Super Rugby 2017: Jaguares v Sharks

A big, big challenge for the Sharks tonight, as they simply have to find a way to win in Buenos Aires.
Kick-off is at 21h40 SA time.
Jaguares: 15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Bautista Ezcurra, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Felipe Ezcurra, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Rodrigo Baez, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera.
Replacements: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Ignacio Larrague, 20 Benjamin Macome, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Juan Martin Hernández, 23 Matias Moroni.
Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Mahlatse Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Lubabalo Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Johan Deysel.
Watching the Kings murder the Rebels just puts into perspective how much these guys take us for granted. Won’t be surprised if they again dish up kak.
Kings 42 – Rebels 3.
44-3, If only the Sharks players played for the jersey like the Kings players
@GreatSharksays (Comment 2) : I agree, big talk in the week by Beast about atoning ‘for the fans’, have a feeling thought its merely rhetoric
Are we in danger of being the chopped team? Mayne we should be to light a fire under these poepols. My only hope is that by not starting Reinach we may have a shot. Claasens better perform tonight.
@SeanJeff (Comment 7) : You can bet your ass bud. Sharks fans are pretty much déjà vu fine- tuned
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : Won’t make much difference. There is something big wrong with this Sharks setup – has been for a while
@SeanJeff (Comment 7) : lol! And then het got a ‘niggle’…. probably too much talk and he got exhausted
Ek het die Jags gepick op superbru ongelukkig…..
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 10) : Problem is poor coaching and since Straueli left player scouting has been KAK, Also many players are just there for the PAY no pride in the jersey.
Hugh Bladen…just lol!
@sharks_lover (Comment 13) : Ja, let’s just hope for a pleasant surprise
@sharks_lover (Comment 13) : Come on, guys! A bit too negative. Our recruitment in the last 18 months has been pretty good…Bosch, Ward, van Wyk…
Tryyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy VD Walt
Great start Sharks!! Try from the kick off through multiple phases…much better!!
Ginger scores…0-7…
And that is how to play rugby
We scored a try
@pastorshark (Comment 16) : Sorry boet even though i will always support our recruiting is not up to scratch, Yes one or 2 good players, we need more than that.
More good play…if Mvovo had got the bounce he was in…unlucky!
@pastorshark (Comment 24) : See play like this and even if we lose I can live with that, at least today they play with much more passion.
@pastorshark (Comment 24) : Where were these boys last week
Bosch’s shot at goal fades away after looking good…stays 0-7 after 7 minutes…
So Claassens off and Reinach on after 7 minutes…ai…
@sharks_lover (Comment 26) : @jdolivier (Comment 27) : It remains our greatest frustration, this inconsistency and the kak play every time we think we should win easily…sigh!
More bloody indiscipline by Ruan Botha…for pete’s bloody sake!!
Botha yellow coming up
@pastorshark (Comment 30) : When we play a quality side we are quality, the opposite is also true. Has been since Gary glitter
Here goes the hometown refereeing
Lucky Greeff isn’t in BA
No yellow…stern warning…
That was not worth a yellow, correct call.
@jdolivier (Comment 33) : Yup…to be fair, that was the case even before Gold…it’s been an issue for about 10 years now…
Penalty Jags…3-7 after 11 minutes…
Claassens back on…was a blood bin…
@pastorshark (Comment 29) : There goes our shot. ..
Good defence for a dozen phases by the Sharks…well done…
@pastorshark (Comment 40) : Yay!
Better by the Sharks…penalty…
10-3
Bosch nails it…3-10…
WTF
Oh no…rubbish defence this time…the Jag ran through 6 bloody tackles…just rubbish…
Discipline discipline
Claasens yellow, deserved it.
Claassens is yellowed…damn…
Penalty over…6-10…
Kak tackling, kak discipline…come on, men!
Lewies off, Oosthuizen on…
So unnecessary
Penalty Sharks…Bosch will have a go…
@pastorshark (Comment 57) : Go for the try………
13-6
Bosch nails it…good kick…6-13 after 25 minutes…
Too easy even with a man down
F%&%&%&%%&K that is what happens when ur 1 man down.
Jags are in…that’s how you play against a side that is a man down…well played, Jags…
13-13…
Everything is back to last week,
Good steal in the lineout by the Sharks…and spoiled by a huge kick but on the full after it was taken back into the 22…
Silly mistake puts us under lots of pressure on our line…
Too bloody easy…we better wake up, men!
