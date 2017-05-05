Sbu talks about his upcoming debut

Young winger S’busiso “Skisha” Nkosi earns his first Super Rugby cap this weekend, becoming the 244th player to represent the Sharks at this level.

The 21-year-old, who played for the Junior Springboks last year, has clearly impressed the coaching staff enough to leapfrog more experienced campaigners in the squad.

The Sharks caught up with Sbu ahead of the game to hear what he has to say.