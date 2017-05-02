That was great, Sharks, but…

Call me Ebenezer Scrooge if you like, but I’m not quite ready to roll out the red carpet for the all-conquering Sharks, despite a good performance at the weekend that saw them become the first team to defeat the Jaguares at home this season.

Yes, it was a fine showing and to win like that in hostile territory showed just what this team is capable of. To me, though, this is not really anything new and we’ve already seen just how good the Sharks can be in big games; finding a way to win against the Brumbies on tour and coming so close against the Lions at Ellis Park. Fact is, this is a team that doesn’t battle to get up for the crucial clashes against top-flight opposition and Saturday’s big result was just another proof point.

This week, though, we play a home game against the unfancied Force and if anything, it’s this kind of game that has been the team’s downfall in recent times. Rather than showing improvement, the Sharks are actually getting worse when playing against the competition rubbish – narrowly scraping home against the Kings earlier in the year only to DRAW against the Rebels a fortnight ago. Champions teams get themselves properly up for ALL of the games they need to play and to be frank, there’s little use in putting in big performances against the top teams if you’re going to fail to perform against the minnows.

So my message to the Sharks team is simple: we will always support you and we will celebrate every big victory like the one you achieved on Saturday. Don’t, for a moment, though, think that means we are prepared to go easy on you when you fail to perform against teams that should be easy-beats. We expect nothing short of a big bonus point win against the Force this weekend. We need you to respect these opponents enough to work hard against them, but not respect them so much that you’ll accept a narrow result.

Let’s face it, this is not the most difficult challenge you’ll face this year, but if you fail to capitalise in a game that you really need to win with a bonus point, you will not be in the reckoning later in the year. That’s just the way it works.