20-13 to Jags
@pastorshark (Comment 67) : Peyper loves spotting our mistakes how about checking the clean outs around our players necks
20-13 after 35 minutes…
Jags really make the ball do the work.
Jaguares can be lucky they’re not playing the Kings
Nobody leading the defensive line – not in a line and gaps all over the place
Try Oosthuizen
Great play Rhyno Smith…and the Sharks are in…
That’s more like it!!!
Much better by the Sharks. Excellent run by the Smith
20-20
Much better…20-20…
Would love too see rhyno Smith and Garth April unite
No discipline
Discipliiiiiiiiiine!!!
Smith’s an exciting runner
Lemoen tyd
That gives the Jags a 23-20 halftime lead…or would have…hits the upright and du Preez does well to clear…
20-20 halftime…
Some stuff better…soft moments cost us…
Overall much more commitment from the Sharks but discipline and too many up and unders without much effect. When Smith stopped kicking and started running he showed his class.
We need to up our game big time in 2nd half, take off Odwa and play Am on the wing with Deysel at 12, Reinach must come on to speed up play, actually we have a good bench
@pastorshark (Comment 88) : Like we both said Disciplineeeeeeee.
@sharks_lover (Comment 90) : Reinach speeding play up is an oxymoron
@jdolivier (Comment 92) : Well we know he can, depends on coaches orders, who knows
@sharks_lover (Comment 91) : Agreed soft penalties, the Jaguares are getting away with much more than us, entering rucks from our side couple of neck grabs and one or two obstructive lines. All in all the boys are doing amazingly well against a team yet too lose a home game
Ryno Smith very good so far
@sharks_lover (Comment 93) : Play him on the wing in odwas’ place, the centers are not doing badly, even deysel has enough pace too burn on the wing
@jdolivier (Comment 94) : True
@jdolivier (Comment 96) : Not a bad idea
@jdolivier (Comment 96) : You’re going to need Reinach at 60 minutes when Claasens runs out of steam.
Ettas just don’t listen
Ward is kak
Odwa and Dan stuffs up a try there
@coolfusion (Comment 99) : Very likely
@Bokhoring (Comment 102) : Butchered big time
Du toiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiit
Yes man! Thooooomas!!
Props show the Sharks back line how to play
Excellent try this time by the Sharks
Props showing the way
27-20
Thomas superb again
Argie fullback needs new pants me thinks
Ward our top tackler so far.
Fortunately Tuculet dropped the ball otherwise it could have been 27 all. Stop kicking to Tuculet
Why not just get the ball out from the scdum quickly??? Why fuck around with it….
Poor play from the Sharks, Is Claasens blind?
Wrong way to go to Odwa on his own
So the Jaguares may compete in the rucks and we get told off a millionth of a second after the tackle
@SharksRTB (Comment 116) : It annoys the crap out of me too
Dup brothers keep passing to the opposition
30-20
Great kick by Bosch. 10 point buffer now
Tuculet makes us pay for kicking shit.
Damn…
Thats a very soft one
30-25
And then he does not kick the ball out and Tuculet takes the ball from him. 30-25
@pastorshark (Comment 125) : Get odwa off the field he is shocking on defence
There’s that mental crap again…buffer up, concentration down…they score…but damn, we need a head doctor…
Sharks need to slow the game down. Kick the ball out. The Jags will run us ragged in a loose game
Good lineout steal on their line…then bloody turnover…come oooooon!!!
Concentraaaaaaate!!
@pastorshark (Comment 132) : Ref said leave it 4 and immediately steal is good
Can someone please tell Bladen that it’s MtembUUUUU!
Ref is a clown, always has been.
Protect the ball better…
Cleaning is also soft
Sharks cleaning not great at the rucks.
@pastorshark (Comment 137) : Poor, but better than last week. Thankfully
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 135) : And how often in his career do you reckon he’s called Cobus Reinach Jaco?!
Again we lose a ruck
Creevy has stolen so many balls from us tonight
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 140) : Certainly…I just think we have a concentration problem…
@pastorshark (Comment 141) : And Keegan Daniels…
Great kick, Bosch. Please score now…pretty please?
And we cock up again
Mauling still kak as well
Or not…
That was really dogshit technique under the high ball by Terra
Great steal from Ettas
Great turnover penalty EO…
Come on, men…
Some subs could help the attention deficit problem.
