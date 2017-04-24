Time for a complete SA Rugby overhaul

Let’s be honest with ourselves, SA Rugby is crap at the moment. Our entire system is outdated and we need a complete overhaul if we want to compete against the Top teams like the All Blacks and England.

Our National Team has fallen to new lows in the last 5 years from a first ever draw against Argentina in 2012, to a first home soil loss to them in 2015 and our first ever away loss in 2016, our shock World Cup loss to Japan in 2015, our first loss to England in 10 years in 2016, our first ever home loss to Ireland in 2016. Our first ever loss against Italy, record loss against the All Blacks and the list goes on. A lot of first but not the good kind. There is no doubt that rugby in South Africa is not up to standard but we have an opportunity to correct it, but it will take a complete overhaul.

If we look at the other sporting codes in South Africa, let’s look at cricket in South Africa. We have 6 franchise teams based on geographic selection in South Africa, completely professional and new (In terms of they are independent of unions) then we have the unions or the semi-professional teams. The franchises play each other yearly in strength vs strength each year, to keep SA players fit and ready for the national team, to give them constant exposure at the highest level. Then we have the unions. The goal of the unions is to develop the players for the franchises. It is not the job of the franchise to develop the players. There are 6 teams that are about the same in strength and support. That is keeping our national team well stocked and competitive. If one player gets injured, there is another ready to take his place.

We need the same with our rugby. 8 completely new professional franchise teams that yearly compete against each other in the Currie Cup and then the unions are the semiprofessional teams that feed players to the franchises and develop players for SA Rugby. The franchises are run completely independent from the unions and have no relationship other that getting players. The top 4/5 franchises every year then compete in the Super Rugby representing South Africa as the 4/5 best teams in the country. We will constantly have strength vs strength teams from 8 regions in South Africa competing against the best of the country, just getting better and stronger each year. Inevitably making the Springboks stronger.

The franchises every year drafts players from the unions to play for them and there wont be the over or under supply of players to any franchise because the unions will develop the u/19, u/21 and senior players while the 8 franchise teams only drafts the players that they need, basically 30-35 per team. The franchises are then managed by SA Rugby to ensure that the right players play at the right teams and that you don’t have 4 Springbok locks in one team for example.

This is my idea on how to make SA Rugby competitive again, putting aside all provincialism and putting Springbok rugby as the first and only goal.

Looking forward to your comments.