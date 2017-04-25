Poor start for the XV

It wasn’t only the Sharks Super Rugby team that put in a disappointing effort on Saturday – earlier in the day, the Sharks XV went down heavily against Griquas in the first fixture of the new SuperSport Rugby Challenge competition.
Details are sketchy, but Juan Schoeman scored the only try in an ultimately one-sided 7-28 loss to the visitors, who picked up a bonus point by scoring four tries to one.
Things will only get tougher for Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher this week, with a number of their key players, including captain Odwa Ndungane, centre Johan Deysel and tighthead prop Johnny Meyer, called up to tour with the Sharks.
Sharks XV (7): Try Juan Schoeman. Conversion Johan Deysel
Griquas (28): Tries Jason Fraser, Penalty Try, Enver Brandt, Tertius Kruger. Conversions George Whitehead (2), Andre Swarts
The future looking bright at the Sharks.
No surprise here. Despite fielding a good team our secondary competition team (vodacom cup, supersport challenge, CC qualifier or whatever else we want to call it) never produce the goods. I just don’t think the players are ever motivated to produce the goods. It’s probably why we have such trouble promoting players when the 1st XI play poorly because the second stringers aren’t putting their hands up either.
Tried to get the team sheet on the Supersport app……showed Andre Esterhuizen at hooker, Anton Bresler at tighthead and Bismarck at lock. Even had Butch in at flank I think and Cameron Wright as the other lock. And last but not least, Dale Chadwick at fullback.
It was actually very close until about the last 7 or so minutes. Sharks were camped on the kwas tryline but the Kwaste then intercepted to score. From there for some reason nothing worked for the sharks and the Kwaste scored another two tries right after each other.
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 3) : i think if our team was constructed in that way they would have beaten the rebels…sorry having a hard time getting over that one
Good to know that the problem isn’t with RdP….It’s the whole freaked union.
Teichman, still a lot of work to be done – not too sure if the Sharks will ever be able to turn this sinking rust ridden ship around.
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 3) : Love it.
@KingRiaan (Comment 4) : Yes thats what I picked up as well. Apparently there really was very little between the teams (other than the blowout in the final minutes) Still it was a home game and should have been won.
@KingRiaan (Comment 4) : eventually caught the whole game on SS, we did ok, good run out for all the guys, just at the end there things went amiss. sithole and deysel played well. hyron looks to have developed and bulked up, we forget how young he is, basically had to play him in sr cause of injuries last year, when development would have been better for long term.