Reinach sleeps at the breakdown and dispossessed
How’s the hometown TV producer…lol
Penalty Shaaaarks! Kick at goal and end it right here…deny them a bonus point too…
Am I the only one who gets bloody annoyed when Bosch takes a drop when there is space out wide?
@pastorshark (Comment 156) : Earning his Pesos
@Apollo (Comment 158) : Nope
Yesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss and we deny them a BP
@Apollo (Comment 158) : I mean the guy is real talent but come on, play the game in front of you. It’s not even like we had the advantage!
Jaaaaaaa!! Big win, that…
I like Deysel at 12…..
Sharks win. Thomas and Coenie my joint men of the match
Mighty relieved!!! Well done boys!!!
@Apollo (Comment 158) : Mate it is about playing out time.
@Apollo (Comment 158) : Of course if he kicks it it’s game in over…
Good result.
Some improvement.
Still lots of work ahead
Thank goodness, that although many mistakes was far more commitment from the Sharks
Cobus at this point 0 value. I wonder if we shouldn’t just bring up a youngster and fake an injury for him. Let him pack off early in his mind he’s left already anyways.
@coolfusion (Comment 171) : We urgently need 2 good scrumhalves
Rucks a huge concern
@Bokhoring (Comment 165) : It’s Thomas for me for his 80 mins…but Coenie was also really good!!
After lasts weeks critique, it’s only fair that we give the boys due praise this week. Much improved performance, really good performance by the forwards in particular. Smith and Bosch also really good in the backs. Well done Sharks, great performance.
Great team win, that was a hard place to go for a win.
Hats off to the boys,lets hope thats the last we see of Frodo Peyper,for awhile.
@Bokhoring (Comment 172) : Clearing out was a real issue…
So with Claasens we beat the argies at home with tries to show with Reinach we almost lose to the rebels at kings park with no tries to show. I hope Rob knows how to add 2 and 2. At this point even a youngster would add more to our game than Mr pure class…
Also let’s not forget the Jags have not lost at home till we beat them.
@The hound (Comment 176) : Spot on…
Backline looks very unsettled. I though Bosch was invaluable with his place and line kicking but he looked very tentative in general play.
@Bokhoring (Comment 172) : Like yesterday. I agree.
My MOM is Thomas
@Bokhoring (Comment 181) : Esterhuizen I a big loss…Deysel did some nice stuff when he came on…
@RuckingFun (Comment 175) : Good comment…
@pastorshark (Comment 184) : Ja I would use him in place of Ward and move Ward to wing to replace Odwa.
@Bokhoring (Comment 172) : Claassens was a lot better, though…
Jean in studio gets it spot on: good performance but the inconsistency is frustrating…
@pastorshark (Comment 188) : But he us getting a bit too old and can’t seem to last a full game
Studio very complimentary to the Sharks…
@coolfusion (Comment 187) : Odwa is done finish klaar.
@Bokhoring (Comment 191) : Sure…
With Bosch last penalty we also denied the Argies a bonus point.
Actually we need to back that big young black wing we have, look at all the other teams how they back their youngsters.
@sharks_lover (Comment 193) : I don’t understand his call up though. Deysel and Am Mvovo and Ward. Why was he even on the field?
@coolfusion (Comment 195) : mate he was superb, give credit where it is due.
Jeepers but the Kings scored some beautiful tries…
Don’t we have at least one scrummie that can step up from juniors? Seriously Cobus adds nothing. ..
Actually nervous about the Kings game…..
@coolfusion (Comment 198) : I agree, maybe Rob felt his experience was needed but eish, rather back Sithole or the other big wing.
Thomas relegated Beast to bench duty after tonight?
@sharks_lover (Comment 199) : Yes he was. Just kidding you. Thomas ‘ try was probably turning point of the match.
@coolfusion (Comment 201) : I actually do not even know who our back up Scrummies are
Still need to cut down errors and sort out discipline…
@coolfusion (Comment 205) : Also I think Coenie is finding some good form. Atlast……
Not sure if you guys noticed that in the last 20 minutes when Dan left the field we lost many turn overs.
@sharks_lover (Comment 206) : Where is Hanco Venter?
@sharks_lover (Comment 206) : Rowan Gouws and Damian Stevens…
@pastorshark (Comment 211) : Thanks, are they good?
