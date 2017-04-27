Super Rugby 2017: Round 10 Predictions

Here we go, gang – let’s try pick the winners for this week.

Highlanders v Stormers (Friday 09h35)

Fleckie’s boys were humiliated by the Crusaders last week and have a number of injuries to contend with this week as well. The Highlanders are nowhere near as strong as the top Kiwi sides this year, but I fancy they’ll have too much for the Stormers in a very tricky stadium for opposition teams. Highlanders by 10 points.

Chiefs v Sunwolves (Saturday 09h35)

Yeah, um, this is going to be a slaughter. Chiefs by 35.

Reds v Waratahs (Saturday 11h45)

Snorefest of note, I’m sure. How do you pick which of these teams is less shit? Not sure. Tahs by 2?

Force v Lions (Saturday 13h55)

A nice easy tour opener for the Lions and you can’t see them losing to the Force – on any given day. Lions to win by 15.

Cheetahs v Crusaders (Saturday 17h15)

Let’s see – the Cheetahs couldn’t even find a way to beat the Bulls, so their chances of toppling the log leaders are basically nil. Yes, Crusaders to prevail by 12 or more.

Kings v Rebels (Saturday 19h30)

The Kings are back home and on a bit of a high after a shock win over the Waratahs last week. The Rebels don’t have much to offer and assuming the Kings play better than the Sharks did last week (not hard) they should take this. Kings by 7 points. Go Kings!

Jaguares v Sharks (Saturday 21h40)

Both of these teams need to find their mojo – and fast. The Jagures haven’t won in three week, but are back at home this week and will want to pick up where they left off in terms of a proud home record. The Sharks were nothing short of abjectly poor last week and will know that coach Rob is going to properly blow a gasket if they play that way again. I wonder whether there’s enough firepower to record a victory in Argentina and have to be honest, though, in that I think there may not be. Head over heart says Jaguares to win by 5 points.

Brumbies v Blues (Sunday 08h05)

Blues will win by 8. Maybe more.