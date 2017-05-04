Daniel returns from injury for XV

The Sharks XV continue their SuperSport Rugby Challenge after their bye last week, with Odwa Ndungane continuing the captaincy role from the wing and Keegan Daniel making his long awaited return from injury.
Daniel comes straight into the starting team, shifting Khaya Majola to 8 and Wian Vosloo dropping down to the bench.
Fresh after not making the cut for the Junior Springboks, Benhard Janse van Rensburg starts in the 10 jersey, taking over from Danrich Visagie. Garth April also starts at fullback while French International Clement Poitrenaud covers fullback from the bench.
The match is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off at HT Pelatona Projects Stadium in Welkom on Saturday.
Cell C Sharks XV
1. Juan Schoeman
2. Stephan Coetzee
3. John-Hubert Meyer
4. Jean Droste
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Khaya Majola
7. Jacques Vermeulen
8. Keegan Daniel (v/c)
9. Damian Stevens
10. Benhard Janse van Rensburg
11. Morne Joubert
12. Marius Louw
13. S’bura Sithole
14. Odwa Ndungane (c)
15. Garth April
Replacements
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Gerhard Engelbrecht
18. Rikus Zwart
19. Wian Vosloo
20. Rowan Gouws
21. Tristan Blewett
22. Clement Poitrenaud
once again thats a really good team to be able to play
good mix of youth and experience
only one prop on the bench this time (as apposed to two weeks ago) thanks to match 22′s
i hope garth and ben get a good run out as april will be gone soon and smith and lambie need back up incase something happens
hopefully i get to watch this game live or in a delayed broad cast, i see they do play these games on ss10 aka select which is available on more affordable ss packages
@revolverocelot (Comment 1) : Now to convince the wife to give me a third day for watching rugby….Best to just record it. Happy wife, happy life.
@revolverocelot (Comment 1) : Why will April be gone soon?
Glad to see Keegan and April back!!!
@FireTheLooser (Comment 2) : personally I have an agreement with my lovely beautiful wonderful wife and kids that they have the remote for most of the week but Sharks game time I have totally sole custody of the DSTV remote!!!
Why are we still using a 22 man squad in these competitions?
@JD (Comment 5) : My wife don’t mind giving me the Sharks game, it’s when I insist on watching the Kings/Rebels game that she becomes less understanding.
I’m trying to ease her into this weekend by watching mostly romcoms, let’s see how that pans out – catch-up is chock-full of them this week.
@Baylion (Comment 6) : because the small unions cannot afford a 23rd player and that tail continues to wag the SARUu dog.
@Baylion (Comment 6) : Short sighted saru can’t figure out that, although some smaller unions can’t field an entire front row on the bench, they can still use that 23rd spot for a different position’s reserve player.
@robdylan (Comment 8) : Tx Rob
@FireTheLooser (Comment 9) : Not sure that they can. The 23rd spot is intended for a full front row on the bench
@Baylion (Comment 11) : Seeing as their able to ignore world rugby with regard to the 23rd player, they might as well ignore them in the interest of developing tight-head prop stocks in SA, even if only at the bigger unions.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 12) :
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : apologies meant to type, curwin will be gone soon to go win us a world cup. thus we need ben and april to have a good hit out for the second team this week, great to have keegs back.
is franna injured ? where is he ? he had a few good games last year in the currie cup proper, especially when he stood in at 8th man when ginger got knocked out against the cheetahs (which put us on the back foot from minute one)
@FireTheLooser (Comment 7) : good luck hope it works!
I’m now trying to convince my wife that we must go watch the Sharks XV vs Griffons in Welkom.
Welcome back, Keegan! I hope this team ups its curve…
this game is being played at the exact same time as the first team takes on the force at the shark tank, except this game will be at a different venue, which probibly means it wont be broad cast live but instead on the sunday like our first game in this comp like last year, guess im ok with that
@FireTheLooser (Comment 7) :What a bunch of henpecked husbands you lot are. My wife allows me to watch all the games – provided I have finished all the chores around the house plus the dishes and the ironing.