@coolfusion (Comment 210) : I think he is still at the Sharks
@pastorshark (Comment 204) : What a lovely conundrum to be in
@sharks_lover (Comment 212) : I don’t really know Stevens…Gouws is quite good…would have to see if he can make the step up…
@jdolivier (Comment 213) : All 4 props playing well now, although Adriaanse very slow and not at his best.
@pastorshark (Comment 214) : We seriously need to get experienced scrummies for now, Gouws very young,
Way better performance than last weak!!! Kings going to be a hard game but if Sharks can play like they did tonight they should be able to beat the Kings.
@JD (Comment 217) : Stop the Kings forwards and it will curb their backs.
@sharks_lover (Comment 218) : Repeat the performance of tonight and they will crumble in the last quarter
@sharks_lover (Comment 167) : If we had kept possession it would have done the same thing. I’m just sick of our dogmatic mindset. It’s why we have scored the 4th fewest tries of any team this season.
@sharks_lover (Comment 218) : yes think Sharks pack might be a bit better than the Rebels pack!
Bliksem you guys love complaining. We beat the jaguars at their home stadium, first team to do it. Let’s enjoy the win.
@RuckingFun (Comment 175) : If they get too much credit they will dish up their usual kak against the Force next week and the Kings the other week. Last nights performance is the bare minimum I expect from the Sharks. Let’s just hope that they maintain the standards. We still have not recorded a bonus point try in 9 games, thanks to our brilliant backline coach Mr Everitt. We need to seriously look at our depth problem and over reliance on certain players. Maybe we should offer to merge with the Kings on one condition though, that Kings Park gets to host all home games. From the Sharks and Kings, we select a squad of 45 to play SR, the rest will make up a team that will play in that European competition. Or make the same proposal to the Cheetahs but doubt we would get agreement on KP hosting all home games. Then again they don’t have much leverage. The lack of competition in the team could also be a contributor to our inconsistency. Gary Teichman needs to be smart and take advantage of the situation in order to make the Sharks stronger. Please get rid of Sean Everitt. When last I saw a backline designed to manipulate defense and create space for a try is beyond me.
@sharks_lover (Comment 209) : Not sure about that but what was a piss poor performance from Mthembu. Maybe his confidence is down or he is showing us why he was not initially in the reckoning…when everyone is fit, I hate to admit this but my fellow Dalian is the 3rd best eighthman and third best number 6.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 223) : Also bring the Kings coaching staff on board,
@sharks_lover (Comment 226) : I think the Kings players are allowed the freedom to think for themselves, and their every decision is not micro-managed by the coaching staff.
Mallet (whom I’m able to listen to, since he dropped his blind hatred for the Sharks) basically said that is the reason Cronje is playing so well, given the responsibility and freedom to lead.
Not many SA coaches are willing to trust their players to do that.
@Dragnipur (Comment 222) : PRSD: Post Rebels-result Stress Dissorder.
The soft moments from last night has us hugging our pillows whilst in the fetal position, having to fight off flash-backs from that game.
I still break out in bouts of sweat when I think of that game, knowing we’re playing the Force and Kings in consecutive weeks.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 228) : Well the guys showed what they could do last night. We have one very kak game each year, at least we got 2 points out of this year’s one.
@Dragnipur (Comment 229) : Well its still lightyears away from last week’s performance. So we can call it improvement.
@Dragnipur (Comment 229) : I’m mostly happy, few players dissapointed me on attack, Ward, Odwa and Lwazi – what happened to rocket-boots, seemed to have lost his speed, so we were stuck with two slow wingers.
Forwards however stood up for themselves against on of the tougher forward packs in this comp …Only Duppie at 8th and Terra that has me yearning for a proper 8th man. (We actually just need Kleinhans at 6, with ginger at his rightful 8th man position).
How good was Ruan Botha last night, his best game I’ve seen to date.
Iam so glad I am not the coach of this team.We go to the South American grave yard, where all teams are buried.Minus our two best backs,Eesterhuizen and van Wyk. Brand new captain and a boy at flyhallf
We not only play in front of a hostile crowd but we get hamstrung by that bastion of impartiality Jaco the dwarf hobbit ,lavatory Peyper,we come away with a seriously hard win and the miserable sods on this site are full of vitriol and negativity.
Reminds me of something I read on Donald Trump,if he was walking on water, most of the main stream media would quickly comment,”see I told you he couldn’t swim.
