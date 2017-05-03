Just two Sharks in Junior Bok squad

Chean Roux has included just two Sharks players in his 28-man squad for this year’s World Rugby under 20 Championship, which takes place in Georgia later this month.

Curwin Bosch is a rather predictable inclusion in the squad and for the Sharks, the challenge now will be to manage the availability of a key member of their Super Rugby squad. It’s perhaps a little surprising that Benhard Janse van Rensburg has not made the cut after all, but perhaps the silver lining for him will be another bite at the Super Rugby cherry in Bosch’s enforced absence.

The somewhat meteoric rise of impressive under 20 scrumhalf Faf de Villiers continues; arriving at the Sharks as something of an unknown after school, he made a big name for himself in under 19 rugby last year and has now been included, somewhat surprisingly, as the only other Shark in Roux’s squad this year.

The squad is otherwise stuffed with WP and Bulls players, as usual.