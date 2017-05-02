That was great, Sharks, but…

Call me Ebenezer Scrooge if you like, but I’m not quite ready to roll out the red carpet for the all-conquering Sharks, despite a good performance at the weekend that saw them become the first team to defeat the Jaguares at home this season.
Yes, it was a fine showing and to win like that in hostile territory showed just what this team is capable of. To me, though, this is not really anything new and we’ve already seen just how good the Sharks can be in big games; finding a way to win against the Brumbies on tour and coming so close against the Lions at Ellis Park. Fact is, this is a team that doesn’t battle to get up for the crucial clashes against top-flight opposition and Saturday’s big result was just another proof point.
This week, though, we play a home game against the unfancied Force and if anything, it’s this kind of game that has been the team’s downfall in recent times. Rather than showing improvement, the Sharks are actually getting worse when playing against the competition rubbish – narrowly scraping home against the Kings earlier in the year only to DRAW against the Rebels a fortnight ago. Champions teams get themselves properly up for ALL of the games they need to play and to be frank, there’s little use in putting in big performances against the top teams if you’re going to fail to perform against the minnows.
So my message to the Sharks team is simple: we will always support you and we will celebrate every big victory like the one you achieved on Saturday. Don’t, for a moment, though, think that means we are prepared to go easy on you when you fail to perform against teams that should be easy-beats. We expect nothing short of a big bonus point win against the Force this weekend. We need you to respect these opponents enough to work hard against them, but not respect them so much that you’ll accept a narrow result.
Let’s face it, this is not the most difficult challenge you’ll face this year, but if you fail to capitalise in a game that you really need to win with a bonus point, you will not be in the reckoning later in the year. That’s just the way it works.Tweet
Very true, Rob and unfortunately an old problem. We so rarely really put a team to the sword.
Absolutely, 100% agreed Rob.
Now have a bonus pint on me
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : ah shit, did I do it again?
@vanmartin (Comment 2) : those three keys are right next to one another and I guess I type so fast that I miss the middle one. That’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it!
I am a big sharks fan boy… and always will be… But we have shown glimmers of what can be… now is time to work on consistency (Fans love that from both refs and teams) and then an edge can be honed on the sword that we put the opposition to.
I think the Sharks need to look at each game as do or die… not because of the opposition is that good, but because the fans deserve it (even though I don’t think anyone half arses it on the pitch for because the game is technically easy, i would be hard pressed to claim that week-in and week-out we have the same urgency and desire for the ball and the win) and giving 100% it is possible to climb up out of 8th place to a position where we can win the final.
I would like more consistency during each match, and then also more consistency between matches.
In most games this team can have some sublime moments followed by lots of utterly rubbish play. In the better games like against the Lions there were a lot of sublime, and then against the Kings and Rebels only mediocrity.
It seems to be a concentration issue – these okes really need a mental coach.
Agree 110%. We want to see some beautiful tries this weekend!
@robdylan (Comment 4) : It honestly didn’t bother me. I just like the sound of a bonus pint and I will have to insist that you have one on me at some point in time.
@vanmartin (Comment 8) : point or pint in time?
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : This inconsistency has somehow subtely embedded itself in the union’s culture and seems to manifest regardless of coaching staff. A mental coach or similar position, that has influence at all playing levels is the only way I see this particular pattern being uprooted once and for all.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : I cannot tell you how happy it makes me that someone picked up on that silly bit of wordplay so quickly
@vanmartin (Comment 11) :
Hope it’s not too humid. Still, should be 5 easy points.
Thy need to play,…….
…
as it is in Buenos Aires,
so shall it be in Durban……..
Rob is taking devotion to the Sharks to a whole new level.
@fyndraai (Comment 14) : no idea what you mean.
Completely random side rant. How silly must one look when one posts a witty comment relating to a typo in the article, only for said typo to be corrected rendering said comment a complete non sequitur?
”We expect nothing short of a big bonus point win against the Force this weekend. We need you to respect these opponents enough to work hard against them, but not respect them so much that you’ll accept a narrow result.”
Just doesn’t have a solid ring toit when it comes from a guy who publicly predicted a loss in Argentina last week
@robdylan (Comment 15) : bonus pint to celebrate a famous Sharks win??? Perhaps he was just trying on humour for size?
@The hound (Comment 16) :
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Hi Rob, Have to agree some of us were told we are negative during the game but you have to say it as it is, and like all Sharks supporters we are extremely happy with the win, it was a huge win in context of the log etc.
But one must also call a spade a spade as there were many problems during the match which could just as well have cost us the match which probably would have ended our season, instead it has us in a very good position.
Things I find frustrating with our team are, (Lapse of concentration, lack of mental preparation, Lack of a fetcher, Slow play in getting to rucks etc, poor option taking,and i think we do not always back our youngsters)
We play wings for example that are close to pension and do not get me wrong I have always been one of Odwa’s biggest fans because as he has always been an intelligent player, but he is far too slow, If you take the wings in most other teams like Mpimpi, even Mvovo has lost a lot of pace.
The lack of speed in our team is clear to see like our loose forwards who are very good but they get beaten to every ruck etc, the poor concentration is very clear when you see how many unnecessary penalties we give away and I have no doubt one of the biggest reason the Kiwi teams thump our teams in general is they are taught to play smart, think on your feet, where our teams get caught out all the time due to lack of concentration and poor mental preparation.
I am not saying our players are poor etc, but i sure would like to see improvement in the mental side of the game, we depend far to much on only the physical.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 17) : I was referring to fyndraai’s comment. No issue with what van said
@The hound (Comment 16) : So you think the Jaguares are of similar quality to the Force?