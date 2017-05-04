robdylan

Super Rugby 2017: Round 11 predictions


Let’s get straight into these and see how they’re likely to pan out.

Hurricanes v Stormers (Friday 09h35)
Look, I don’t think the Stormers are going to manage to ship fifty points for a third successive week – I mean, surely at some point some level of pride has to kick in and allow them to at least keep the score down, right? That said, there’s basically zero chance of them winning, especially given their injury toll, so let’s call a Hurricanes win by 15 points.

Cheetahs v Highlanders (Friday 19h00)
This one could actually go either way and I have a funny feeling the Cheetahs could cause a surprise here. The Highlanders, despite their big win over the Stormers, really aren’t among the top Kiwi outfits this season and we’ve yet to see how they’ll travel. Closing my eyes, holding my nose and picking the Cheetahs to win this by 5 points.

Rebels v Lions (Saturday 07h00)
Hard to see this one going the home team’s way – they have just taken a hammering from the Kings and will have to combat travel fatigue, whereas the Lions have enjoyed a much shorter journey from Perth. Nope, this is Lions by 20 points, easily.

Chiefs v Reds (Saturday 09h35)
Let’s see, a top Kiwi team against a rubbish Aussie one, in New Zealand? Not hard. Chiefs by 15.

Waratahs v Blues (Saturday 11h45)
Same as before – even the poorer Kiwi teams aren’t going to struggle against the awful Tahs in 2017. Blues to win by 8.

Sharks v Force (Saturday 15h05)
Please, God, please. Let this one just go according to the script? The Sharks could hardly have picked a better team… Sharks by 20?

Bulls v Crusaders (Saturday 17h15)
Have the Bulls turned the corner? Well enough to beat the Crusaders? Umm, no. They haven’t. Crusaders by 10.

Jaguares v Sunwolves (Saturday 23h40)
The competition newcomers square up in this clash, but you’d be mad to bet on the Wolves winning here. Jaguares by 12 points.



  • I don’t know about that Cheetahs pick…

    Comment 1, posted at 04.05.17 12:48:45 by vanmartin
    
    vanmartin
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 1) : I kinda like that Cheetah pick,
    but disagree totally with Stormers one,Ethbeth and du Toit have scuttled back home to lick their wounds.New Zealanders have always found the Stormers to be arrogant and the Hurricanes have been scoring at least 7 tries a game,huuuuge hiding on the way.
    Blues are on an upward curve going to be big score here as well.

    Comment 2, posted at 04.05.17 13:01:08 by The hound
    
    The hound
    		 

  • Reckon Stormers are going to cop an almighty hiding. Canes to average a point a minute. Stormers sound like they have2 feet on the plane already.

    Comment 3, posted at 04.05.17 13:07:38 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • Bulls to cause an upset. :mrgreen:

    Comment 4, posted at 04.05.17 13:08:54 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 4) : Hope you are not a betting man, you will probably loose a few rands with that prediction ;)

    Comment 5, posted at 04.05.17 13:18:53 by HeinF

    HeinF
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 2) : I thought everyone found them arrogant. :twisted:

    Comment 6, posted at 04.05.17 13:19:02 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • @HeinF (Comment 5) : You never know. Stranger things have happened. :grin:

    Comment 7, posted at 04.05.17 13:22:54 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • I’ll still get my picks done, but basically only disagree with the Cheetahs pick. It’ll be closer than one might think, but I still reckon the Landers will be too strong…

    Comment 8, posted at 04.05.17 13:44:10 by pastorshark
    
    pastorshark
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 7) : like Sharks drawing against Rebels :cry: :cry: :???:

    Comment 9, posted at 04.05.17 14:24:03 by DuToit04

    DuToit04
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 7) : true…springboks and Italy jump to mind…

    Comment 10, posted at 04.05.17 17:11:24 by HeinF

    HeinF
    		 

  • Most of this week’s picks are no brainers. But Cheetahs for a win? Seriously? Don’t think so. Cheetahs to miss by 7.

    Comment 11, posted at 04.05.17 18:08:21 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 11) : Cheetahs to win the first half, then lose it when it matters most – kinda like Hillary :)

    Comment 12, posted at 04.05.17 18:34:06 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooser
    		 

  • So I went:
    Canes by more than Rob
    Highlanders by two tries or so
    Lion by aa bit less than Rob
    Chiefs by quite a bit
    Blues by a touch
    Sharks comfortably
    Crusaders by enough
    Jaguars by a dozen or so

    Comment 13, posted at 04.05.17 23:17:54 by pastorshark
    
    pastorshark
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 13) : agreed with the choices

    Comment 14, posted at 05.05.17 07:36:06 by Dunx

    Dunx
    		 

