Six weeks for Esterhuizen

Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen has been suspended from all rugby for six weeks. Esterhuizen has pleaded guilty to a tip tackle offence during Saturday’s game against the Rebels. He was shown a red card in the 17th minute.
In his finding, the Judicial Committee Chairman Michael Heron QC ruled the following:
“With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul merited a mid range entry point of 10 weeks. It was deemed to be reckless in nature and placed the opposing player in an extremely dangerous position.”
“In regards to aggravating factors, it was noted that the Player was suspended for a similar offence in 2015 and subsequently one week was added to the suspension period. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player’s excellent conduct throughout the Judicial process, his on-field apology to the opposing player, his remorse and his early guilty plea, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 6 weeks.”
10 weeks would have been a little harsh for this offence, but the judicial would have been well within its rights to dish it out. In other words, the Sharks and Esterhuizen himself can count themselves a little lucky. The suspension rules Esterhuizen out of action until the first weekend in June, meaninf he will only see himself in a Sharks jersey once Super Rugby returns after the International Break.Tweet
Ag ffs
This is unfortunate to say the least. Time for Am, Ward and Deysel to step up.
Six weeks is a bit tough. Especially since he missed most of the game against the rebels. Thought he’ll be klapped with 4 to be honest.
Expected 3-8 weeks so 6 is right in the middle! At least now André gets the much needed break from rugby that we all said he needed to have!!!
ja nee… this is not a surprise. you want to do that on a field, you must bear the consequences…
I actually find this bullshit,the other guy didn’t;t even leave the field, so he didn’t place the gig in an extremely dangerous position,
When Stander smashed Pat putting him out for months he got two match suspension.Now that was putting the player in a dangerous position.
Though stupid, I reckon his wrestling coach would have been proud of that suplay! But this is rugby and Andre not a wrestler!
Should have got more than 6 weeks, sorry to say……his intetion was to damage. Big fan of him but this Macho, let me show you ho much I can bench press shit must stop.
He will learn and come back better. Pity though…..
This kind of deliberate stupidity should come with a fine from the union as well. He places all his teammates in a bad position.
Teichman’s face during this game should become a permanent fixture around posts like these.
One thing thats for damn certain, World Rugby needs to sort it’s shit out. Did Andre deserve 6 weeks? Yes, I believe he did. But there have been as bad and worse already this season that’s gone uncarded, unsanctioned and/or unpunished.
Consistency, that’s all we ask.
@Die Kriek (Comment 11) : @Die Kriek (Comment 11) : My point is he never hurt the guy, it looked much worse than it was,inStander’s case he probably ended Pat’s career,and as much as Andre meant to do it ,so did Stander.
@Lieplapper (Comment 8) : @The hound (Comment 12) : No so mate, Andre is anything but a big i will show you macho person, adrenaline took over it happens, I agree with old Hound on this one, the responsibility Andre has in guiding the whole defense and also having to cover for a 10 that has a defensive weakness is huge, Is the 6 weeks harsh? yeah maybe a tad but i have no doubt he will learn from it, Again I agree with OLD Hound on this one that for example i watched a match played
in the UK this past weekend and Poite was the ref, many tackles around the neck, none blown yet lets look at the Sharks vs Lions match and see how so called high tackles were officiated, It was as good as 2 different kinds of sport being officiated.
This happens all the time, I have seen tackles as bad as Andres in SR this year and none of them got treated the same,
The problem we have is not that Andre got punished but that there still is major inconsistencies in punishment between teams in SA and between teams from different countries.
@Die Kriek (Comment 11) : Exactly my point, the high tackle i referred to in my previous post in the UK was a high tackle that stopped a try from being scored, and a line out was given, it happened in the Sharks match where a try was stopped in this fashion yet nothing happened and yet in the Sharks vs Lions match?? we all know the history.
which games will he be back for ?
@revolverocelot (Comment 15) : Well it wont be for the semi finals.