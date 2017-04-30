Significant away win for the Sharks

The Sharks opened up an 8-point lead on the Africa 2 Conference log last night, when they defeated the Jaguares by 33 points to 25 in Buenos Aires last night.

More to follow….

Jaguares (25): Tries Tuculet, Orlando, Ezcurra. Conversions Sanchez (2). Penalties Sanchez (2)

Sharks (33): Tries van der Walt, du Toit, E Oosthuizen. Conversions Bosch (3). Penalties Bosch (4).