Pat is back!

Great news, Sharks fans! Patrick Lambie will play off the bench when the Sharks host the Force in Durban on Saturday afternoon.
Rob du Preez has shuffled the tight five a little this week, with the two Oosthuizens, Coenie and Etienne, coming in for starts ahead of Lourens Adriaanse and Stephan Lewies. Ruan Botha moves from 4 to 5 to accommodate Etienne in his usual position. Thomas du Toit and Chiliboy Ralepelle will enjoy consecutive starts, with Philip van der Walt leading an unchanged loose trio that include the du Preez twins at seven and eight.
Lewies drops to the bench, along with Adriaanse, while Beast Mtawarira makes a return to the match 23 in place of Juan Schoeman. Franco Marais and Tera “Mtemba” Mtembu are the other forward reserves.
Jeremy Ward – who made an impressive 18 tackles in Buenos Aires – will start again at inside centre in a backline that sees few changes. Michael Claassens has been rewarded for a good showing against the Jaguares and the Sharks will use Curwin Bosch at flyhalf one last time before he is forced to join the Junior Springbok squad. Lukhanyo Am and Rhyno Smith continue at 13 and 15 respectively, while there’s a timely return for Kobus van Wyk, who replaces Odwa Ndungane on the right wing. The 11 jersey goes to debutant Sbusiso Nkosi, a young man who has served his time carrying tackle bags on two tours and will relish the opportunity to become Super Rugby Shark number 243.
Lambie replaces Benhard Janse van Rensburg in the number 22 jersey and his return could not come at a better time, given Bosch’s looming non-availability. Johan Deysel will look for a second cap off the bench this week, after a pleasing cameo against the Jaguares.
Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (capt), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit
Reserves: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Pat Lambie, 23 Johan Deysel
Great that Pat is back.. but one has to wonder if this decision is not maybe a bit rushed? Perhaps Rob’s hand was forced when news broke yesterday that we will be losing Curwin after this week.
I really do hope that Pat is in fact completely over his injury and that it is just pure good timing.
Welcome back Pat!
Looks good.
Is Lwazi injuerd?
Congras to Sbusiso Nkosi – make the most of it.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 3) : officially Lwazi is being rested.
Flip I hope Nkosi does well. We need new life on the wing. Mvovo has become stale with no sting.
Rather have Franco at hooker……Chillie scares me.
RdP can only go on the advise of his medical team…..they say they Happy with Pat. He is a shoe in for sure.
Think Chili had a good game last week, but needs to keep up that form. Happy that Thomas is getting another start. And welcome back Pat!
New wings are the best news I’ve heard in ages….Mvovo’s legs are either tired, or he has lost all of his speed.
Hope to see more from Ward on attack this weekend, I still believe Am and him could be something special.
Just 9 that has room for improvement, hopefully something’s in the pipeline….a certain Shreuder would not hurt, in combo with that Faf kid that made the baby Boks (not a clue whether he’s any good, but always wise to pair young talent with experience).
I thought Keegan has recovered, but no place for him as yet..
What happened to Keegan?Thought he played last weekend,whats news on Ungerer he had an excellent game for EP last week.
Otherwise with the exception of the abscence of Esterhuizen,best 23 we have had for ages.
Woohoo! I like the side that’s been picked. Do well, men!!
@Another Nick (Comment 2) : To be fair, the news that we will not have Bosch available is weeks old and Rob knew exactly what was coming. It doesn’t seem to me that Pat is being rushed…at least not from a perspective of the timing of his return that was initially given. They said 6-8 weeks…it has been 9 weeks…according to my info he’s been practicing again for a bit…
@pastorshark (Comment 12) : Fair enough, thanks Pastor. I was hoping as much.. I think we are all just very cautiously excited for his return. Fingers crossed and hoping he stays injury free the rest of the season.
What has happened to the Frenchie?
@Loosehead (Comment 14) : I’m hoping that he’s being rested.
For the rest of the season.
@pastorshark (Comment 12) : Isn’t it 7 weeks? Sure doesn’t feel like 9 weeks, but I can be wrong. Good time for him to come back, fairly sire the coach should have known about a month ago that he would be ready this week, medical staff is pretty good with those predictions. So he has a game from the bench and can then start when Curwin is gone. Works out great for us, with April and Smith showing some good form at 15, we should be okay without Curwin for a while.
@vanmartin (Comment 15) : LOL
Think he’s still battling with a groin
@HeinF (Comment 16) : Sorry, went from memory…just checked: it will in fact have been 8 weeks…point remains, though…
@robdylan (Comment 17) : Aren’t we all
Having Van Wyk back is great. He starting to really shine on the wing – always looking for work.
Excellent news about Lambie.
@pastorshark (Comment 18) : still feels a lot shorter than 8 weeks…probably cause I had 2 weeks holiday,makes the time go by faster agree that they won’t rush him back,the sharks proves that last year
Looking forward to the game, just hoping its not another Rebels game
@Bokhoring (Comment 20) : Agree 100% he has been an excellent addition. Both he and Am have impeccable workrate. Add to that a fit and healthy Pat with Rhyno Smith our backline defense suddenly looks great again. Ward also doing very well with tackles made last week. Now if only we can get a good start with Claasens we can build a decent points base in the first half already. Glad Reinach isn’t starting as he is the reason we are always chasing a lead instead of opening up a points difference.
Glad to see Pat back!!! Go Sharks!!!
Very glad Pat is back in time before CB leaves.
I’m more excited about Kobus van Wyk being back though. He was the leading line and tackle breaker in the competition before he got injured! That is exactly what we need to get bonus points on the board.
Great team overall!