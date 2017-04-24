9-9 problems for Rob du Preez

Things can change pretty quickly in a week and while Sharks coach Rob du Preez might have been feeling pretty ebullient going into last weekend’s match against the Rebels, given the state of the conference log, he certainly won’t be feeling that way any more.

The Sharks were lucky to record a 9-all draw against a rank average Rebels team on Saturday night and frankly the less said about that game the better. With the Lions looking less than wonderful against the Jaguares – and the Argies themselves having lost three times in as many weeks – du Preez may well have felt that a decent run in the fixtures to come could have seen his side perhaps even challenge for the conference lead.

Picking up maximum log points in gimme fixtures against rubbish Aussie teams would have been a key pillar in that strategy, though and when the players cannot seem to be bothered to pitch up for what should have been a regulation win, it’s hard for the coach to really have lofty hopes of success this season.

That the Sharks suffered disruptions ahead of the game is not disputable, but surely a franchise with a squad quite this big should be able to absorb the loss of Jean-Luc du Preez and Kobus van Wyk without needing to fall apart? The coach himself minced no words at an angry post-match press conference where he described the performance as one of the worst he’d seen from the Sharks – EVER – and declared that the players should refund the public after a shocker like that.

Time for wallowing is short, though. The Sharks now hold a slender lead over the Jaguares in second place and face those very foes – in Argentina – this weekend. Du Preez will name a squad for that clash this afternoon and they will leave tomorrow, but the coach somehow has to figure out how to approach selection for that clash when his natural instinct, I’m sure, must be to drop virtually every one of the players who let him and the fans down so badly over the weekend.

Andre Esterhuizen will not be on the plane, with the inside centre’s petulant and frankly stupid tip tackle after the whistle on Saturday sure to see him banned for a number of weeks. Others were guilty of unforgivable disciplinary lapses as well, with Ruan Botha’s neck grab, which resulted in a try being disallowed, clearly also rankling with the coach. This was not the first time this season that a failure to keep the arms down has robbed the Sharks of legitimate points.

Victory in Argentina is now non-negotiable if the Sharks want to make the knock outs this season. This team has generally responded well after poor performance, so there’s room for some optimism. One feels, though, that this is now pretty much last-chance saloon for these players. It’s time for them to very quickly get over whatever their issue is and start to deliver consistent and proud performances for their coach and their fans.

I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m not prepared to watch another performance like that one.