Rob wields a heavy axe ahead of Jaguares clash

Sharks coach Rob du Preez has reacted to his team’s poor performance against the Rebels in Durban last week by making a raft of changes for the upcoming Buenos Aires clash against los Jaguares. Captain Tera Mtembu is among a number of casualties and will play off the bench in Argentina, with Phiip van der Walt taking over the armband.
Beast Mtawarira sits this one out – a late niggle keeping him off the plane and du Preez has opted to rotate his front row in any event, with Thomas du Toit, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Lourens Adriaanse called on to start. Franco Marais and Coenie Oosthuizen drop to the bench, with Juan Schoeman coming in to provide cover for du Toit on the loosehead side Etienne Oosthuizen, somewhat of a serial offender when it comes to the indiscipline that has plagued the side in recent weeks, will also be on the bench, with Ruan Botha coming in to partner Stephan Lewies. The latter is the only member of the tight five to retain his place.
Jean-Luc du Preez returns at blindside flank, with van der Walt switching to the number 6 jersey and Daniel du Preez continuing at the back of the scrum.
A change at scrumhalf, perhaps overdue, sees Michael Claassens starts ahead of Cobus Reinach, with Curwin Bosch next to former Grey High teammate Jeremy Wrd, who starts at inside ccentre. Lukhanyo Am is restored to his best position (13), with Odwa Ndungane coming in at right wing to join Lwazi Mvovo and Rhyno Smith in the back three.
Reinach, Benhard Janse van Rensburg and the uncapped Johan Deysel are the backline substitutes.
Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit
Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Benahrd Janse van Rensburg, 23 Johan Deysel
This is a very good starting 15.
Happy Freedom Day, all
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Would have made great long week end if we had played this one at home, weather here is superb, no humidity,insane there us no game here and the town is full.
I’m all for experience, but geez, Odwa’s experience would better serve the team at flank – he’s just plain slow these days.
Happy about captaincy change, very happy to see Am back at 13, and I’m hoping Ward could be a Premium version of Whitehead….Esterhuizen offer a lot on defense, but our backline attack seems stifled by his willingness to take contact, would rather see him on the wing when he returns.
Reckon the Argies might take this one.
@McLovin (Comment 5) : As long as everyone gives the Sharks ZERO chance, they’ll pull this one out of the bag – they’re spiteful like that.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 6) :
Good to see there are no holy cows with coach Rob. Don’t perform and he will drop you
Good team on paper. Wonder if are they going to pitch this time around. Being a Sharks fan is like suffering from battered woman syndrome. You are always hoping that the husband will come home sober else you know you are getting a beating only for him to say he loves you in the morning and blames it on the booze. As a BWS victim, I can only hope that the husband (Sharks) comes home sober….even better, realizes the problem and stops alcohol for good.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 6) : Been predicting bonus point victories every week and been wrong, so thought I’d go the other way this week.
I am always flabbergasted when I hear commentators refer to Reinach as pure class. Correct me if I’m wrong but isn’t the definition of pure class someone who consistently delivers high end performance. What has Cobus done to deserve such a status? A few moments if brilliance overshadowed by equal or more moments of costing his mates by being a slow delivery dumb ass during the same game. He has the potential to be class but he is nowhere near having that be his classification, yet. Glad Rob is willing to try other avenues with the limited resources he has.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : He has a very good side step????, also not a bad sprinter.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 12) : Yes and Victor Matfield has a good lineout.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : We need a more complete package. Cobus makes up for his good points with many many bad ones. Like I said he has potential he needs to get over himself first.
The slow delivery dumbass in the last game was Claasens eg. Taking a quick tap in front of the posts with the score even and not clearing the ball from our 22 allowing the Rebels to win that penalty.
22
OK not a bad side!!! Go Sharks!!!
It is nice to read good comments here, over at the other sites, all you get is Shark bashing from idiots that can’t see further than their hate for the Sharks. Go Sharks
@sudhir (Comment 15) : As compared to the other 90% of brilliance by Reinach which put us 40 points in the lead?
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : I was being sarcastic. Cobus is tnot the best when it comes to his core function. If a scrumhalf can’t give you a good crisp service in my opinion should not start until he fixes that weakness.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 12) : Then let him play wing. Cobus is a good rugby player, scrumhalf just isn’t his best position
@jdolivier (Comment 21) : I have often wondered if he would not make a great fullback. He is pretty fearless on the high ball (although a bit on the short side), excellent boot and gas to burn.
@Bokhoring (Comment 22) : Stranger experiments have worked, Damien McKenzie is smaller than Cobus, it works
its time to fight and show some character
good team we are able to run out, but still we need to show a lot better mental edge than last week.
not to mention discipline. its what the kiwis do so much better than us, ruan botha last week with the arm around cullum ratallicks neck, come on man, your a pro, you get paid not to do that. theres a difference between missing a penalty or conversion (I wouldnt criticise anyone for missing one unless it was a sitter, joe P and sias Eberson sorry guys) cause humans play sport not robots, but losing your focus and giving away a penulty and a try like that wow.
@jdolivier (Comment 23) : Actially not a bad suggestion. How does he compare to Brent aka Pocket Rocket Russel?