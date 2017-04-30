robdylan

Significant away win for the Sharks


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 30 Apr 2017 at 09:45

The Sharks opened up an 8-point lead on the Africa 2 Conference log last night, when they defeated the Jaguares by 33 points to 25 in Buenos Aires last night.

More to follow….

Jaguares (25): Tries Tuculet, Orlando, Ezcurra. Conversions Sanchez (2). Penalties Sanchez (2)
Sharks (33): Tries van der Walt, du Toit, E Oosthuizen. Conversions Bosch (3). Penalties Bosch (4).



3 Comments

  • Great victory!!! Well done to the boys!!!

    • Comment 1, posted at 30.04.17 11:43:35 by JD Reply
    JD
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Really important win…still a lot to work on, but a good turnaround…well done, men!

    • Comment 2, posted at 30.04.17 13:16:08 by pastorshark Reply
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Was worthwhile staying up to watch – well done guys!

    • Comment 3, posted at 30.04.17 13:27:06 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Julesgr8ter
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

Add Comment

