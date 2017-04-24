Touring squad announced

The Sharks touring squad to Argentina has been announced with 25 players departing tomorrow to face the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.
Johan Deysel is the fresh face in the squad, having not played for the Sharks at Super Rugby level before. His inclusion comes at the expense of Andre Esterhuizen. He is in a straight battle with Jeremey Ward to join Lukhanyo Am in midfield. Another is Sbu Nkosi, who looks set to get some touring time under the belt with Kobus van Wyk missing out.
Esterhuizen will obviously miss the flight due to suspension, with the following players all missing due to injury:
Garth April
Inny Radebe
Keegan Daniel
Kobus van Wyk
Pat Lambie
The team to face the Jaguares will be announced on Thursday at midday.
FORWARDS:
Chiliboy Ralepelle
Coenie Oosthuizen
Daniel du Preez
Etienne Oosthuizen
Franco Marais
Jean-Luc du Preez
John-Hubert Meyer
Lourens Adriaanse
Philip van der Walt
Ruan Botha
Stephan Lewis
Tendai Mtawarira
Tera Mtembu
Thomas du Toit
BACKS
Benhard Janse van Rensburg
Cobus Reinach
Curwin Bosch
Jeremy Ward
Johan Deysel
Lukhanyo Am
Lwazi Mvovo
Michael Claasens
Odwa Ndungane
Rhyno Smith
Sbu Nkosi
No Bosch? But also only 24 players, so just a typo?
Big losses to the backline in Esterhuyzen and Van Wyk. Hopefully not Bosch as well?
Sharks need to keep this game tight with the forwards if we want to have any chance. Let the game get loose and the Jaguares will run as ragged.
@Shakes34 (Comment 1) : My bad..
Three flyhalves out injured. Bizarre.
No Clement in touring squad either.
My pick for Saturday:
1. Thomas
2. Marais
3. Coenie
4. Oosthuizen
5. Botha
6. Terra (assuming he’s still the captain)
7. JL
8. Van der Walt
9. Claasens
10. Bosch
11. Mvovo
12. Ward (because I wouldn’t throw Deysel in the deep end.
13. Am
14. Nkosi
15. Smith
16.Beast 17.Chilliboy 18.Adriaanse 19.Lewies 21.Dan (granted I’d have taken Vermeulen instead) 22.Reinach 23. Deysel
@Richard Ferguson (Comment 3) :
Sa Rugby Magazines headline – Bosch left out of Sharks touring squad
Think you weren’t the one that made the error in the first place.
@Hulk (Comment 5) : Dan in for Terra…..Ginger captain.
Rest I think spoton
a week ago all we need to do was stay focused now we better win all our games and hope things go our way in terms of other fixtures
losing AE is big, but I think its a chance for ward to step up and play next to Am. with deysel to make a impact off the bench.
ward plays different to AE, and yes he had a tough game against the rebels but that was a last minute start.
bosch struggled too, but thats to be understood, his a young player, lets not hype him so much. im sure ben would have played abit this weekend if AE didnt get sent off.
ryno smith was fantastic at fb, reminds me of kolbie and leyde
looking forward to this game.
we are again only taking two scrummies, hopefully what transpired last year doesnt happen again when classens got injured.
lets pick ourselfs up
which game will AE be available for next ? bulls and lions ?
@Hulk (Comment 5) : @Lieplapper (Comment 7) : no number 20!? This is Super rugby with a match day team of 23 players not SuperSport/Vodacom cup with only 22!! Pick another back, maybe Ben10 as he’s the only other flyhalf!!
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : not 100% sure but it should be first game after the international break. Unless they decided it is 6 Super rugby weeks then only for Lions game.
@JD (Comment 9) : Agreed on Ryno, he had a good game despite us playing like an amateur team. I want another captain, we need someone who sets an example and Terra is not doing that.
And I ask again, what are we going to do when CR leaves and Claasens retires? Are we going to throw in an inexperienced SH or are we going to plan ahead and give someone opportunities this year?