Six weeks for Esterhuizen

Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen has been suspended from all rugby for six weeks. Esterhuizen has pleaded guilty to a tip tackle offence during Saturday’s game against the Rebels. He was shown a red card in the 17th minute.

In his finding, the Judicial Committee Chairman Michael Heron QC ruled the following:



“With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul merited a mid range entry point of 10 weeks. It was deemed to be reckless in nature and placed the opposing player in an extremely dangerous position.”

“In regards to aggravating factors, it was noted that the Player was suspended for a similar offence in 2015 and subsequently one week was added to the suspension period. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player’s excellent conduct throughout the Judicial process, his on-field apology to the opposing player, his remorse and his early guilty plea, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 6 weeks.”

10 weeks would have been a little harsh for this offence, but the judicial would have been well within its rights to dish it out. In other words, the Sharks and Esterhuizen himself can count themselves a little lucky. The suspension rules Esterhuizen out of action until the first weekend in June, meaninf he will only see himself in a Sharks jersey once Super Rugby returns after the International Break.