Rob wields a heavy axe ahead of Jaguares clash

Sharks coach Rob du Preez has reacted to his team’s poor performance against the Rebels in Durban last week by making a raft of changes for the upcoming Buenos Aires clash against los Jaguares. Captain Tera Mtembu is among a number of casualties and will play off the bench in Argentina, with Phiip van der Walt taking over the armband.

Beast Mtawarira sits this one out – a late niggle keeping him off the plane and du Preez has opted to rotate his front row in any event, with Thomas du Toit, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Lourens Adriaanse called on to start. Franco Marais and Coenie Oosthuizen drop to the bench, with Juan Schoeman coming in to provide cover for du Toit on the loosehead side Etienne Oosthuizen, somewhat of a serial offender when it comes to the indiscipline that has plagued the side in recent weeks, will also be on the bench, with Ruan Botha coming in to partner Stephan Lewies. The latter is the only member of the tight five to retain his place.

Jean-Luc du Preez returns at blindside flank, with van der Walt switching to the number 6 jersey and Daniel du Preez continuing at the back of the scrum.

A change at scrumhalf, perhaps overdue, sees Michael Claassens starts ahead of Cobus Reinach, with Curwin Bosch next to former Grey High teammate Jeremy Wrd, who starts at inside ccentre. Lukhanyo Am is restored to his best position (13), with Odwa Ndungane coming in at right wing to join Lwazi Mvovo and Rhyno Smith in the back three.

Reinach, Benhard Janse van Rensburg and the uncapped Johan Deysel are the backline substitutes.

Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo (vice captain), 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Benahrd Janse van Rensburg, 23 Johan Deysel