams performed:

Team Average Position Average Log Points % Log Points Brumbies 4 43 57.33 Waratahs 10 40 53.33 Rebels 12 31 41.33 Reds 15 17 22.67 Force 16 13 17.33

With only the Brumbies able to reach the play-offs last year (losing in the quarter finals) and the Brumbies again leading the Ozzie conference this year but way behind the other conference leaders (and only able to score the ninth most log points to date), it seems as if the honeymoon is over for the Ozzie sides.

So taking a holistic look at the period from 2010 – 2016 when all five Ozzie teams played, this is how their average points percentages look:

Brumbies – 60.21% of possible log points scored

Waratahs – 54.11% of possible log points scored

Reds – 52.42% of possible log points scored

Rebels – 38.11% of possible log points scored

Force – 35.16% of possible log points scored

Personally I think the Ozzies are spot on when they say it will be either the Rebels or Force who will be cut, as clearly all three the other sides are way better than them. Which one to cut who knows and to be 100% honest, who cares!?

Way more important is the future of the South African sides, so let’s see how they did using the same formulas as I did for the Ozzie sides:

Super 14 were played from 2006 to 2010 and here’s how the SA teams performed:

Team Average Position Average Log Points % Log Points Bulls 3.8 40.2 61.85 Sharks 4.8 39.2 60.31 Stormers 7.6 32.4 49.85 Cheetahs 11.8 19.8 30.46 Lions (Cats for 2006) 13 15.8 24.31

During this time Bulls played in three finals, winning all three and to date they’re still the only SA side to win a Super Rugby title.

Sharks made the playoffs twice and played in one final and that’s all I’m willing to say about that!

Stormers also made the playoffs once, reaching the final but losing.

This then was clearly the best period for SA in Super rugby as can be seen in the fact that two of the five finals were all SA affairs. During this time SA sides topped the overall log on three occasions (Bulls twice and Sharks once) with two years resulting in a SA first and second place (Sharks/Bulls and then Bulls/Stormers) on the overall log. Unfortunately, between the Lions and the Cheetahs they finished on the opposite side of the log on three of the five years but hey, someone needs to finish last.

Then the powers that be decided it was not enough so an upgraded Super 15 was played from 2011 to 2015. Here’s how the SA teams performed:

Team Average Position Average Log Points % Log Points Stormers 4.8 51.2 64 Bulls 6.4 50.4 63 Sharks 6.8 49.6 62 Cheetahs 10.6 36.4 36.4 Lions (excl 2013) 12.25 31.75 39.69 Kings (only 2013) 15 24 30

Stormers played in two Semi-finals and one quarter final. Unfortunately for them they lost in all three play-off games.

Bulls played in one quarter final and one semi-final but, like the Stormers, they could not win a play-off game losing both matches.

Cheetahs played in one quarter final and lost.

Sharks played in three quarter final games winning two. They also played in two semi-finals winning one but losing in the only final that a SA side played. So during this time, the Sharks were the only SA team that could win play-off games and reach a final.

The Stormers was the only SA team to finish in the top three more than once with a first, second and third place on the overall log. The only other teams to finish in the top three log position was once again the Bulls (finished second once) and Sharks (finishing in third).

But then the powers that be once again decided it was not enough so an upgrade to Super 18 was played from 2016 and here’s how the SA teams performed:

Team Average Position Average Log Points % Log Points Lions 2 52 69.33 Stormers 3 51 68 Sharks 8 43 57.33 Bulls 9 42 56 Cheetahs 14 21 28 Kings 17 9 12

Lions, Stormers and Sharks reached the quarter finals with only Lions able to win. Lions also won their semi-final but lost in the final.

So taking a holistic look at the period from 2010 – 2016 this is how their average points percentages looks:

Stormers – 64.63% of possible log points scored

Bulls – 61.89% of possible log points scored

Sharks – 61.26% of possible log points scored

Lions – 45.32% of possible log points scored

Cheetahs – 42.74% of possible log points scored

Kings – 21.29% of possible log points scored

Ok so on performance the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks must surely be safe?!

Now, let’s have a quick look at some average crowd attendances for home matches. These attendance figures were for the duration of the Super 15 (2011-2015) and please note attendance figures differ from site to site, so it’s impossible to state these figures as a fact and should only be seen as a guideline:

Stormers – 35 000

Bulls – 30 800

Kings – 30 000

Lions – 25 750

Sharks – 24 600

Cheetahs – 18 800

Seems then as if the people in and around Cape Town either have less to do than the other centres or they just like rugby more, as they’re way ahead of all the other teams! Bulls and Kings were in close proximity but then again Kings only had one season, so their figures might have changed a bit since then. Personally I think Lions and Sharks attendance was a bit disappointing as both are big unions so they should have at least matched the Bulls and Stormers. As expected, the Cheetahs were way down with regards to crowds. This could be a problem for the Cheetahs fight to stay in Super rugby.

As I’m sure everyone is aware SARU is not happy with the stadiums/facilities of the Sharks and the Stormers and seemingly the best thing for both unions would be to start thinking seriously about moving to the 2010 Soccer World Cup stadiums. However this will unlikely be enough motivation to exclude either of the teams from Super rugby but then again, stranger things has happened!

So where does this leave the teams? What will be deemed to be more important, current performance, historical performance, crowd attendance/support, possibility for growth, player base, development, facilities, etc who knows? Let’s hope SARU knows and that when they make the decision, it will be in the best interest of South African rugby!

What would I do if the decision were up to me?

I believe rugby should be as wide spread as possible, so personally it would be hard for me to see any good coming from cutting Super Rugby from the Free State. Also due to their locations and reasonable performances, the Stormers and Sharks should stay in Super Rugby. Cutting the only SA team to win Super Rugby or the team that reached the final last year and that’s currently the leading SA team would also be hard to justify! So that only leaves the Kings as a clear cut option! Problem is, how do you fit five teams into four spots?!?!?!

What I’d suggest might be a dream or impossible to implement but hey that’s what’s nice about writing the article I can give my opinion, so here goes:

As you can predict, (and showing no favouritism) the Sharks will be there. The Stormers will also make it. I just can’t leave the Cheetahs out so they will also be there. Now this is where things get tricky, who gets cut Lions or Bulls…….. well neither or both, depending on how you look at it! I personally believe Lions and Bulls should be one Super Rugby franchise, and before you laugh or stone me, I do have a couple of reasons for my opinion.

Lions really only had two good seasons and that coincidentally are also the season(s) when the Bulls struggled!?

Lions only started to perform under the guidance of Johan Ackermann and as we all know he is leaving at the end of the season. Will his replacement(s) be able to produce the same results or will they go back to where they were before he started?

But the most important factor is actually a decision that SARU made. The decision to change their constitution and to align with SA’s geopolitical boundaries and move to nine members of SA Rugby as appose to 14 in the past. As I understand it this means that, as both the Bulls and Lions are based in Gauteng, they are counted as one member and thus will share representation in SA Rugby. To have one member with two Super Rugby teams whilst removing the Super Rugby teams from two other members does not make sense to me.

So there – this is my honest opinion and I believe it could be the best possible solution.

I would just like to give credit to the following websites/people for information that I used to compile the article:

*Wikipedia for all the log position and log points.

**Statbunker for the average attendance figures of Super 15.

***My beautiful wife for proof reading and stopping me from totally murdering the English language. Also for correcting those pesky spelling mistakes that Spellcheck could not find any spelling suggestions for!