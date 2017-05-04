Pat is back!

Great news, Sharks fans! Patrick Lambie will play off the bench when the Sharks host the Force in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Rob du Preez has shuffled the tight five a little this week, with the two Oosthuizens, Coenie and Etienne, coming in for starts ahead of Lourens Adriaanse and Stephan Lewies. Ruan Botha moves from 4 to 5 to accommodate Etienne in his usual position. Thomas du Toit and Chiliboy Ralepelle will enjoy consecutive starts, with Philip van der Walt leading an unchanged loose trio that include the du Preez twins at seven and eight.

Lewies drops to the bench, along with Adriaanse, while Beast Mtawarira makes a return to the match 23 in place of Juan Schoeman. Franco Marais and Tera “Mtemba” Mtembu are the other forward reserves.

Jeremy Ward – who made an impressive 18 tackles in Buenos Aires – will start again at inside centre in a backline that sees few changes. Michael Claassens has been rewarded for a good showing against the Jaguares and the Sharks will use Curwin Bosch at flyhalf one last time before he is forced to join the Junior Springbok squad. Lukhanyo Am and Rhyno Smith continue at 13 and 15 respectively, while there’s a timely return for Kobus van Wyk, who replaces Odwa Ndungane on the right wing. The 11 jersey goes to debutant Sbusiso Nkosi, a young man who has served his time carrying tackle bags on two tours and will relish the opportunity to become Super Rugby Shark number 243.

Lambie replaces Benhard Janse van Rensburg in the number 22 jersey and his return could not come at a better time, given Bosch’s looming non-availability. Johan Deysel will look for a second cap off the bench this week, after a pleasing cameo against the Jaguares.

Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (capt), 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Reserves: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Pat Lambie, 23 Johan Deysel