@The hound (Comment 233) : I fully agree, those argies are big, hard very skilled players and to all thise detractors of EO, without him Sharks lack edge
@benji (Comment 234) : Difference last night was on field leadership, now I hope we build on this.
@The hound (Comment 233) : Ja was a seriously good performance by the Sharks to go to Argentina and beat them!!! Sharks gave themselves a huge chance to reach playoffs now time to nail Force, Kings, Wolves and Stormers before the break!!!
@The hound (Comment 233) : Vitriol?
I suspect you’re being overly sensitive here. All supporters are happy with the win, but that doesn’t turn us into blind Cape supporters, believing one win books us the SR trophy.
@benji (Comment 234) : EO is a beast of a player!!! Nothing fancy just a real hard worker!!!
@JD (Comment 238) : Best 4-lock in this country, just needs to keep his discipline – he did very well last night.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 237) : If thats your happy ,I’d hate to be near you when we catch a 54 point hiding two weeks in a row.
I have always been an advocate for a pig ugly win over beautiful loss.
What happened to Lewis he went off very early, he has never made it back to the form that got him a Bok call up
@The hound (Comment 240) : Like all Streamers supporters, I to would have zero sense of humour left in me…. Thankfully the Sharks are able to look the problem square in the face, and make unpopular changes if needs be.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 242) : Couldn’t happen to better people, seeing Mallett ducking and diving on T.V is a beautiful experience.His new tune is we should be looking at backline players for their defensive capabilities instead of their attacking skills, full 360 turn on two weeks ago when the Stormers were the blue print to regaining Bok glory.
I reckon Ethebeth and duToit will be on their European bikes soon, they not going to stay on a sinking ship.
Feel for Rob du Preez junior he going to be the scapegoat
@The hound (Comment 233) : I think people here still have the recent run of fairly poor (Kings, Jags at Kings Park) and the really atrocious game against the Rebels on their minds.
This was a much better performance, but there are a few concerns. Our back line looks out of sorts on attack (granted we have had disruptions but success in Super rugby requires a decent squad), although our defense is pretty decent. In our group (playing the same opposition as ourselves) we have only managed to score 20 tries compared to 41 for the Lions, 33 for the Kings and 26 for the Jags. Fortunately our defense makes up for that letting in 21 tries (same as the Lions).
Discipline and concentration are still major problems. We mix up some really good plays with a lot of mediocrity in between.When we can hang onto the ball for a bit we can make it count. The problem is that we need to construct more of the good plays as a percentage of game time to really be in contention in this competition.
Consistency is a major problem with this team. They can contribute to one of the best Super rugby games of the year in one week, and then not be bothered to show up for a game against a bottom dweller the next. This must be really frustrating team to coach.
Still this was a good away win which should go a long way to allowing the Sharks to sneak into the quarter finals.
@The hound (Comment 243) : Seeing Schreuder playing seriously quality rugby at the Kings is proof that streamers rugby is absolute rubbish….Same goes for van Wyk at the Sharks, as well as Ruan Botha….All doing tons better since leaving the streamers.
And in my totally biased opinion, psDt has gone backwards since leaving the Sharks.
I’d take a lock combo of Ruan Botha an EO over Effy-beth and psDt every day of the week (and twice on Sunday).
@FireTheLooser (Comment 245) : yes like the way they play but both needs to work on discipline!!!
@FireTheLooser (Comment 245) : See both the golden balls duo are on their way home, calf strain and knee niggle,but never fear vuilgat Elstedt is in his way.
When they are seriously needed they conveniently bail.
Can anyone tell me what happened to Lewis he is the leading line out man in super rugby at the moment.
I always said that a combination of three interchangeable locks is the secret of success,Matfield,Bakkies,Danie,
@The hound (Comment 243) : Yes the two most over rated players, when playing good opponents and the going gets tough,poof both disappear like Caspet
@FireTheLooser (Comment 237) : Agree. It took us one game against total clowns to get sucked into substandard shit. We’re always just one game away from falling apart remember the kings?
If it was Barack Obama walking on water, Trump would tweet “see I told you they couldn’t swim”
@fyndraai (Comment 250) : So you really are a cuck….Seems Hound had you pegged 100%
Montpelier nearly pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in rugby: being down 40 – 16, they lost 40 – 37, having had their last minute try dissalowed ( would have been allowed under last year’s try scoring rules, but the full palm on ball rule made this a non try).
Great fighting spirit though.