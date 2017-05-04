Super Rugby 2017: Round 11 predictions

Let’s get straight into these and see how they’re likely to pan out.

Hurricanes v Stormers (Friday 09h35)

Look, I don’t think the Stormers are going to manage to ship fifty points for a third successive week – I mean, surely at some point some level of pride has to kick in and allow them to at least keep the score down, right? That said, there’s basically zero chance of them winning, especially given their injury toll, so let’s call a Hurricanes win by 15 points.

Cheetahs v Highlanders (Friday 19h00)

This one could actually go either way and I have a funny feeling the Cheetahs could cause a surprise here. The Highlanders, despite their big win over the Stormers, really aren’t among the top Kiwi outfits this season and we’ve yet to see how they’ll travel. Closing my eyes, holding my nose and picking the Cheetahs to win this by 5 points.

Rebels v Lions (Saturday 07h00)

Hard to see this one going the home team’s way – they have just taken a hammering from the Kings and will have to combat travel fatigue, whereas the Lions have enjoyed a much shorter journey from Perth. Nope, this is Lions by 20 points, easily.

Chiefs v Reds (Saturday 09h35)

Let’s see, a top Kiwi team against a rubbish Aussie one, in New Zealand? Not hard. Chiefs by 15.

Waratahs v Blues (Saturday 11h45)

Same as before – even the poorer Kiwi teams aren’t going to struggle against the awful Tahs in 2017. Blues to win by 8.

Sharks v Force (Saturday 15h05)

Please, God, please. Let this one just go according to the script? The Sharks could hardly have picked a better team… Sharks by 20?

Bulls v Crusaders (Saturday 17h15)

Have the Bulls turned the corner? Well enough to beat the Crusaders? Umm, no. They haven’t. Crusaders by 10.

Jaguares v Sunwolves (Saturday 23h40)

The competition newcomers square up in this clash, but you’d be mad to bet on the Wolves winning here. Jaguares by 12 points.