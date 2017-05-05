robdylan

Sbu talks about his upcoming debut


Young winger S’busiso “Skisha” Nkosi earns his first Super Rugby cap this weekend, becoming the 244th player to represent the Sharks at this level.

The 21-year-old, who played for the Junior Springboks last year, has clearly impressed the coaching staff enough to leapfrog more experienced campaigners in the squad.

The Sharks caught up with Sbu ahead of the game to hear what he has to say.



  • Have we got any stats on this kid…height, weight, speed etc.?

    Really happy to see a new kid on the wingers block.

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 1) : Wikipedia so take with a grain of salt obviously:
    Height: 1.81m
    Weight: 97 kg
    Speed: Faster than Odwa

  • @vanmartin (Comment 2) : Thomas du Toit is faster than Odwa – although, I think Thomas is faster than Mvovo and a few others too.

    97kg on a 1.81m frame is quite sturdy – he looked quite solid the few times I’ve seen him.

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 3) : he’s a tank and doesn’t like to go down when tackled.

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 3) : @robdylan (Comment 4) : Was impressed with his play in the Varsity Cup

  • This guy should have been given an opportunity a while back. Should have at least started on 3 occasions. Better late than never.

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 6) : Tru his a great prospect. but I feel we groomed him well, thus far we have struck the balance between youth and experience well in my opinion.

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 7) : And what was you comment when Ben10 was given a start? This guy is good enough and will add lots of value with his speed, power, step and just hunger. I reckon we have been in desperate need of Sbu Nkosi in that backline. Not seeing enough hunger from our backline players. Might just be the tonic we have been missing.

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 8) : No pressure on him then.

