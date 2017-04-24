Touring squad announced

The Sharks touring squad to Argentina has been announced with 25 players departing tomorrow to face the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

Johan Deysel is the fresh face in the squad, having not played for the Sharks at Super Rugby level before. His inclusion comes at the expense of Andre Esterhuizen. He is in a straight battle with Jeremey Ward to join Lukhanyo Am in midfield. Another is Sbu Nkosi, who looks set to get some touring time under the belt with Kobus van Wyk missing out.

Esterhuizen will obviously miss the flight due to suspension, with the following players all missing due to injury:

Garth April

Inny Radebe

Keegan Daniel

Kobus van Wyk

Pat Lambie

The team to face the Jaguares will be announced on Thursday at midday.

FORWARDS:

Chiliboy Ralepelle

Coenie Oosthuizen

Daniel du Preez

Etienne Oosthuizen

Franco Marais

Jean-Luc du Preez

John-Hubert Meyer

Lourens Adriaanse

Philip van der Walt

Ruan Botha

Stephan Lewis

Tendai Mtawarira

Tera Mtembu

Thomas du Toit

BACKS

Benhard Janse van Rensburg

Cobus Reinach

Curwin Bosch

Jeremy Ward

Johan Deysel

Lukhanyo Am

Lwazi Mvovo

Michael Claasens

Odwa Ndungane

Rhyno Smith

Sbu Nkosi