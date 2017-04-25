Poor start for the XV

It wasn’t only the Sharks Super Rugby team that put in a disappointing effort on Saturday – earlier in the day, the Sharks XV went down heavily against Griquas in the first fixture of the new SuperSport Rugby Challenge competition.

Details are sketchy, but Juan Schoeman scored the only try in an ultimately one-sided 7-28 loss to the visitors, who picked up a bonus point by scoring four tries to one.

Things will only get tougher for Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher this week, with a number of their key players, including captain Odwa Ndungane, centre Johan Deysel and tighthead prop Johnny Meyer, called up to tour with the Sharks.

Sharks XV (7): Try Juan Schoeman. Conversion Johan Deysel

Griquas (28): Tries Jason Fraser, Penalty Try, Enver Brandt, Tertius Kruger. Conversions George Whitehead (2), Andre Swarts