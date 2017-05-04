Daniel returns from injury for XV

The Sharks XV continue their SuperSport Rugby Challenge after their bye last week, with Odwa Ndungane continuing the captaincy role from the wing and Keegan Daniel making his long awaited return from injury.

Daniel comes straight into the starting team, shifting Khaya Majola to 8 and Wian Vosloo dropping down to the bench.

Fresh after not making the cut for the Junior Springboks, Benhard Janse van Rensburg starts in the 10 jersey, taking over from Danrich Visagie. Garth April also starts at fullback while French International Clement Poitrenaud covers fullback from the bench.

The match is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off at HT Pelatona Projects Stadium in Welkom on Saturday.

Cell C Sharks XV

1. Juan Schoeman

2. Stephan Coetzee

3. John-Hubert Meyer

4. Jean Droste

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Khaya Majola

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Keegan Daniel (v/c)

9. Damian Stevens

10. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

11. Morne Joubert

12. Marius Louw

13. S’bura Sithole

14. Odwa Ndungane (c)

15. Garth April



Replacements

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Gerhard Engelbrecht

18. Rikus Zwart

19. Wian Vosloo

20. Rowan Gouws

21. Tristan Blewett

22. Clement Poitrenaud